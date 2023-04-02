San Luis vs Mazatlan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the San Luis vs Mazatlan match for Liga MX 2023?
This is the start time of the game San Luis vs Mazatlan of April 2nd in several countries: Argentina: 7:00 PM on Star+. Bolivia: 6:00 PM on Star+. Chile: 7:00 PM on Star+. Colombia: 5:00 PM on Star+. Ecuador: 5:00 PM on Star+. United States (ET): 7:00 PM on TUDN. Mexico: 5:00 PM on Star+ and ESPN. Paraguay: 7:00 PM on Star+. Peru: 6:00 PM on Star+. Uruguay: 7:00 PM on Star+.
Last lineup of Mazatlan FC
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Nicolás Vikonis, Oswaldo Alanís, Francisco Venegas, Facundo Almada, Roberto Meraz, Andres Montaño, Jefferson Intriago, Raúl Sandoval, Jorge Padilla, Nicolas Benedetti and Aké Arnaud Loba.
Last lineup of Atletico San Luis
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Marcelo Barovero, Unai Bilbao, José García, Uziel García, Ricardo Chávez, Mateo Klimowicz, Rodrigo Dourado, Javier Güemez, Léo Bonatini, Dieter Villalpando and Vitinho.
Mazatlan FC Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Mazatlán FC's offensive and defensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score or assist in the game against San Luis. The player Aké Arnaud Loba (#9) is a fundamental piece for the team due to his experience. He is the second highest scorer of the team in this tournament with 2 goals in 11 games played, the previous game he scored a goal against Puebla and we could see him score another goal in Sunday's game. Next up is the player Nicolas Benedetti (#10), he plays in the striker position and is the team's highest assister with 3 assists. He is another player with a lot of experience and has played multiple times against San Luis so he will be key to be able to defeat them. Finally, the 38-year-old goalkeeper, Nicolás Vikonis (#27) is one of the best goalkeepers in Liga MX, he has made 25 saves and it is very important for his team not to receive a goal on Sunday.
Mazatlan FC in the tournament
They started the Clausura 2023 very badly, last week they lost 3 points that put them in eighteenth position in the general table. After 1 game won, 1 tied and 10 lost they have 4 points. They have had a bad start to the season, it is expected that they can improve during the tournament and advance to the postseason. Their last game was on March 24, 2023 and resulted in a 2-1 loss against León at the Estadio Mazatlán and thus they got their tenth loss in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the game, but they could surprise and win the match because they are a good Serie A team and because of the experience their players have.
Players to watch for Atletico San Luis
The next three players are considered key to the offensive and defensive attack of Atlético San Luis and it is likely that any of them could score or assist in the game against Mazatlán. The player Léo Bonatini (#9) is a fundamental piece for the team due to his experience. He is the team's top scorer in this tournament with 3 goals in 12 games played, last game he scored against América and we could see him score another goal in Sunday's game. Next up is the player Javier Güemez (#16), he plays in the midfielder position and is the team's top assister with 2 assists. He is another player with a lot of experience and who has played multiple times against Mazatlán so he will be key to be able to defeat them. Finally, the 39-year-old goalkeeper, Marcelo Barovero (#22) is one of the best goalkeepers in Liga MX, he has made 48 saves and it is very important for his team not to receive a goal on Sunday.
Atletico San Luis in the tournament
They started the Clausura 2023 very badly, last week they let go of three points that put them in fifteenth position in the general table. After 3 games won, 3 draws and 6 losses they have 12 points. They have had a bad start to the season, it is expected that they can improve during the tournament and advance to the postseason. Their last game was on March 18, 2023 and resulted in a 1-0 defeat against Cruz Azul at the Azteca Stadium and thus they got their sixth loss in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Alfonso Lastras Ramírez Stadium is located in the city of San Luis Potosí, Mexico. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 25,000 spectators and is the home of Club Atlético de San Luis. It was inaugurated on May 18, 1999 and cost US$25 million.