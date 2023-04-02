Monza vs Lazio: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Serie A

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Monza vs LazioLive Score
How to watch Monza vs Lazio Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Monza vs Lazio live on TV, your options is: none.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Paramount+ app.
What time is Monza vs Lazio match for Série A?
This is the start time of the game Monza vs Lazio of 2nd April 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 10AM in Star+, ESPN3 Argentina
Bolivia: 9AM in Star+
Brazil: 10AM in Star+, ESPN2
Chile: 9AM in Star+
Colombia: 8AM in Star+
Ecuador: 8AM in Star+
USA (ET): 9AM in Paramount+
Spain: 1PM in Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones
Mexico: 8AM in Star+
Paraguay: 10AM in Star+
Peru: 8AM in Star+
Uruguay: 10AM in Star+
Venezuela: 9AM in Star+
Referee
Matteo Marcenaro will referee the match, with Gamal Mokhtar and Domenico Palermo as assistants, and Luca Pairetto as VAR commander.
Probable Lazio
The probable Lazio team for the match is: Provedel, Lazzari, Casale, Romagnoli, and Hysaj; Milinkovic-Savic, Cataldi, and Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Immobile, and Zaccagni.
Probable Monza
The probable Monza team for the match is: Di Gregorio, Marlon, Mari and Caldirola; Birindelli, Machin, Sensi and Carlos Augusto; Ciurria, Caprari and Petagna.
Injurie and suspension
Lazio will not have Marusic, suspended, in this match. Monza will not be able to use Rovella, who is injured.
Série A
Lazio is second in Serie A with 52 points, two ahead of Inter, four ahead of AC Milan and Atalanta, and five ahead of Roma, and 19 points behind leader Napoli. Monza are 13th in Serie A with 34 points, two points behind Sassuolo, three behind Bologna and Torino, four behind Udinese and six points above Empoli.
Last Matches: Lazio
Lazio come into this game with one draw, one loss, and one win in their last games. The draw came on March 11, a scoreless draw away to Bologna. On March 16, in the Conference League, the loss was 2-1 to AZ, with Felipe Anderson opening the scoring, Karlsson equalizing and Pavlidis turning it around. Finally, the victory came at home, 1-0, on Sunday (19), over Roma, with a goal by Zaccagni in the Derby.
Last Matches: Monza
Monza come into this match with two draws and one win in their last games. The victory was at home 2-1 against Empoli on the fourth, with goals from Ciurria and Izzo, while Satriano pulled one back. On March 12 the draw was 1-1 away to Verona, with Verdi opening the scoring for Verona and Sensi equalizing. On Saturday (18) came the other victory, 1-1 at home with Cremonese, with Ciofani opening the scoring for Cremonese and Carlos Augusto equalizing.
