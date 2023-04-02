San Jose Earthquakes vs Houston Dynamo LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLS 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the San Jose Earthquakes vs Houston Dynamo match for MLS 2023?
This is the start time of the game San Jose Earthquakes vs Houston Dynamo of April 1st in several countries:
Argentina: 11:30 PM on Apple TV
Bolivia: 10:30 PM on Apple TV
Brazil: 11:30 PM on Apple TV
Chile: 11:30 PM on Apple TV
Costa Rica: 8:30 PM on Apple TV
Colombia: 9:30 PM on Apple TV
Ecuador: 9:30 PM on Apple TV
United States (ET): 10:30 PM on Apple TV
Spain: 4:30 AM on Apple TV
Mexico: 8:30 PM on Apple TV
Paraguay: 11:30 PM on Apple TV
Peru: 9:30 PM on Apple TV
Uruguay: 11:30 PM on Apple TV
Last games San Jose Earthquakes vs Houston Dynamo
The Texans have dominated the series in the last five games, winning three games, drawing one and losing one.
San Jose Earthquakes 1-2 Houston Dynamo, 2022 MLS season
Houston Dynamo 4-3 San Jose Earthquakes, 2022 MLS season
San Jose Earthquakes 1-1 Houston Dynamo, 2021 MLS season
Houston Dynamo 2-1 San Jose Earthquakes, 2021 MLS season
San Jose Earthquakes 2-0 Houston Dynamo, 2019 MLS season
Key Player Houston Dynamo
Mexico's Héctor Herrera has gradually earned a starting spot with the team but, above all, he is starting to regain the pace of play that he showed at some point in European soccer and could be more than key to lift the team.
Key player San Jose Earthquakes
Goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski has been key in keeping the team from conceding so many goals this season with some important saves, and is expected to have a good day so that the team can get three points at home.
Last lineup Houston Dynamo
12 Steve Clark, 17 Teenage Hadebe, 4 Ethan Bartlow, 22 Tate Schmitt, 5 Daniel Steres, 6 Artur, 16 Héctor Herrera, 35 Brooklyn Raines, 11 Corey Baird, 8 Amine Bassi, 21 Nelson Quiñones.
Last lineup San Jose Earthquakes
1 JT Marcinkowski, 26 Tonhão, 4 Jonathan Mensah, 3 Paul Marie, 29 Carlos Akapo, 55 Michael Baldisimo, 14 Jackson Yueill, 28 Benjamin Kikanovic, 10 Cristian Espinoza, 44 Cade Cowell, 11 Jeremy Ebobisse.
Houston Dynamo: Keep the winning momentum going
After a bad start to the campaign with two losses in a row, the Houston Dynamo have got back on track with two wins in a row, both at home, and now they are on a mission to take points away from home.
San Jose Earthquakes: improving on offense
With 7 points and two games without a win, the San Jose Earthquakes will try to get back to winning ways considering that they have only been able to score 4 goals in 5 games offensively and will have to improve in this aspect.
The Kick-off
The San Jose Earthquakes vs Houston Dynamo match will be played at the PayPal Partk, in San Jose, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 22:30 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the MLS 2023: San Jose Earthquakes vs Houston Dynamo!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.