San Jose Earthquakes vs Houston Dynamo LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLS 2023

San Jose Earthquakes vs Houston Dynamo: MLS 2023
Image: Dynamo

5:00 PM2 hours ago

Tune in here San Jose Earthquakes vs Houston Dynamo Live Score in MLS 2023

Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this San Jose Earthquakes vs Houston Dynamo match for the MLS 2023.
4:55 PM2 hours ago

What time is the San Jose Earthquakes vs Houston Dynamo match for MLS 2023?

This is the start time of the game San Jose Earthquakes vs Houston Dynamo of April 1st in several countries:

Argentina: 11:30 PM on Apple TV

Bolivia: 10:30 PM on Apple TV

Brazil: 11:30 PM on Apple TV

Chile: 11:30 PM on Apple TV

Costa Rica: 8:30 PM on Apple TV

Colombia: 9:30 PM on Apple TV

Ecuador: 9:30 PM on Apple TV

United States (ET): 10:30 PM on Apple TV

Spain: 4:30 AM on Apple TV

Mexico: 8:30 PM on Apple TV

Paraguay: 11:30 PM on Apple TV

Peru: 9:30 PM on Apple TV

Uruguay: 11:30 PM on Apple TV

4:50 PM2 hours ago

Last games San Jose Earthquakes vs Houston Dynamo

The Texans have dominated the series in the last five games, winning three games, drawing one and losing one.

San Jose Earthquakes 1-2 Houston Dynamo, 2022 MLS season

Houston Dynamo 4-3 San Jose Earthquakes, 2022 MLS season

San Jose Earthquakes 1-1 Houston Dynamo, 2021 MLS season

Houston Dynamo 2-1 San Jose Earthquakes, 2021 MLS season

San Jose Earthquakes 2-0 Houston Dynamo, 2019 MLS season

4:45 PM2 hours ago

Key Player Houston Dynamo

Mexico's Héctor Herrera has gradually earned a starting spot with the team but, above all, he is starting to regain the pace of play that he showed at some point in European soccer and could be more than key to lift the team.
Foto: MLS
Image: MLS
4:40 PM2 hours ago

Key player San Jose Earthquakes

Goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski has been key in keeping the team from conceding so many goals this season with some important saves, and is expected to have a good day so that the team can get three points at home.
4:35 PM2 hours ago

Last lineup Houston Dynamo

12 Steve Clark, 17 Teenage Hadebe, 4 Ethan Bartlow, 22 Tate Schmitt, 5 Daniel Steres, 6 Artur, 16 Héctor Herrera, 35 Brooklyn Raines, 11 Corey Baird, 8 Amine Bassi, 21 Nelson Quiñones.
4:30 PM2 hours ago

Last lineup San Jose Earthquakes

1 JT Marcinkowski, 26 Tonhão, 4 Jonathan Mensah, 3 Paul Marie, 29 Carlos Akapo, 55 Michael Baldisimo, 14 Jackson Yueill, 28 Benjamin Kikanovic, 10 Cristian Espinoza, 44 Cade Cowell, 11 Jeremy Ebobisse.
4:25 PM2 hours ago

Houston Dynamo: Keep the winning momentum going

After a bad start to the campaign with two losses in a row, the Houston Dynamo have got back on track with two wins in a row, both at home, and now they are on a mission to take points away from home.
4:20 PM2 hours ago

San Jose Earthquakes: improving on offense

With 7 points and two games without a win, the San Jose Earthquakes will try to get back to winning ways considering that they have only been able to score 4 goals in 5 games offensively and will have to improve in this aspect.
4:15 PM2 hours ago

The Kick-off

The San Jose Earthquakes vs Houston Dynamo match will be played at the PayPal Partk, in San Jose, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 22:30 pm ET.
4:10 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the MLS 2023: San Jose Earthquakes vs Houston Dynamo!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
