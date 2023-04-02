Colorado Rapids vs LAFC LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLS 2023
Image: VAVEL

3:30 PM3 hours ago

Tune in here Colorado Rapids vs LAFC Live Score in MLS 2023

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Colorado Rapids vs LAFC match for the MLS 2023 on VAVEL US.
3:25 PM3 hours ago

What time is Colorado Rapids vs LAFC match for MLS 2023?

This is the start time of the game Colorado Rapids vs LAFC of April 1st in several countries:

Argentina: 10:30 PM on Apple TV

Bolivia: 9:30 PM on Apple TV

Brazil: 10:30 PM on Apple TV

Chile: 10:30 PM on Apple TV

Costa Rica: 8:30 PM on Apple TV

Colombia: 8:30 PM on Apple TV

Ecuador: 8:30 PM on Apple TV

United States (ET): 9:30 PM on Apple TV

Spain: 2:30 AM on Apple TV

Mexico: 7:30 PM on Apple TV

Paraguay: 10:30 PM on Apple TV

Peru: 8:30 PM on Apple TV

Uruguay: 10:30 PM on Apple TV

3:20 PM3 hours ago

Last games Colorado Rapids vs LAFC

The head-to-head record is very even with all of the home sides having won in the last five games and LAFC holding the advantage with three wins to two draws.

Colorado 2-0 Los Angeles FC, 2022 season

Los Angeles FC 3-0 Colorado, 2022 season

Colorado 5-2 Los Angeles FC, 2021 season

Los Angeles FC 2-1 Colorado, 2021 season

Los Angeles FC 3-1 Colorado, 2019 season

3:15 PM3 hours ago

Key Player LAFC

Despite missing a penalty kick last week, Mexico's Carlos Vela is the man who sets the tone on the attacking front and continues to be a very important man in the Los Angeles squad's offensive generation.
3:10 PM3 hours ago

Key player Colorado Rapids

An old Liga MX veteran who has established himself in goal for the Colorado Rapids is William Yarbrough, who is expected to be very active between the posts and his interventions could be key to a positive result.
Image: Agencias
3:05 PM3 hours ago

Last lineup LAFC

77 John McCarthy, 14 Giorgio Chiellini, 3 Jesús Murillo, 24 Ryan Hollingshead, 30 Sergi Palencia, 6 Ilie Sánchez, 23 Kellyn Acosta, 11 Timothy Tillman, 10 Carlos Vela, 7 Stipe Biuk, 22 Kwadwo Opoku.
3:00 PM4 hours ago

Last lineup Colorado Rapids

22 William Yarbrough, 5 Andreas Maxso, 4 Danny Wilson, 6 Lalas Abubakar, 20 Connor Ronan, 21 Bryan Acosta, 28 Sam Nicholson, 2 Keegan Rosenberry, 7 Jonathan Lewis, 8 Max, 23 Cole Bassett.
2:55 PM4 hours ago

LAFC: Keeping the unbeaten streak alive

The champion LAFC has not been hit by "championitis" and has shown why it is one of the best teams in the United States, where it has not known defeat and last week it defeated FC Dallas 2-1, although it was hard for them despite having an extra man and missing a penalty kick. It should be remembered that they have a game pending in the campaign.
2:50 PM4 hours ago

Colorado Rapids: to get their first win

The Colorado Rapids have had a decent start to the season where they have not been able to win with two draws and three defeats in the first five games, where they have barely scored two goals and are coming from a 1-1 draw at Austin FC as visitors.
2:45 PM4 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Colorado Rapids vs LAFC match will be played at the Dick's Sporting Goods Park Stadium, in Colorado, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 21:30 pm ET.
2:40 PM4 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the MLS 2023: Colorado Rapids vs LAFC!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
