Colorado Rapids vs LAFC LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLS 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Colorado Rapids vs LAFC Live Score in MLS 2023
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Colorado Rapids vs LAFC match for the MLS 2023 on VAVEL US.
What time is Colorado Rapids vs LAFC match for MLS 2023?
This is the start time of the game Colorado Rapids vs LAFC of April 1st in several countries:
Argentina: 10:30 PM on Apple TV
Bolivia: 9:30 PM on Apple TV
Brazil: 10:30 PM on Apple TV
Chile: 10:30 PM on Apple TV
Costa Rica: 8:30 PM on Apple TV
Colombia: 8:30 PM on Apple TV
Ecuador: 8:30 PM on Apple TV
United States (ET): 9:30 PM on Apple TV
Spain: 2:30 AM on Apple TV
Mexico: 7:30 PM on Apple TV
Paraguay: 10:30 PM on Apple TV
Peru: 8:30 PM on Apple TV
Uruguay: 10:30 PM on Apple TV
Last games Colorado Rapids vs LAFC
The head-to-head record is very even with all of the home sides having won in the last five games and LAFC holding the advantage with three wins to two draws.
Colorado 2-0 Los Angeles FC, 2022 season
Los Angeles FC 3-0 Colorado, 2022 season
Colorado 5-2 Los Angeles FC, 2021 season
Los Angeles FC 2-1 Colorado, 2021 season
Los Angeles FC 3-1 Colorado, 2019 season
Key Player LAFC
Despite missing a penalty kick last week, Mexico's Carlos Vela is the man who sets the tone on the attacking front and continues to be a very important man in the Los Angeles squad's offensive generation.
Key player Colorado Rapids
An old Liga MX veteran who has established himself in goal for the Colorado Rapids is William Yarbrough, who is expected to be very active between the posts and his interventions could be key to a positive result.
Last lineup LAFC
77 John McCarthy, 14 Giorgio Chiellini, 3 Jesús Murillo, 24 Ryan Hollingshead, 30 Sergi Palencia, 6 Ilie Sánchez, 23 Kellyn Acosta, 11 Timothy Tillman, 10 Carlos Vela, 7 Stipe Biuk, 22 Kwadwo Opoku.
Last lineup Colorado Rapids
22 William Yarbrough, 5 Andreas Maxso, 4 Danny Wilson, 6 Lalas Abubakar, 20 Connor Ronan, 21 Bryan Acosta, 28 Sam Nicholson, 2 Keegan Rosenberry, 7 Jonathan Lewis, 8 Max, 23 Cole Bassett.
LAFC: Keeping the unbeaten streak alive
The champion LAFC has not been hit by "championitis" and has shown why it is one of the best teams in the United States, where it has not known defeat and last week it defeated FC Dallas 2-1, although it was hard for them despite having an extra man and missing a penalty kick. It should be remembered that they have a game pending in the campaign.
Colorado Rapids: to get their first win
The Colorado Rapids have had a decent start to the season where they have not been able to win with two draws and three defeats in the first five games, where they have barely scored two goals and are coming from a 1-1 draw at Austin FC as visitors.
The Kick-off
The Colorado Rapids vs LAFC match will be played at the Dick's Sporting Goods Park Stadium, in Colorado, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 21:30 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the MLS 2023: Colorado Rapids vs LAFC!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.