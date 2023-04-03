Queretaro vs Pumas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023
Foto: VAVEL

What time is Queretaro vs Pumas match for Liga MX 2023?

This is the start time of the game Queretaro vs Pumas of April 2nd in several countries:

Argentina: 10:05 PM to be confirmed

Bolivia: 9:05 PM to be confirmed

Brazil: 10:05 PM to be confirmed

Chile: 10:05 PM to be confirmed

Costa Rica: 8:05 PM to be confirmed

Colombia: 8:05 PM to be confirmed

Ecuador: 8:05 PM to be confirmed

United States (ET): 9:05 PM on TUDN

Spain: 2:05 AM to be confirmed

Mexico: 7:05 PM on Fox Sports and Fox Sports Premium

Paraguay: 10:05 PM to be confirmed

Peru: 8:05 PM to be confirmed

Uruguay: 10:05 PM to be confirmed

Last games Queretaro vs Pumas

The university team has dominated the series in the most recent five meetings, winning three games (including their last visit to the Gallinero) with one draw and one loss.

Pumas UNAM 4-1 Querétaro, Apertura 2022

Querétaro 1-3 Pumas UNAM, Clausura 2022

Pumas UNAM 0-0 Querétaro, Apertura 2021

Querétaro 2-0 Pumas UNAM, Clausura 2021

Pumas UNAM 3-2 Querétaro, Apertura 2020

Key Player Pumas

Despite missing several clear-cut chances during the season, Juan Dinenno has been one of the team's most outstanding players and one of the best scorers in the championship, so he will be looking to return on the right foot after the FIFA Date and help his team get back to winning ways.
Foto: Récord
Key player Queretaro

If the Gallos have not been beaten in several matches or have rescued points like a few weeks ago against FC Juárez, it has been thanks to the interventions of Gil Alcalá, who has vindicated himself in his return to the feathered team.
Last lineup Pumas

26 Sebastián Sosa, 23 Nicolás Freire, 4 Jonathan Sánchez, 186 Pablo Alfonso Monroy, 2 Pablo Bennevendo, 21 Gustavo Del Prete, 8 Higor Matheus Meritão, 19 Jesús Molina, 9 Juan Ignacio Dinenno, 12 César Huerta, 10 Eduardo Salvio.
Last lineup Queretaro

1 Gil Alcalá, 6 Miguel Barbieri, 35 Kevin Balanta, 4 Rafael Fernández, 2 Omar Mendoza, 23 Christian Rivera, 5 Kevin Escamilla, 18 Pablo Barrera, 7 Rodrigo López, 26 Ettson Ayón, 15 Ángel Sepúlveda.
The importance of the crowd

It should be noted that Querétaro had not had a crowd for more than a year and we take up these words of Mauro Gerk highlighting the importance of having the fans in the stands again.

"The fans were spectacular, it made my skin crawl, today the fans tied it. It gave them strength and motivated the team, we had the chance to win, there was a team that gave everything on the field. We are grateful for the affection and know that we have two fundamental home games, we need to give the fans a good game," he said.

Pumas: to regain confidence

After the dismissal of Rafa Puente, UNAM Pumas are starting a new era in which they still have the possibility of advancing to the re-qualification round and, in order to regain confidence, they have a game in which they can win, a situation that has not happened in recent weeks. It should be remembered that in the Apertura 2022 they were not enough to qualify for the top 12.
Querétaro: pulling the rug out from under the fire

With only one victory in the season and after having faced Cruz Azul in midweek in a pending match, the Gallos Blancos of Querétaro will be looking to take advantage of their third straight home game.
The Kick-off

The Queretaro vs Pumas match will be played at the Corregidora Stadium, in Queretaro, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 21:05 pm ET.
