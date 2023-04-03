Queretaro vs Pumas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Queretaro vs Pumas Live Score in Liga MX 2023
What time is Queretaro vs Pumas match for Liga MX 2023?
Argentina: 10:05 PM to be confirmed
Bolivia: 9:05 PM to be confirmed
Brazil: 10:05 PM to be confirmed
Chile: 10:05 PM to be confirmed
Costa Rica: 8:05 PM to be confirmed
Colombia: 8:05 PM to be confirmed
Ecuador: 8:05 PM to be confirmed
United States (ET): 9:05 PM on TUDN
Spain: 2:05 AM to be confirmed
Mexico: 7:05 PM on Fox Sports and Fox Sports Premium
Paraguay: 10:05 PM to be confirmed
Peru: 8:05 PM to be confirmed
Uruguay: 10:05 PM to be confirmed
Last games Queretaro vs Pumas
Pumas UNAM 4-1 Querétaro, Apertura 2022
Querétaro 1-3 Pumas UNAM, Clausura 2022
Pumas UNAM 0-0 Querétaro, Apertura 2021
Querétaro 2-0 Pumas UNAM, Clausura 2021
Pumas UNAM 3-2 Querétaro, Apertura 2020
Key Player Pumas
Key player Queretaro
Last lineup Pumas
Last lineup Queretaro
The importance of the crowd
"The fans were spectacular, it made my skin crawl, today the fans tied it. It gave them strength and motivated the team, we had the chance to win, there was a team that gave everything on the field. We are grateful for the affection and know that we have two fundamental home games, we need to give the fans a good game," he said.