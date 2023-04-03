Everton vs Tottenham: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Everton vs Tottenham match live?
What time is Everton vs Tottenham match for Premier League?
Argentina 4 pm: ESPN, Star +
Bolivia 3 pm: Star +
Brazil 4 pm: ESPN, Star +
Chile 3 pm: ESPN, Star +
Colombia 2 pm: ESPN, Star +
Ecuador 2 pm: ESPN, Star +
USA 3 pm ET: nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, USA Network
Spain 9 pm: DAZN
Mexico 1 pm: Paramount+
Paraguay 3 pm: ESPN, Star +
Peru 2 pm: ESPN, Star +
Uruguay 4 pm: ESPN, Star +
Venezuela 3 pm: ESPN, Star +
Speak up, Stellini!
I'm feeling sad, because when you change coaches in the middle of the season, it's a loss for everyone. You feel it. Everyone feels responsible for this. My relationship with Antonio is the same, nothing changes in our relationship. We were friends, we were colleagues, we have known each other for a long time. This situation will not change our relationship. I feel honored to trust the team until the end of the season. Of course, it is an opportunity and I will work hard to be the right man for it. I feel very honored and I feel that I am in the right position to do this, I feel this and I want to do this with the whole team, with Ryan, this is very important for me and for the club, and it was important when we were in charge when Antonio was not here. We feel that we can do what we were doing before, we want to improve, and this is a time to take responsibility and improve, all together.
It was a difficult week, for sure. Everybody needed to understand the situation. Everyone needed time. The players are coming back and they want to fight. That's what they want to do. We need to go straight to the games, because it is very important to play and show our will. That is the focus at the moment of the players, and we don't have to be emotional, we have to be lucid in the way we have to fight against all the opponents. We have 10 games, and those 10 games are 10 finals for us."
Probable lineup for Tottenham
Tottenham's situation
Speak up, Sean Dyche!
Also, it is the responsibility of the whole team to score goals and we are showing good signs of that - being productive in different areas of the field, in different formats, different ways and trying to affect games. Effective soccer is what I want from the team and we are showing good signs of that. I think it's fair to say that we've had a better defensive structure in the weeks I've been here and now we're just starting to find the balance between that and the transition to attack. There seems to be a better feel to that. It's hard to explain, but the timing of transition, adapting to it and seeing it early is getting better.
It was good for that reason (getting Patterson and Garner minutes on the Fifa Date) and some got more minutes in other games, so the group that was left behind had a few days off, but they certainly worked as well. I think they look young, actually, with the way they've trained in the last three games, so I'm pleased overall.
There was nothing too major on the injury front either, which is helpful, especially with Onana, who played both games.
There is a good team there. I know there is a little bit of noise with things going on, but at the end of the day, they have a good group of players and we have to be ready for that."
If you want to directly stream it: nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW
