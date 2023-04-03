Everton vs Tottenham: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Premier League
Photo: Premier League

10:00 AM2 hours ago

How and where to watch the Everton vs Tottenham match live?

If you want to watch the game Everton vs Tottenham live on TV, your options is: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, USA Network

If you want to directly stream it: nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

9:55 AM2 hours ago

What time is Everton vs Tottenham match for Premier League?

This is the start time of the game Everton vs Tottenham of 3th March 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 4 pm: ESPN, Star +

Bolivia 3 pm:  Star +

Brazil 4 pm: ESPN, Star +

Chile 3 pm: ESPN, Star +

Colombia 2 pm: ESPN, Star +

Ecuador 2  pm: ESPN, Star +

USA 3 pm ET: nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, USA Network

Spain 9 pm: DAZN

Mexico 1 pm: Paramount+

Paraguay 3 pm: ESPN, Star +

Peru 2 pm: ESPN, Star +

Uruguay 4 pm: ESPN, Star +

Venezuela 3 pm: ESPN, Star +

9:50 AM2 hours ago

Speak up, Stellini!

"Ivan Perisic is fit and well and trained today. It was just a shot with the national team. Hugo Lloris has been back in training since last week and that Ben Davies (thigh) and Ryan Sessegnon (also lame) are pushing hard to recover. They are not ready, but they are pushing to recover as soon as possible.

I'm feeling sad, because when you change coaches in the middle of the season, it's a loss for everyone. You feel it. Everyone feels responsible for this. My relationship with Antonio is the same, nothing changes in our relationship. We were friends, we were colleagues, we have known each other for a long time. This situation will not change our relationship. I feel honored to trust the team until the end of the season. Of course, it is an opportunity and I will work hard to be the right man for it. I feel very honored and I feel that I am in the right position to do this, I feel this and I want to do this with the whole team, with Ryan, this is very important for me and for the club, and it was important when we were in charge when Antonio was not here. We feel that we can do what we were doing before, we want to improve, and this is a time to take responsibility and improve, all together.

It was a difficult week, for sure. Everybody needed to understand the situation. Everyone needed time. The players are coming back and they want to fight. That's what they want to do. We need to go straight to the games, because it is very important to play and show our will. That is the focus at the moment of the players, and we don't have to be emotional, we have to be lucid in the way we have to fight against all the opponents. We have 10 games, and those 10 games are 10 finals for us."

9:45 AM2 hours ago

Probable lineup for Tottenham

Forster; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Perisic, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Pedro Porro; Kulusevski, Son; Harry Kane. 
9:40 AM2 hours ago

Tottenham's situation

Because of the negative results, Antonio Conte has been fired by the London club. Cristian Stellini, interim coach, will be responsible for leading the team on the edge of the field, which will not be able to count on some players, they are: Ben Davies, Bissouma, Emerson Royal, Richarlison and Hugo Lloris. All of them are under the care of the medical department.
9:35 AM2 hours ago

Speak up, Sean Dyche!

"The stats (of the forwards) have improved since we've been here in some of the markers that you want - putting bodies in the box, getting better quality in the box, better quality chances and different scorers. I've made it clear...it's always been my mindset that if one player comes off the side, there's a good opportunity for another.

Also, it is the responsibility of the whole team to score goals and we are showing good signs of that - being productive in different areas of the field, in different formats, different ways and trying to affect games. Effective soccer is what I want from the team and we are showing good signs of that. I think it's fair to say that we've had a better defensive structure in the weeks I've been here and now we're just starting to find the balance between that and the transition to attack. There seems to be a better feel to that. It's hard to explain, but the timing of transition, adapting to it and seeing it early is getting better.

It was good for that reason (getting Patterson and Garner minutes on the Fifa Date) and some got more minutes in other games, so the group that was left behind had a few days off, but they certainly worked as well. I think they look young, actually, with the way they've trained in the last three games, so I'm pleased overall. 

There was nothing too major on the injury front either, which is helpful, especially with Onana, who played both games. 

There is a good team there. I know there is a little bit of noise with things going on, but at the end of the day, they have a good group of players and we have to be ready for that."

9:30 AM2 hours ago

Probable lineup for Everton

Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Tarkowski, Godfrey; Doucoure, Gueye, Onana; Iwobi, Gray, McNeil.
9:25 AM2 hours ago

Everton's situation

Sean Dyche has only one missing player: Andros Townsend. The midfielder is still recovering from an ACL injury, which happened in March 2022 against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup.
9:20 AM2 hours ago

Spurs

In an opposite situation, Tottenham is fighting for a spot in the Champions League. With the progress of the round of games, Spurs fell to fifth place, a spot in the Europa League, with 49 points, one less than Manchester United, situated in the last wave of the main European competition.
9:15 AM3 hours ago

Toffees

With an unstable season, Everton is fighting to avoid falling. With a 30% success rate, the Toffes are in the relegation zone, in 18th place, with 26 points, the same as Leeds United, a team out of the red zone but with an advantage in goal difference.
9:10 AM3 hours ago

Eye on the game

Everton vs Tottenham live this Monday (3), at the Goodison Park at 3 pm ET, for the Premier League. The match is valid for the 26th round of the competition.
9:05 AM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Premier League Match: Everton vs Tottenham Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
