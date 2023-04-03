Chelsea vs Liverpool LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Chelsea vs Liverpool in Premier League
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Chelsea vs Liverpool match in the Premier League.
What time is Chelsea vs Liverpool match for Premier League?
This is the start time of the game Chelsea vs Liverpool of April 04th, in several countries:
México: 13:00 horas CDMX
Argentina: 16:00 horas
Chile: 16:00 horas
Colombia: 14:00 horas
Perú: 14:00 horas
EE.UU.: 15:00 horas ET
Ecuador: 14:00 horas
Uruguay: 16:00 horas
Paraguay: 15:00 horas
España: 21:00 horas
Where and how Chelsea vs Liverpool and live
The match will be broadcast on SKY.
If you want to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool in streaming, it will be broadcasted on Paramount+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Antecedents
This will be the 193rd meeting between the two clubs, so they will want to start with everything and come out on top, in addition to taking all three points, leaving the balance in favor of Liverpool with 80 wins, 47 draws and 65 victories for Chelsea.
Last 5 meetings
In the last 5 duels between the two teams, the dominance has been very balanced, with 0 wins for Liverpool, 0 for Chelsea and 5 draws, leaving the scales very even.
Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea, 21 Jan, 2023, English Premier League
Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool, 14 May, 2022, English FA Cup
Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool, 27 Feb, 2022, English League Cup
Chelsea 2-2 Liverpool, 2 Jan, 2022, English Premier League
Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea, 28 Aug, 2021, English Premier League
How are Chelsea coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last matches, their best result was 1-3 against Leicester City, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Chelsea 0-2 Aston Villa, 1 Apr, 2023, English Premier League
Chelsea 2-2 Everton, 18 Mar, 2023, English Premier League
Leicester City 1-3 Chelsea 11 Mar, 2023, English Premier League
Chelsea 2-0 Borussia Dortmund, 7 Mar, 2023, UEFA Champions League
Chelsea 1-0 Leeds United, 4 Mar, 2023, English Premier League
How are Liverpool coming?
The visitors in their last 5 games have had a very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last games, their best result was the 7-0 against Manchester United, having a streak of 2 wins, 0 draws and 3 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Manchester City 4-1 Liverpool, Apr 1, 2023, English Premier League
Real Madrid 1-0 Liverpool, 15 Mar, 2023, UEFA Champions League
AFC Bournemouth 1-0 Liverpool, 11 Mar, 2023, English Premier League
Liverpool 7-0 Manchester United, 5 Mar, 2023, English Premier League
Liverpool 2-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers, 1 Mar, 2023, English Premier League
Watch out for this Chelsea player
Germany midfielder, 23 year old Kai Havertz has performed well, the striker has played his 27th game in all competitions, 24 as a starter and third as a substitute, managing to score 7 goals in the Premier League and 1 assist, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help get out of the mid-table and get the European places.
Watch out for this Liverpool player
The Egyptian striker, Mohamed Salah 30 years old has had a good performance, the attacker has played 27 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 12 goals in the tournament and 8 assists in the Premier League with Liverpool, being crucial for the team, looking to help with the victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment that is currently happening, looking to help his club, being one of the players that most attract attention for his experience he has with the club and wants to respond to the calls, besides wanting to recover the European positions.
Assists
Egypt's Mohamed Salah is a man the Blues should watch out for, as he is not only a goal scorer, but also has 8 assists, being the one who assists the most in his team. While Chelsea's Mason Mount has the most assists with 2, but has failed to excel.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Premier League match Chelsea vs Liverpool. The match will take place at Stamford Bridge, at 15:00.