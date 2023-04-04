Spakenburg vs PSV Live Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch KNVB Cup 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Spakenburg vs PSV as well as the latest information from the Sportpark De Westmaat.
How to watch Spakenburg vs PSV?
If you want to watch the match Spakenburg vs PSV live you can follow the game on television through GolTV Latinoamerica.
If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Spakenburg vs PSV match in KNVB Cup?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 15:00 PM,
Bolivia: 15:00 PM.
Brasil: 15:00 PM.
Chile: 14:00 PM.
Colombia: 13:00 AM.
Ecuador: 13:00 AM.
USA (ET): 15:00 PM.
Spain: 20:00 PM,
Mexico: 13:00 AM.
Paraguay: 15:00 PM.
Peru: 15:00 PM.
Uruguay: 15:00 PM.
Venezuela: 14:00 AM.
Watch out for this player at PSV
Joey Veerman is the most outstanding player with nine goals and 12 assists this season. The 24-year-old midfielder has just scored in PSV's last match and contributed to his team's victory against NEC Nijmegen.
Watch out for this player in Spakenburg
Van Der Linden, a 26-year-old Dutch striker, has 15 goals and six assists this season, five of them in the Cup, making him the top scorer in this competition so far. In the last Cup match he played, he contributed to his team by scoring a goal and also gave an assist.
How are PSV coming along?
PSV are coming off a 2-4 win over Nijmegen in their most recent encounter and have not lost in the Dutch league since January 24, when they lost 1-0 to FC Emmen. They are currently in third place in the Eredivisie with 56 points, eight points behind leaders Feyenoord.
How does Spakenburg arrive?
Spakenburg, which made it to the semifinals after a 1-4 elimination against Utrecht. This team, which plays in the Second Division, comes after four consecutive matches without a win and has not won in the league since February 25. They currently occupy the top position with 36 points, 13 points ahead of the relegation places;
Background
Only once in history have Spakenburg and PSV faced each other. It also happened in the Dutch Cup in 2010 in the round of 32, where PSV won 3-0 to advance to the next round.
Venue: The match will be played at Sportpark De Westmaat, a stadium with a capacity of 8000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Spakenburg and PSV meet in the semi-finals of the Dutch Cup in search of a place in the final;
Spakenburg and PSV meet in the semi-finals of the Dutch Cup
We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here from VAVEL.