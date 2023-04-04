Al Adalh vs Al Nassr Live Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Saudi Arabian League

ADVERTISEMENT
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 4 p.m.
Australia: 6 a.m.
Bolivia: 3 p.m.
Brazil: 4 p.m.
Chile: 4 p.m.
Colombia: 14 hours
Ecuador: 14 hours
Spain: 21 hours
United States (New York): 3 p.m.
United States (Los Angeles): 11 hours
India: 1 hour
Japan: 4 hours
Mexico: 13 hours
Nigeria: 20 hours
Paraguay: 16 hours
Peru: 14 hours
United Kingdom: 19 hours
Watch out for this player at Al Nassr
Crisitano Ronaldo is the top reference of this team, with nine goals and two assists in 10 games this season. The Portuguese striker has scored six goals in the last three games he has played, five of them with the Portugal national team in the last national team match;
Watch out for this player in Al Adalh
Christofer Gonzáles, a 30-year-old midfielder, has three goals and one assist in the 2022-23 season. This intentional player with the Peruvian National Team comes from being called up with his country where he played 45 minutes against Germany. His last goal was last February 16 against Al-Tai SC.
How does Al Nassr arrive?
They are coming off a 2-1 win over Abha in their most recent encounter and have won six of their last seven matches. They are currently second in the local league standings with 49 points, just one point ahead of leaders Al Ittihad;
How does Al Adalh arrive?
They are coming from a 1-1 draw in their most recent encounter at Al Feriha. They have won only two of their last nine matches. They are currently in second place in the Saudi Arabian League standings with 17 points and five points away from the relegation places;
Background
A total of five times these two teams have met and Al Nassr have won every match. The last time they met was in December 2022 in the round of 16 of the Saudi Champions Cup, where Al Nassr won 2-0.
Venue: The match will be played at the Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Stadium, which was built in 1983 and has a capacity of 20,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Al Adalh and Al Nassr will meet in the match corresponding to the 22nd round of the Saudi Arabian League.
