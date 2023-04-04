The Strongest vs River Plate Live Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Libertadores Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow The Strongest vs River Plate live on TV
How to watch The Strongest vs River Plate live?
If you want to follow it on streaming, you can follow FuboTV.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is The Strongest vs River Plate?
Argentina: 19:00 hrs
Bolivia: 18:00 hrs
Brazil: 19:00 hrs
Chile: 19:00 hrs
Colombia: 17:00 hrs
Ecuador: 17:00 hrs
United States: 18:00 hrs
Spain: 00:00 hrs (Wednesday 5)
Mexico: 16:00 hrs
Paraguay: 18:00 hrs
Peru: 17:00 hrs
Uruguay: 19:00 hrs
Venezuela: 18:00 hrs
Key player - River Plate
In the season, he has played 8 games, with 4 starts and scoring four goals in Professional League, plus a goal in Copa Argentina.
Key player - The Strongest
Probable Lineups
River Plate: Armani; Casco, Gonzalez Pires, P. Diaz, E. Diaz; Aliendro, Perez, De La Cruz; Paradela, Fernandez and Beltran. DT: Martin Demichelis.
Referee designations
A: Jesus Valenzuela (VEN)
A1: Jorge Urrego (VEN)
A2: Tulio Moreno (VEN)
4th: Alexis Herrera (VEN)
VAR: Juan Soto (VEN)
AVAR: Edson Cisternas (CHI)
History
El Millo have faced eight different opponents against Bolivian teams, with a record of 21 wins, 5 draws and 5 defeats. The last win against The Strongest was on April 6, 2016 by a score of 6-0.
News- River Plate
In the last edition of the Copa Libertadores, it was part of group F, taking first place with 16 points. It advanced to the round of 16, where it lost in the round of 16 to Velez Sarsfield.
Last 5 matches
Lanus 0-2 River Plate
River Plate 3-0 Racing Cordoba
River Plate 3-0 Godoy Cruz
Sarmiento 0-2 River Plate
River Plate 1-0 Union
News - The Strongest
In the last edition of Copa Libertadores, they were in group C, taking third place with 6 points. They advanced to the Copa Sudamericana, where they lost in the round of 16 to Ceara.
Last 5 matches
The Strongest 3-2 Bolivar
Aurora 1-1 The Strongest
Atlético Palmaflor 1-1 The Strongest
The Strongest 3-1 Real Tomayapo
Real Santacruz 1-1 The Strongest
The stadium
It has a capacity of 41143 spectators.
Welcome
My name is Mario Meza May and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.