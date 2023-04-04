The Strongest vs River Plate Live Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Libertadores Cup
Photo: River Plate

1:00 PM3 hours ago

12:55 PM3 hours ago

How to watch The Strongest vs River Plate live?

You can watch the match between The Strongest vs River Plate live on BEIN Sports. 
If you want to follow it on streaming, you can follow FuboTV.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
12:50 PM3 hours ago

What time is The Strongest vs River Plate?

This is the kick-off time for The Strongest vs River Plate match on April 4, 2023 in several countries.
Argentina: 19:00 hrs
Bolivia: 18:00 hrs
Brazil: 19:00 hrs
Chile: 19:00 hrs
Colombia: 17:00 hrs 
Ecuador: 17:00 hrs
United States: 18:00 hrs
Spain: 00:00 hrs (Wednesday 5)
Mexico: 16:00 hrs
Paraguay: 18:00 hrs
Peru: 17:00 hrs
Uruguay: 19:00 hrs
Venezuela: 18:00 hrs
12:45 PM3 hours ago

Key player - River Plate

Lucas Beltran, has become an ace up Demichelis' sleeve, the Viking has taken the starting spot at River over Borja and Rondón.
In the season, he has played 8 games, with 4 starts and scoring four goals in Professional League, plus a goal in Copa Argentina.
Photo: River Plate
12:40 PM3 hours ago

Key player - The Strongest

Uruguayan striker Junior Arias is the key man in Ismael Rescalvo's team. In the current season he has played in all six league games, scoring 3 goals and averaging 0.50 goals per game.
Photo: APG
12:35 PM3 hours ago

Probable Lineups

The Strongest: Viscarra; Castillo, Arrascaita, Jusino, Roca; Quiroga, Ursino; Flores, Triverio, Chura; Arias. DT: Ismael Rescalvo.
River Plate: Armani; Casco, Gonzalez Pires, P. Diaz, E. Diaz; Aliendro, Perez, De La Cruz; Paradela, Fernandez and Beltran. DT: Martin Demichelis.
12:30 PM3 hours ago

Referee designations

The Strongest vs River Plate
A: Jesus Valenzuela (VEN)
A1: Jorge Urrego (VEN)
A2: Tulio Moreno (VEN)
4th: Alexis Herrera (VEN)
VAR: Juan Soto (VEN)
AVAR: Edson Cisternas (CHI)
12:25 PM3 hours ago

History

This Tuesday's match will be the seventh meeting between these two teams in Copa Libertadores, with four wins, one draw and one defeat in favor of the River Plate side. 

El Millo have faced eight different opponents against Bolivian teams, with a record of 21 wins, 5 draws and 5 defeats. The last win against The Strongest was on April 6, 2016 by a score of 6-0. 

12:20 PM3 hours ago

News- River Plate

The Millo team leads the Argentine league with 21 points and has an undefeated streak of five matches in all competitions, in which it has not conceded a goal. 

In the last edition of the Copa Libertadores, it was part of group F, taking first place with 16 points. It advanced to the round of 16, where it lost in the round of 16 to Velez Sarsfield. 

Last 5 matches

Lanus 0-2 River Plate
River Plate 3-0 Racing Cordoba
River Plate 3-0 Godoy Cruz
Sarmiento 0-2 River Plate
River Plate 1-0 Union
 

12:15 PM3 hours ago

News - The Strongest

The Aurinegro team leads the Bolivian league with 16 points and has an undefeated streak of eight games in all competitions. 

In the last edition of Copa Libertadores, they were in group C, taking third place with 6 points. They advanced to the Copa Sudamericana, where they lost in the round of 16 to Ceara. 

Last 5 matches

The Strongest 3-2 Bolivar
Aurora 1-1 The Strongest
Atlético Palmaflor 1-1 The Strongest
The Strongest 3-1 Real Tomayapo
Real Santacruz 1-1 The Strongest

12:10 PM4 hours ago

The stadium

The match will be played at the Hernando Siles Suazo stadium in La Paz (Bolivia), located in the Miraflores neighborhood, which opened in April 1930. 

It has a capacity of 41143 spectators.

Photo: APG
12:05 PM4 hours ago

VAVEL Logo