Bournemouth vs Brighton Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

Tune in here Bournemouth vs Brighton Live Score
What time is Bournemouth vs Brighton match for Premier League?
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
April 4,2023
|
14:45 ET
|
Telemundo En Vivo, Syfy, NBC Sports Live Extra, NBC Deportes, NBC Universo, Olympics Channel, USA Network, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports Live Extra, Golf Channel, NBCSN.
|
Argentina
|
April 4,2023
|
15:45
|
ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
|
Bolivia
|
April 4,2023
|
13:45
|
Tigo Sports, Tigo Sports, ESPN 2, ESPN Play, ESPN Internacional.
|
Brazil
|
April 4,2023
|
15:45
|
WatchESPN, ESPN, ESPN Brasil.
|
Chile
|
April 4,2023
|
15:45
|
ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
|
Colombia
|
April 4,2023
|
13:45
|
ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
|
Ecuador
|
April 4,2023
|
13:45
|
ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
|
Spain
|
April 4,2023
|
19:45
|
DAZN y Movistar +
|
Mexico
|
April 4,2023
|
12:45
|
Paramount +
|
Peru
|
April 4,2023
|
13:45
|
ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
Watch out for this Brighton player:
Latest Brighton lineup:
Watch out for this Bournemouth player:
Bournemouth's last line-up:
Background:
About the Stadium
The stadium was inaugurated in 1910 and was named Dean Court in honor of the Cooper-Dean family, who donated the land where the stadium was built. In 2001, the stadium was completely renovated and included a 90° turn of the field with respect to its previous direction.
Since 2001 the stadium for reasons of various sponsors, however, is still known among Bournemouth residents as Dean Court.