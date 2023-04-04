Bournemouth vs Brighton Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
10:00 AM2 hours ago

Tune in here Bournemouth vs Brighton Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Bournemouth vs Brighton match.
9:55 AM2 hours ago

What time is Bournemouth vs Brighton match for Premier League?

This is the start time of the game Bournemouth vs Brighton of 8th April in several countries

Live Streams

Country

Date

Local Time

TV CHANNEL and Live Streams

USA

April 4,2023

14:45 ET

Telemundo En Vivo, Syfy, NBC Sports Live Extra, NBC Deportes, NBC Universo, Olympics Channel, USA Network, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports Live Extra, Golf Channel, NBCSN.

Argentina

April 4,2023

15:45

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Bolivia

April 4,2023

13:45

Tigo Sports, Tigo Sports, ESPN 2, ESPN Play, ESPN Internacional.

Brazil

April 4,2023

15:45

WatchESPN, ESPN, ESPN Brasil.

Chile

April 4,2023

15:45

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Colombia

April 4,2023

13:45

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Ecuador

April 4,2023

13:45

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Spain

April 4,2023

19:45 

DAZN y Movistar +

Mexico

April 4,2023

12:45

Paramount +

Peru

April 4,2023

13:45 

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
9:50 AM2 hours ago

Watch out for this Brighton player:

For this match, the player to watch will be Japanese winger and national team selection; Kaoru Mitoma. The current Vrighton right winger has played a key role in the few victories obtained so far this season because without his participation in the field, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers so it will be important to get the victory.

9:45 AM2 hours ago

Latest Brighton lineup:

R. Sanchez; P. Grob, A. Webster, L. Dunk, P. Estupiñán; M. Caicedo, A. Mac Allister; S. March, D. Undav, K. Mitoma; E. Ferguson.
9:40 AM2 hours ago

Watch out for this Bournemouth player:

For this match, the player to watch will be the Saints' iconic center forward Philip Billing. The Danish striker is always a latent danger inside the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Philip Billing knows how to slip between the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Bournemouth. Likewise, so far this season, the Danish striker has been of great importance to keep them fighting to move up the overall table.

9:35 AM2 hours ago

Bournemouth's last line-up:

Neto; L. Kelly, M. Sensi, J. Stephens, A. Smith; J. Anthony, J. Lerma, J. Rothwell, D. Ouattara; P. Biling; D. Solanke.
9:30 AM3 hours ago

Background:

Bournemouth and Brighton have met on a total of 29 occasions (13 wins for Bournemouth, 6 draws, 10 wins for the Seagulls) where the scales are tipped in favor of the home side. In terms of goals, Bournemouth have the advantage with 42 goals scored, while Brighton have scored only 38 goals. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 22 of the current season where Brighton beat Brighton by the minimum.
9:25 AM3 hours ago

About the Stadium

The Vitality Stadium is a sports venue dedicated to the professional practice of soccer in England and is currently home to AFC Bournemouth, a team that plays its home matches in the English Premier League. It is located in the city of Bournemouth, England and has a capacity of 11,500 spectators in its seats.

 The stadium was inaugurated in 1910 and was named Dean Court in honor of the Cooper-Dean family, who donated the land where the stadium was built. In 2001, the stadium was completely renovated and included a 90° turn of the field with respect to its previous direction.

Since 2001 the stadium for reasons of various sponsors, however, is still known among Bournemouth residents as Dean Court.

9:20 AM3 hours ago

Big Six is paramount

On the other hand, Brighton are not allowed to make any mistakes in their remaining games of the season as they are fighting on a fine line between positioning themselves in the Big Six or moving away from the top of the table.  The Seagulls have suffered a lot so far this season with losses due to injury or the change of coach at the beginning of the season, however, they have managed to score points in the last few games to keep alive the hope of fighting for qualification places and close their best participation in the club's history in the Premier League.
9:15 AM3 hours ago

The mission: to stay in the Premier League

On the other hand, Bournemouth is living a completely different situation as they are currently struggling to stay away from the relegation places after having a first half of the season where most of the matchdays they were in the last positions of the overall table, now, with a couple of points that keep them close to the salvation places and with more than alive hopes of turning the situation around at the end of the season, Bournemouth will go for the three points to continue climbing positions to ensure their stay at the end of the campaign.
9:10 AM3 hours ago

Towards the end of the season

The Premier League continues on its way and is heading towards the end of the season with many emotions as the end of the tournament begins to loom in the background and the championship begins to take shape for the teams that want to secure a place at the top of the table and those who want to save themselves from relegation in this tournament. In this match, Bournemouth receives at the Vitality Stadium the Seagulls of Brighton to define the winner of this duel, on the one hand, Bournemouth has not managed to move away from the red relegation zone and every game is still vital for their survival in the top flight so a victory would help them to reach their goal which is to move away from the relegation places and stay one more season in the Premier League, On the other hand, the Seagulls are still fighting to be in the Big Six of the Premier League and keep a place in European competitions at the end of the season. Finally, the second part of the 22/23 season will demand a lot from the teams as those who play in several competitions will have a very tight schedule, full of physical wear and tear and with few days of rest to close the season in May, so it will be a big factor to rotate the starting squads in order to avoid any injury to the players. 
9:05 AM3 hours ago

Kick-off time

The Bournemouth vs Brighton match will be played at Vitality Stadium, in Bournemouth, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 14:45 pm ET.
9:00 AM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 Premier League: Bournemouth vs Brighton

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo