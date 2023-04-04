Leicester City vs Aston Villa LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Leicester City vs Aston Villa live in the Premier League
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Leicester City vs Aston Villa on Matchday 30 of the Premier League, as well as the latest information from the King Power Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Leicester City vs Aston Villa online and live Premier League 2023?
The Leicester City vs Aston Villa match will not be broadcast on television and will be streamed on Paramount+. If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Leicester City vs Aston Villa match day 30 of the Premier League?
This is the kick-off time for Leicester City vs Aston Villa on Monday, April 3 in various countries:
Argentina: 15:45 AM,
Bolivia: 15:45 AM.
Brazil: 15:45 AM.
Chile: 14:45 AM.
Colombia: 13:45 AM.
Ecuador: 13:45 AM.
USA (ET): 14:45 AM.
Spain: 1:45 PM,
Mexico: 12:45 AM.
Paraguay: 15:45 AM.
Peru: 15:45 AM.
Uruguay: 16:45 PM.
Venezuela: 16:45 AM.
Referee
The central referee in charge of the match will be Jarred Gillett, who will have the hard task of being in charge of bringing order to this match that will be vital for both teams.
Last Lineup Aston Villa
This was Aston Villa's final lineup:
Emiliano Martinez, Ashley Young, Alex Moreno, Tyrone Mings, Ezri Konsa, John McGinn, Boubacar Kamara, Douglas Luiz, Jacob Ramsey, Emiliano Buendia, Ollie Watkins.
Last Lineup Leicester City
This was Leicester City's final lineup:
Daniel Iversen, Wout Faes, Harry Souttar, Castagne, Kristansen, Ndidi, Kiernan Dewsbury, Teté, James Maddison, Harvey Barnes, Patson Daka.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full squad for this match that promises plenty of goals and excitement on match day 30.
Background
The record leans towards Leicester City, as they have met on 14 occasions, leaving a record of 6 wins for Leicester City, 3 draws and 5 victories for Aston Villa, despite that for the moment that Aston Villa is living, they are as favorites to take the 3 points and continue climbing positions in the Premier League.
How does Aston Villa arrive?
On the other hand, Aston Villa comes from a surprise 2-0 defeat against Chelsea, in the general table they are in 9th position with 41 points and a record of 12 wins, 5 draws and 11 defeats, they will look for 3 more points against Leicester City, if they win tomorrow they could climb to 6th position, so we expect a match full of intensity with two teams that will seek the 3 points to climb positions in the general table.
How is Leicester City coming along?
Leicester City comes from a 2-1 loss against Crystal Palace, a game that had a lot of emotions and goals, Crystal Palace in the last minute took the 3 points to Leicester who continues to suffer in the overall table of the Premier League, they are currently in the penultimate position with 25 points and a record of 7 wins, 4 draws and 17 defeats, they are already in relegation positions and will seek to defeat a team like Aston Villa that is very solid in the overall table of the English league.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of Leicester City vs Aston Villa, match day 30 of the Premier League. The match will take place at the King Power Stadium, at 12:45 pm.