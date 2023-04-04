Bayern Munich vs Freiburg: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the DFB Pokal

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Bayern Munich vs Freiburg match live?
What time is Bayern Munich vs Freiburg match for DFB Pokal?
Argentina 3:45 pm: Star +
Bolivia 2:45 pm: Star +
Brazil 3:45 pm: Star +
Chile 2:45 pm: Star +
Colombia 1:45 pm: Star +
Ecuador 1:45 pm: Star +
USA 2:35 pm ET: ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
Paraguay 2:35 pm: Star +
Peru 1:35 pm: Star +
Uruguay 3:35 pm: Star +
Venezuela 2:35 pm: Star +
Speak up, Streich!
We are very motivated. In a way, we are going from special events to special events. We had the round of 16 in the Europa League. Now we are back in the quarterfinals of the DFB Pokal, where we were in the final last year.
We either lose or win and create something extraordinary. Of course Bayern wants all three titles. Championship and Pokal are almost mandatory in their claim. We have nothing to lose. But also nothing to give. We are all looking forward to the match. We are going there to reach the semifinals. We all need energy. I'm excited - also about the players coming in. We need everything at 100%. If we have an excellent goalkeeper, an excellent defensive performance, then you can also create a feeling.
We will play with Mark Flekken in goal tomorrow. Noah Atubolu has done very well. Now it's about the overall situation: Saturday Bayern, now Bayern, where we are now. It also depends on our form. How we are feeling, how everyone is feeling. That's what gives you a chance against Bayern. It doesn't matter if Julian (Nagelsmann) is the coach or Thomas (Tuchel). It makes no difference to us now."
Freiburg's situation
Speak up, Tuchel!
Mazraoui is sick and hasn't trained. Tel is still in rehabilitation. Choupo-Moting felt it and didn't train today as a precaution. It looks like he will be able to play.
There were some difficult decisions, as we had to decide after only one and a half days of training. Now the race is on. We will need all the players because we have to keep delivering everything.
Our situation only allows us to think one game at a time. If there is something we have to manage, then it will only be because there was a recommendation from the medical team."
If you want to directly stream it: ESPN+
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!