Bayern Munich vs Freiburg: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the DFB Pokal
Image: VAVEL Brazil

How and where to watch the Bayern Munich vs Freiburg match live?

If you want to watch the game Bayern Munich vs Freiburg live on TV, your options is: ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

If you want to directly stream it: ESPN+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Bayern Munich vs Freiburg match for DFB Pokal?

This is the start time of the game Bayern Munich vs Freiburg of 4th April 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 3:45 pm: Star +

Bolivia 2:45 pm: Star +

Brazil 3:45 pm: Star +

Chile 2:45 pm: Star +

Colombia 1:45 pm: Star +

Ecuador 1:45 pm: Star +

USA 2:35 pm ET: ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+

Paraguay 2:35 pm: Star +

Peru 1:35 pm: Star +

Uruguay 3:35 pm: Star +

Venezuela 2:35 pm: Star +

Speak up, Streich!

"Philipp Lienhart had a bleeding muscle after a hit. He is better now. He is here now, training with the second team. And if everything goes well, he is a good choice for Saturday. We tried every possible way in Munich. I think we managed to draw twice. Now we'll try again. Negative statistics like this always give us motivation.

We are very motivated. In a way, we are going from special events to special events. We had the round of 16 in the Europa League. Now we are back in the quarterfinals of the DFB Pokal, where we were in the final last year.

We either lose or win and create something extraordinary. Of course Bayern wants all three titles. Championship and Pokal are almost mandatory in their claim. We have nothing to lose. But also nothing to give. We are all looking forward to the match. We are going there to reach the semifinals. We all need energy. I'm excited - also about the players coming in. We need everything at 100%. If we have an excellent goalkeeper, an excellent defensive performance, then you can also create a feeling.

We will play with Mark Flekken in goal tomorrow. Noah Atubolu has done very well. Now it's about the overall situation: Saturday Bayern, now Bayern, where we are now. It also depends on our form. How we are feeling, how everyone is feeling. That's what gives you a chance against Bayern. It doesn't matter if Julian (Nagelsmann) is the coach or Thomas (Tuchel). It makes no difference to us now."

Freiburg's situation

Kyereh, with a torn ligament, and Lienhart, with a thigh injury, are the casualties of coach Christian Streich.
Speak up, Tuchel!

"I know him from my time in England (Mané). There is no doubt about his quality and what he can add. About Musiala, it would be negligent to let him play 90 minutes. It was 20 against Dortmund. We can increase that progressively. It depends on the game. It's a lot of fun to work with him. He's good at stealing balls. He has a lot of opportunities to play, either at the eight, the ten or on the wing. 

Mazraoui is sick and hasn't trained. Tel is still in rehabilitation. Choupo-Moting felt it and didn't train today as a precaution. It looks like he will be able to play.

There were some difficult decisions, as we had to decide after only one and a half days of training. Now the race is on. We will need all the players because we have to keep delivering everything.

Our situation only allows us to think one game at a time. If there is something we have to manage, then it will only be because there was a recommendation from the medical team."

Probable lineup for Bayern

Sommer; Cancelo, Upamecano, De Ligt, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sané, Müller, Musiala; Mané.
Bayern's situation

Thomas Tuchel will not be able to count on the injured Lucas Hernández, knee, Mazraoui, ill, Neuer, recovering from a broken leg and Tel, muscle problem.
Breisgau-Brasilianer

Inside the Champions League qualification zone, Freiburg conceded a draw to Hertha Berlin. The Breisgau-Brasilianer, like their opponent, have been participating since the beginning of the competition, leaving behind Kaiserslautern, St. Pauli and Sandhausen.
How come the Bavarians?

Bayern Munich's morale is high, especially after beating rivals Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker and retaking the Bundesliga lead under Thomas Tuchel. In the Pokal, the Bavarians have dispatched Viktoria Köln, Augsburg and Mainz 05 since the first round.
Eye on the game

Bayern Munich vs Freiburg live this Tuesday (4), at the Allianz Arena at 2:45 pm ET, for the DFB Pokal. The match is valid for the quarterfinals of the competition.
