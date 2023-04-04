Watch Chelsea vs Liverpool LIVE: Score Updates (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
75'
Fabinho Tavares sees a yellow card
70'
Chelsea substitution, N'Golo Kanté off for Conor Gallagher
68'
Mateo Kovačić receives a yellow card.
66'
Reds substitute Roberto Firmino and Kostas Tsimikas for Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson.
61'
Curtis Jones receives a yellow card
56'
Liverpool are looking better at this stage than the Blues Kostas Tsimikas receives yellow card
51'
Second goal disallowed by the VAR, this time because the rebound hit his hand.
50'
GOOOOL! from Chelsea, Kai Havertz goes in alone against Alisson and with a rebound that hits his body the ball goes in.
46'
Joel Matip sees a yellow card
45'
Second half of goalless draw between Chelsea and Liverpool kicks off
45+3'
End of the first half of the goalless draw between Chelsea and Liverpool.
45'
3 minutes of compensation are added
41'
Chelsea try to create a dangerous chance, but they fail to create a counter attack
36'
Alisson Becker almost gave away a ball to Kai Havertz who failed to control it and the chance was wasted
31'
Reds start to look more confident on the pitch
26'
Reece James is left without a goal as the VAR disallows it on a very tight play.
25'
Chelsea goal disallowed for offside, but the play is reviewed by VAR
20'
Liverpool try to respond, looking to reach the blue goal
15'
Chelsea try to break down Liverpool's defense, but the latter are coming up with a great approach.
10'
The match is very even, they are not able to break the areas in a convincing way.
5'
The match started with everything, Chelsea went on the attack and Kovačić came close to the first.
The match kicks off
The match between Chelsea and Liverpool is ready, at Stamford Bridge, where you can see a stadium with many people.
They take the field
Both teams take the field for the start of this Premier League match at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea's next match
The home side are coming off a 2-0 loss to Aston Villa in their last match, but still have several games in hand.
Sat. Apr. 8, Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea, English Premier League
Liverpool's XI
This is the XI with which the visitors will take to the field at Stamford Bridge, Premier League match
🔴 #CHELIV TEAM NEWS 🔴— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 4, 2023
Our line-up to take on Chelsea tonight.
Chelsea's XI
This is the XI with which the home team will take the field at Stamford Bridge, a Premier League clash
¡Nuestro XI está listo! 📋#CheLiv pic.twitter.com/U64azfMErm— Chelsea FC en español (@ChelseaFC_Sp) April 4, 2023
Liverpool's next match
The visitors are coming off a 4-1 loss to Manchester City in their last match, but still have several games left.
Sun. Apr. 9 Liverpool vs Arsenal, English Premier League
Stamford Bridge
Stamford Bridge is a stadium in the London Borough of Hammersmith and Fulham, London, England and is the home of Chelsea Football Club. The stadium is located in the urban area of Walham Green and has a capacity of 41837 fans.
Eighth coach in the Klopp era
The clash will mark the debut of interim coach Bruno Saltor at the helm of the Blues. The former Spanish right-back took over following the sacking of Graham Potter, which took place last weekend.
For Klopp, he will be no less than the eighth different Chelsea manager the German coach has faced.
Of all his opponents, the ones Klopp has dueled the most were Germany's Thomas Tuchel and England's Frank Lampard: five times each.
Sacking Graham Potter
Chelsea announced on Sunday the sacking of manager Graham Potter after the 2-0 defeat against Aston Villa, which leaves the Stamford Bridge side in eleventh place in the Premier League.
Spaniard Bruno Saltor, who joined Potter from Brighton, will take over as interim manager.
They are warming up
A few minutes before kick-off, both clubs are already on the pitch in preparation for the match.
Supporters
Gradually the fans arrive at the stadium, an average entry is expected for this match on matchday 29 of the Premier League.
They are already at the stadium
Both teams are already at the stadium, some players enter the dressing room to get ready for warm-up, while other players are checking the field before entering the locker room.
Tune in here Chelsea vs Liverpool in Premier League
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Chelsea vs Liverpool match in the Premier League.
What time is Chelsea vs Liverpool match for Premier League?
This is the start time of the game Chelsea vs Liverpool of April 04th, in several countries:
México: 13:00 horas CDMX
Argentina: 16:00 horas
Chile: 16:00 horas
Colombia: 14:00 horas
Perú: 14:00 horas
EE.UU.: 15:00 horas ET
Ecuador: 14:00 horas
Uruguay: 16:00 horas
Paraguay: 15:00 horas
España: 21:00 horas
Where and how Chelsea vs Liverpool and live
The match will be broadcast on SKY.
If you want to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool in streaming, it will be broadcasted on Paramount+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Antecedents
This will be the 193rd meeting between the two clubs, so they will want to start with everything and come out on top, in addition to taking all three points, leaving the balance in favor of Liverpool with 80 wins, 47 draws and 65 victories for Chelsea.
Last 5 meetings
In the last 5 duels between the two teams, the dominance has been very balanced, with 0 wins for Liverpool, 0 for Chelsea and 5 draws, leaving the scales very even.
Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea, 21 Jan, 2023, English Premier League
Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool, 14 May, 2022, English FA Cup
Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool, 27 Feb, 2022, English League Cup
Chelsea 2-2 Liverpool, 2 Jan, 2022, English Premier League
Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea, 28 Aug, 2021, English Premier League
How are Chelsea coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last matches, their best result was 1-3 against Leicester City, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Chelsea 0-2 Aston Villa, 1 Apr, 2023, English Premier League
Chelsea 2-2 Everton, 18 Mar, 2023, English Premier League
Leicester City 1-3 Chelsea 11 Mar, 2023, English Premier League
Chelsea 2-0 Borussia Dortmund, 7 Mar, 2023, UEFA Champions League
Chelsea 1-0 Leeds United, 4 Mar, 2023, English Premier League
How are Liverpool coming?
The visitors in their last 5 games have had a very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last games, their best result was the 7-0 against Manchester United, having a streak of 2 wins, 0 draws and 3 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Manchester City 4-1 Liverpool, Apr 1, 2023, English Premier League
Real Madrid 1-0 Liverpool, 15 Mar, 2023, UEFA Champions League
AFC Bournemouth 1-0 Liverpool, 11 Mar, 2023, English Premier League
Liverpool 7-0 Manchester United, 5 Mar, 2023, English Premier League
Liverpool 2-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers, 1 Mar, 2023, English Premier League
Watch out for this Chelsea player
Germany midfielder, 23 year old Kai Havertz has performed well, the striker has played his 27th game in all competitions, 24 as a starter and third as a substitute, managing to score 7 goals in the Premier League and 1 assist, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help get out of the mid-table and get the European places.
Watch out for this Liverpool player
The Egyptian striker, Mohamed Salah 30 years old has had a good performance, the attacker has played 27 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 12 goals in the tournament and 8 assists in the Premier League with Liverpool, being crucial for the team, looking to help with the victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment that is currently happening, looking to help his club, being one of the players that most attract attention for his experience he has with the club and wants to respond to the calls, besides wanting to recover the European positions.
Assists
Egypt's Mohamed Salah is a man the Blues should watch out for, as he is not only a goal scorer, but also has 8 assists, being the one who assists the most in his team. While Chelsea's Mason Mount has the most assists with 2, but has failed to excel.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Premier League match Chelsea vs Liverpool. The match will take place at Stamford Bridge, at 15:00.