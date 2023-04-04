Leeds vs Nottingham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow Leeds vs Nottingham live score here. Everything you need to know about this Premier League matchday 7 game is on VAVEL. In a few more moments we'll bring you more facts, news, images, starting lineups and everything else that comes out of the Elland Road Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the Leeds vs Nottingham match live, updated and commented by VAVEL USA.
Navas, Mangala, Williams, Gibbs-White, Toffolo, Niakhaté, Johnson, Freuler, Dennis, Danilo, Felipe.
Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Kristensen, Struijk, Firpo; Summerville, Roca, Aaronson, Harrison; Sinisterra.
The center referee for this Leeds vs Nottingham will be Anthony Taylor; Gary Beswick, first row; Adam Nunn, second row; Paul Tierney, fourth assistant.
How are Nottingham Forest coming along?
On the other hand, Nottingham Forest, coached by Steve Cooper, also needs the three points to breathe fresh oxygen and move away from the relegation zone as they are only one unit above their opponent this afternoon. Last matchday, Nottingham managed a one-goal draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers, earning a point that is of little use to them at this stage of the Premier League. Of the 28 matches played this season, the Reds have won 6, drawn 9 and lost 13, placing them in 16th position with 27 points.
How are Leeds United coming along?
The white team coached by Javi Gracia, has got into trouble as it is in the relegation zone, so this pending match is very important for them to get 3 points and get out of there. Leeds comes to this match after suffering a scandalous 4-1 defeat against Arsenal in the previous matchday. Since the beginning of the season, Leeds have won 6 of the 28 games played so far in the Premier League, with a record of 8 draws and 14 defeats, placing them in 18th position with 26 points.
Premier League match pending
At the beginning of this week, we will have a Premier League match with several matches pending, one of them, corresponding to matchday 7. The Elland Road stadium will witness this clash between Leeds United and Nottingham Forest. Both teams will want to keep on winning this season, so they will try to do it with a victory and keep climbing positions in this competition, especially Leeds, which is in the relegation zone. Will the locals or the visitors be able to achieve it?
The match will be played at the Stadium Elland Road
The Leeds - Nottingham match will be played at the Elland Road stadium, in Leeds, England. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:45 pm (CDMX).
