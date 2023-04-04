Athletic vs Osasuna LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Copa del Rey Semi-final 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Athletic Statements
Ernesto Valverde spoke ahead of this important match: "The semifinal will be played by four, we started it 200, I hope not. If we eliminate them, they'll be the ones who get hurt. Nobody always wins. We have a disadvantage and we have to try to overcome it, play with the atmosphere, the heart and the head. It must be a boost. There is a lot at stake and knowing how to handle the pressure of a semifinal counts a lot." "We are fine, we would have liked to have won the match. They defended well, they were strong in their area." "In this match we arrived in better conditions because the previous time it was an eventful match in terms of injuries and discomfort. Now we arrive with more available personnel." "I imagine. Away from home there have been stretches in which they have been very solvent, they have not been an opponent to get too far back and I understand that it could be because of that. They are having a good season and I expect the best Osasuna". "Both teams are different. They have a one-goal advantage. It's not a question that worries me too much. We have to do what we think is best for us".
How is Osasuna coming?
Osasuna drew against Mallorca to zero goals, giving a good show without managing to open the scoreboard, in the LaLiga competition they are in ninth place.
How is Athletic coming?
In their last LaLiga match, Athletic drew 0-0 against Getafe and are currently in seventh place in the overall table with 37 points.
The match will be played at San Mamés Stadium.
The Athletic vs Osasuna match will be played at the San Mamés Stadium, located in Bilbao, Spain. The stadium has a capacity for 40 000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the Athletic vs Osasuna live stream, corresponding to the match corresponding to the second leg semi-final of the Copa del Rey. The match will take place at the San Mamés Stadium, at 15:00.