Philadelphia vs Atlas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Concachampions Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Philadelphia vs Atlas in Concacaf Champions League
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Philadelphia vs Atlas match in the Concacaf Champions League.
What time is Philadelphia vs Atlas match for Concacaf Champions League?
This is the start time of the game Philadelphia vs Atlas of April 04th, in several countries:
Mexico: 18:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 21:00 hours
Chile: 21:00 hours
Colombia: 19:00 hours
Peru: 19:00 hours
USA: 20:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 19:00 hours
Uruguay: 21:00 hours
Paraguay: 20:00 hours
Spain: 02:00 hours
Mexico: 18:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 21:00 hours
Chile: 21:00 hours
Colombia: 19:00 hours
Peru: 19:00 hours
USA: 20:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 19:00 hours
Uruguay: 21:00 hours
Paraguay: 20:00 hours
Spain: 02:00 hours
Where and how Philadelphia vs Atlas and live
The match will be broadcasted on Fox Sports.
If you want to watch Philadelphia vs Atlas in streaming, it will be broadcasted on Fox Sports Premium.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
If you want to watch Philadelphia vs Atlas in streaming, it will be broadcasted on Fox Sports Premium.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
This will be the first meeting between the two clubs, so they will want to start this commitment with everything and get ahead in the competition, trying to put the balance on a side that favors them.
Format
Round of 16: 7-9 March (first leg) and 14-16 March (second leg)
Quarter-finals: 4-6 April (first leg) and 11-13 April (second leg)
Semifinals: April 25-27 (first leg) and May 2-4 (second leg)
Finals: May 31 (first leg) and June 4 (second leg)
Quarter-finals: 4-6 April (first leg) and 11-13 April (second leg)
Semifinals: April 25-27 (first leg) and May 2-4 (second leg)
Finals: May 31 (first leg) and June 4 (second leg)
How is Philadelphia coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last matches, their best result was the 4-0 against Alianza FC, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Philadelphia Union 0-0 Sporting Kansas City, 1 Apr, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer.
Philadelphia Union 1-2 Orlando City SC, 25 Mar, 2023, USA Major League Soccer
CF Montréal 3-2 Philadelphia Union, 18 Mar, 2023, USA Major League Soccer
Philadelphia Union 4-0 Alianza FC, Mar 14, 2023, CONCACAF Champions League
Philadelphia Union 1-0 Chicago Fire FC, 11 Mar, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer, Major League Soccer USA
Philadelphia Union 0-0 Sporting Kansas City, 1 Apr, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer.
Philadelphia Union 1-2 Orlando City SC, 25 Mar, 2023, USA Major League Soccer
CF Montréal 3-2 Philadelphia Union, 18 Mar, 2023, USA Major League Soccer
Philadelphia Union 4-0 Alianza FC, Mar 14, 2023, CONCACAF Champions League
Philadelphia Union 1-0 Chicago Fire FC, 11 Mar, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer, Major League Soccer USA
How is Atlas doing?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 4-0 against Puebla and Olimpia, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Atlas 3-3 Guadalajara, 1 Apr, 2023, Liga MX
Puebla 0-4 Atlas 17 Mar, 2023, Liga MX
Atlas 4-0 Olimpia, Mar 14, 2023, CONCACAF Champions League
Atlas 0-1 León, 11 Mar, 2023, Liga MX
Olimpia 4-1 Atlas, 8 Mar, 2023, CONCACAF Champions League
Atlas 3-3 Guadalajara, 1 Apr, 2023, Liga MX
Puebla 0-4 Atlas 17 Mar, 2023, Liga MX
Atlas 4-0 Olimpia, Mar 14, 2023, CONCACAF Champions League
Atlas 0-1 León, 11 Mar, 2023, Liga MX
Olimpia 4-1 Atlas, 8 Mar, 2023, CONCACAF Champions League
Participating teams
Atlas FC (MEX), Club León (MEX), CF Pachuca (MEX), Tigres UANL (MEX), Los Angeles FC (USA), Philadelphia Union (USA), Orlando City SC (USA), Austin FC (USA), Vancouver Whitecaps FC (CAN), LD Alajuelense (CRC), CD Olimpia (HON), Motagua FC (HON), Real España (HON), Tauro FC (PAN), Alianza FC (SLV), Violette AC (HAI)
New format for 2024
Starting in 2024, the SCCL will be replaced by a 27-team CONCACAF Champions League. The Confederation-wide competition will include five rounds (round one, round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals and final) and will continue to be played in a direct elimination format.
In addition, the Scotiabank Concacaf League will be replaced by three regional cup competitions: Copa de Ligas, Copa Centroamericana and Copa del Caribe, to be played in the fall of each year. These three new cups will qualify clubs for the new edition of the Champions League.
In addition, the Scotiabank Concacaf League will be replaced by three regional cup competitions: Copa de Ligas, Copa Centroamericana and Copa del Caribe, to be played in the fall of each year. These three new cups will qualify clubs for the new edition of the Champions League.
Matches of the day
18:00 (18:00) Philadelphia FC (USA) vs Atlas (MEX) - Subaru Park, Chester, USA
20:00 (19:00) Leon FC (MEX) vs Violette (HAI) - Nou Camp, Guanajuato, Mexico
20:00 (19:00) Leon FC (MEX) vs Violette (HAI) - Nou Camp, Guanajuato, Mexico
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Philadelphia vs Atlas match, corresponding to the CONCACAF Champions League. The match will take place at Subaru Park, at 8:00 pm.