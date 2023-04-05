Leon vs Violette LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Concacaf Champions League Match
Photo: VAVEL

5:00 PM2 hours ago

Follow here Leon vs Violette Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups Leon vs Violette live, as well as the latest information from the Nou Camp Stadium such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch and interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
4:55 PM2 hours ago

How to watch Leon vs Violette Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Wednesday, april 4, 2023.

USA Time: 10:00 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): No transmission

USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

4:50 PM2 hours ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Leon vs Violette: match for the in Concacaf Champions League Match?

This is the start time of the game Leon vs Violette: of Wednesday, April 4, 2023 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Wednesday, april 4, 2023.

23:00 hours

In Star +.

Bolivia

Wednesday, april 4, 2023.

22:00 hours

 In Star +.

Brazil

Wednesday, april 4, 2023.

23:00 hours

In Star +.

Chile

Wednesday, april 4, 2023.

23:00 hours

In Star +.

Colombia

Wednesday, april 4, 2023.

21:00 hours

 In Star +.

Ecuador

Wednesday, april 4, 2023.

21:00 hours

On Star +.

Spain

Wednesday, april 4, 2023.

2:00 hours

 No transmission.

Canada

Wednesday, april 4, 2023.

22:00 hours

No broadcast.

USA

Wednesday, april 4, 2023.

22:00 hours

On Fox Sports.

Mexico

Wednesday, april 4, 2023.

20:00 hours

On TUDN USA or Fox.

Paraguay

Wednesday, april 4, 2023.

23:00 hours

 On Star +.

Peru

Wednesday, april 4, 2023.

23:00 hours

On Star +.

Uruguay

Wednesday, april 4, 2023.

1:00 hours

On Star +.

Venezuela

Wednesday, april 4, 2023.

00:00 hours

 On Star +.
4:45 PM2 hours ago

Statements from León

Nicolás Larcamón and Elías Hernández spoke prior to the game, giving their feelings on how the team is feeling after the game against América.

 "I'm very happy with the team's performance, the amount of soccer and attitude, I'm very satisfied. We have to set the course for the series, tomorrow's match will be impossible, we mustn't be overburdened by the fact that tomorrow's result will be decisive".

"With the previous record, they come to do their job, they are an organized team, that trusts in their low block, it is an opponent that we have to work on, considering very well what their arguments are so that they complicate the series. Tomorrow we have to make a difference, so that tomorrow's result does not mean that the series is over".

 Elías Hernández

"We are going to meet a difficult opponent, we all expected the MLS team to win, it is not going to be an easy match, the team is committed and ready."

"The team is motivated from the weekend, we got a fair result from the match we played".

 

4:40 PM2 hours ago

Upcoming games for La Fiera

On the León side, their closing game will be complicated, with Cruz Azul, Chivas and Tigres at home. For their last visit to the border with Tijuana.

León is currently third in the league with 25 points, tied with Toluca.

4:35 PM2 hours ago

Players to watch

On the side of La Fiera we have the great Alfonso Alvarado, the banana has complemented very well in Larcamón's eleven. He scored in the last game against América. In CONCACAF he has not scored a goal in the two games played.

On the visiting side we find Miche-Naider Chéry, the 25-year-old Haitian nine is the most important goal scorer in the squad, who helped them qualify for these quarterfinals.

4:30 PM2 hours ago

How will Violette fare?

The Haitian team knows that it is a great opportunity for them to be in this instance after beating an MLS favorite, Austin FC.

All eyes will be on the nine-goal Miche-Naider Chéry, who scored the brace in the win over Austin.

But an interesting fact is that Violette has not played since March 14 in the second leg of the round of 16.

 

4:25 PM2 hours ago

How is Leon coming?

La Fiera is in a great moment after the historic draw at the Azteca. It was a high-level game, with plenty of controversy, and one of the best offensive games for Los Panzas Verdes.

León has not lost since matchday 5 and has been very consistent in both tournaments. In their last game against Tauro they won by 3 goals to 0.

The team coached by Nicolás Larcamón knows that they must play a great role and not be confident because the Haitian team eliminated Austin from the MLS.

4:20 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 in Concacaf Champions League Match Leon vs Violette LIVE Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
