Leon vs Violette LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Concacaf Champions League Match

USA Time: 10:00 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): No transmission
USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Leon vs Violette: match for the in Concacaf Champions League Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Wednesday, april 4, 2023.
|
23:00 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Bolivia
|
Wednesday, april 4, 2023.
|
22:00 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Brazil
|
Wednesday, april 4, 2023.
|
23:00 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Chile
|
Wednesday, april 4, 2023.
|
23:00 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Colombia
|
Wednesday, april 4, 2023.
|
21:00 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Ecuador
|
Wednesday, april 4, 2023.
|
21:00 hours
|
On Star +.
|
Spain
|
Wednesday, april 4, 2023.
|
2:00 hours
|
No transmission.
|
Canada
|
Wednesday, april 4, 2023.
|
22:00 hours
|
No broadcast.
|
USA
|
Wednesday, april 4, 2023.
|
22:00 hours
|
On Fox Sports.
|
Mexico
|
Wednesday, april 4, 2023.
|
20:00 hours
|
On TUDN USA or Fox.
|
Paraguay
|
Wednesday, april 4, 2023.
|
23:00 hours
|
On Star +.
|
Peru
|
Wednesday, april 4, 2023.
|
23:00 hours
|
On Star +.
|
Uruguay
|
Wednesday, april 4, 2023.
|
1:00 hours
|
On Star +.
|
Venezuela
|
Wednesday, april 4, 2023.
|
00:00 hours
|
On Star +.
Statements from León
"I'm very happy with the team's performance, the amount of soccer and attitude, I'm very satisfied. We have to set the course for the series, tomorrow's match will be impossible, we mustn't be overburdened by the fact that tomorrow's result will be decisive".
"With the previous record, they come to do their job, they are an organized team, that trusts in their low block, it is an opponent that we have to work on, considering very well what their arguments are so that they complicate the series. Tomorrow we have to make a difference, so that tomorrow's result does not mean that the series is over".
Elías Hernández
"We are going to meet a difficult opponent, we all expected the MLS team to win, it is not going to be an easy match, the team is committed and ready."
"The team is motivated from the weekend, we got a fair result from the match we played".
Upcoming games for La Fiera
León is currently third in the league with 25 points, tied with Toluca.
Players to watch
On the visiting side we find Miche-Naider Chéry, the 25-year-old Haitian nine is the most important goal scorer in the squad, who helped them qualify for these quarterfinals.
How will Violette fare?
All eyes will be on the nine-goal Miche-Naider Chéry, who scored the brace in the win over Austin.
But an interesting fact is that Violette has not played since March 14 in the second leg of the round of 16.
How is Leon coming?
León has not lost since matchday 5 and has been very consistent in both tournaments. In their last game against Tauro they won by 3 goals to 0.
The team coached by Nicolás Larcamón knows that they must play a great role and not be confident because the Haitian team eliminated Austin from the MLS.