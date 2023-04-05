Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Copa del Rey Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live Score
How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 4:00 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): ESPN +.
USA TV channel (Spanish): ESPN +.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Barcelona vs Real Madrid: match for the in Copa del Rey Match?
Country
Date
Local Time
TV channel and live transmissions
Argentina
Wednesday, April 5, 2023
16:00 hours
In DIRECTV Sports Argentina.
Bolivia
Wednesday, April 5, 2023
16:00 hours
In Bet 365.
Brazil
Wednesday, April 5, 2023
16:00 hours
In Star.
Chile
Wednesday, April 5, 2023
16:00 hours
In DIRECTV Sports Chile.
Colombia
Wednesday, April 5, 2023
14:00 hours
In DIRECTV Sports Colombia
Ecuador
Wednesday, April 5, 2023
14:00 hours
In DIRECTV Sports Ecuador
Spain
Wednesday, April 5, 2023
19:00 hours
In Movistar +.
Canada
Wednesday, April 5, 2023
15:00 hours
In Bet 365.
USA
Wednesday, April 5, 2023
15:00 hours
In ESPN +.
Mexico
Wednesday, April 5, 2023
13:00 hours
In SKY HD.
Paraguay
Wednesday, April 5, 2023
16:00 hours
In Tigo Sports Paraguay
Peru
Wednesday, April 5, 2023
14:00 hours
In DIRECTV Sports Peru.
Uruguay
Wednesday, April 5, 2023
16:00 hours
In DIRECTV Sports Venezuela Uruguay.
Venezuela
Wednesday, April 5, 2023
15:00 hours
In DIRECTV Sports Venezuela
When was FC Barcelona's last championship in the Copa?
In all these years, they have been the Copa del Rey champions: 1909, 1912, 1913, 1920, 1922, 1925, 1926, 1928, 1942, 1951, 1952, 1952, 1953, 1957, 1959, 1963, 1968, 1971, 1978, 1981, 1983, 1988, 1990, 1997, 1998, 2009, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2021.
The last trophy they lifted was in 2021 at the hands of Messi, when they defeated Athletic by four goals. Their most current runner-up was in 2019 against Valencia by two goals.
Last championship
Real Madrid has 19 cups in their trophy cabinet, looking for number 20 this season.
Players to watch
The Culés have Robert Lewandowski in 2 games has scored 2 goals in Copa. In La Liga he has scored 17 goals in 23 games and 6 assists. In the Champions League he scored 5 goals and in the Europa League he scored 1 goal.
Culés power shots
In the league they gave them a bucket of cold water by winning the superiority in the league, the leadership that was at stake in 90 minutes.
In the Cup, although the Merengues lost in the first leg. The chances on goal were more for the locals at that time, but that own goal sentenced the tie.
How will Madrid get there?
Besides, they are still in the most important competition, the Champions League, where they will face Chelsea on the 18th of this month.
The Merengues need 2 goals to qualify to the final, with Benzema, who scored a hat-trick in the last game, in the lead. All eyes will be on him.
How is Barça coming along?
Besides, they have won their last 4 games in the league, the most important one against Los Merengues.
This Copa del Rey game will define who is in the final, the azulgranas have the advantage by the minimum, but the last time Madrid visited the Camp Nou Spotify they did not have a good time.