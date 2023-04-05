Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Copa del Rey Match
Photo: VAVEL

10:00 AM2 hours ago

Follow here Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups Barcelona vs Real Madrid live, as well as the latest information from the Camp Nou. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
9:55 AM2 hours ago

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

USA Time: 4:00 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): ESPN +.

USA TV channel (Spanish): ESPN +.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

9:50 AM2 hours ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Barcelona vs Real Madrid: match for the in Copa del Rey Match?

This is the start time of the game Barcelona vs Real Madrid: of Wednesday, April 5, 2023 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Wednesday, April 5, 2023

16:00 hours

 In DIRECTV Sports Argentina.

Bolivia

Wednesday, April 5, 2023

16:00 hours

 In Bet 365.

Brazil

Wednesday, April 5, 2023

16:00 hours

 In Star.

Chile

Wednesday, April 5, 2023

16:00 hours

In DIRECTV Sports Chile.

Colombia

Wednesday, April 5, 2023

14:00 hours

In DIRECTV Sports Colombia

Ecuador

Wednesday, April 5, 2023

14:00 hours

 In DIRECTV Sports Ecuador

Spain

Wednesday, April 5, 2023

19:00 hours

 In Movistar +.

Canada

Wednesday, April 5, 2023

15:00 hours

 In Bet 365.

USA

Wednesday, April 5, 2023

15:00 hours

In ESPN +.

Mexico

Wednesday, April 5, 2023

13:00 hours

 In SKY HD.

Paraguay

Wednesday, April 5, 2023

16:00 hours

In Tigo Sports Paraguay

Peru

Wednesday, April 5, 2023

14:00 hours

In DIRECTV Sports Peru.

Uruguay

Wednesday, April 5, 2023

16:00 hours

 In DIRECTV Sports Venezuela Uruguay.

Venezuela

Wednesday, April 5, 2023

15:00 hours

 In DIRECTV Sports Venezuela

 

9:45 AM2 hours ago

When was FC Barcelona's last championship in the Copa?

The Culés have been champions of this competition on repeated occasions, with more than 31 cups, it is the club with the most trophies in this tournament.

In all these years, they have been the Copa del Rey champions: 1909, 1912, 1913, 1920, 1922, 1925, 1926, 1928, 1942, 1951, 1952, 1952, 1953, 1957, 1959, 1963, 1968, 1971, 1978, 1981, 1983, 1988, 1990, 1997, 1998, 2009, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2021.

The last trophy they lifted was in 2021 at the hands of Messi, when they defeated Athletic by four goals. Their most current runner-up was in 2019 against Valencia by two goals.

9:40 AM3 hours ago

Last championship

Madrid does not win in Copa del Rey since 2014 this trophy and the runner-up was Barça. In 2013 they lost it against Atlético de Madrid. In 2011 they won it again against the rival to beat.

Real Madrid has 19 cups in their trophy cabinet, looking for number 20 this season.

9:35 AM3 hours ago

Players to watch

On the Madrid side, Frenchman Karim Beneza with 17 games has scored 14 goals and 3 assists in the league. In the Copa del Rey he has only scored one goal. In the Champions League he has scored 3 goals in 6 games.

The Culés have Robert Lewandowski in 2 games has scored 2 goals in Copa. In La Liga he has scored 17 goals in 23 games and 6 assists. In the Champions League he scored 5 goals and in the Europa League he scored 1 goal.

Photo: Real Madrid
Photo: Real Madrid
9:30 AM3 hours ago

Culés power shots

Los Azulgranas have already beaten Los Blancos in the most recent Spanish Super Cup final by 3 goals to 1.

In the league they gave them a bucket of cold water by winning the superiority in the league, the leadership that was at stake in 90 minutes.

In the Cup, although the Merengues lost in the first leg. The chances on goal were more for the locals at that time, but that own goal sentenced the tie.

Photo: FCB
Photo: FCB
9:25 AM3 hours ago

How will Madrid get there?

Great job by Real Madrid players because in the last game against Valladolid they scored 6-0. Although they are second in Valdebebas they do not lose hope of winning the league.

 Besides, they are still in the most important competition, the Champions League, where they will face Chelsea on the 18th of this month.

The Merengues need 2 goals to qualify to the final, with Benzema, who scored a hat-trick in the last game, in the lead. All eyes will be on him.

Photo: Real Madrid
Photo: Real Madrid
9:20 AM3 hours ago

How is Barça coming along?

The team led by Xavi is coming from a great moment because they have already taken off the pressure of the league, staying away from Madrid by a difference of points.

Besides, they have won their last 4 games in the league, the most important one against Los Merengues.

This Copa del Rey game will define who is in the final, the azulgranas have the advantage by the minimum, but the last time Madrid visited the Camp Nou Spotify they did not have a good time.

 

9:15 AM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 in Copa del Rey Match Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL
