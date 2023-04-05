West Ham vs Newcastle United Live Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for West Ham vs Newcastle United as well as the latest information from the London Stadium.
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 4 p.m.
Australia: 6 a.m.
Bolivia: 3 p.m.
Brazil: 4 p.m.
Chile: 4 p.m.
Colombia: 14 hours
Ecuador: 14 hours
Spain: 21 hours
United States (New York): 3 p.m.
United States (Los Angeles): 11 hours
India: 1 hour
Japan: 4 hours
Mexico: 13 hours
Nigeria: 20 hours
Paraguay: 16 hours
Peru: 14 hours
United Kingdom: 19 hours
Watch out for this player at Newcastle United
Almiró n is being the most outstanding of his team this season. The Paraguayan player has 11 goals and three assists this season 2022-23. He has just scored the winning goal for Newcastle against Wolves in the most recent match.
Watch out for this player at West Ham
Jarrod Bowen has 10 goals and two assists this season, four of them in the Premier League. The 26-year-old English striker has not scored since March 16, when he scored a brace against AEK Larnaka.
How are Newcastle United coming along?
Newcastle are on a positive streak and have won three consecutive matches, most recently at home against Manchester United by 2-1. Their last defeat was a month ago, on March 4 against Manchester City by 2-0. They are third in the Premier League, in third position and for now in the Champions League places, although they are only one point ahead of Tottenham who are fifth.
How are West Ham coming along?
West Ham are coming off a narrow win over Southampton and have now gone four straight games without defeat. They currently occupy the fourteenth position in the Premier League with 27 points, only one point above the relegation places.
Background
The head-to-head record between these two teams is in favor of Newcastle who have won 56 times, 43 times West Ham have won, while 39 duels have ended in a draw. The last two meetings between these teams have ended in a draw, the most recent in February 2023 in which they drew 1-1.
Venue: The match will be played at the London Stadium, which was inaugurated in May 2012 and has a capacity of 66,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
West Ham and Newcastle United meet in the postponed match corresponding to Premier League matchday 7.
