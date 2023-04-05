West Ham vs Newcastle United Live Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Premier League
Photo: VAVEL

10:00 AM2 hours ago

9:55 AM2 hours ago

How to watch West Ham vs Newcastle United?

If you want to watch the match West Ham vs Newcastle United live you can follow it on television on NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com, USA Network

If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.

9:50 AM2 hours ago

What time is West Ham vs Newcastle United in Premier League?

This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 4 p.m.
Australia: 6 a.m. 
Bolivia: 3 p.m. 
Brazil: 4 p.m.
Chile: 4 p.m. 
Colombia: 14 hours 
Ecuador: 14 hours 
Spain: 21 hours 
United States (New York): 3 p.m. 
United States (Los Angeles): 11 hours 
India: 1 hour 
Japan: 4 hours 
Mexico: 13 hours 
Nigeria: 20 hours 
Paraguay: 16 hours 
Peru: 14 hours
United Kingdom: 19 hours 
9:45 AM2 hours ago

Watch out for this player at Newcastle United

Almiró n is being the most outstanding of his team this season. The Paraguayan player has 11 goals and three assists this season 2022-23. He has just scored the winning goal for Newcastle against Wolves in the most recent match.
9:40 AM3 hours ago

Watch out for this player at West Ham

Jarrod Bowen has 10 goals and two assists this season, four of them in the Premier League. The 26-year-old English striker has not scored since March 16, when he scored a brace against AEK Larnaka.
9:35 AM3 hours ago

How are Newcastle United coming along?

Newcastle are on a positive streak and have won three consecutive matches, most recently at home against Manchester United by 2-1. Their last defeat was a month ago, on March 4 against Manchester City by 2-0. They are third in the Premier League, in third position and for now in the Champions League places, although they are only one point ahead of Tottenham who are fifth.
9:30 AM3 hours ago

How are West Ham coming along?

West Ham are coming off a narrow win over Southampton and have now gone four straight games without defeat. They currently occupy the fourteenth position in the Premier League with 27 points, only one point above the relegation places.
9:25 AM3 hours ago

Background

The head-to-head record between these two teams is in favor of Newcastle who have won 56 times, 43 times West Ham have won, while 39 duels have ended in a draw. The last two meetings between these teams have ended in a draw, the most recent in February 2023 in which they drew 1-1.
9:20 AM3 hours ago

Venue: The match will be played at the London Stadium, which was inaugurated in May 2012 and has a capacity of 66,000 spectators.

9:15 AM3 hours ago

Preview of the match

West Ham and Newcastle United meet in the postponed match corresponding to Premier League matchday 7.
 
9:10 AM3 hours ago

