RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch DFB-Pokal Game

In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund live for the 2022-2023 DFB-Pokal Quarterfinals, as well as the most recent information coming from Red Bull Arena. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund online and live from Bundesliga 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund match in various countries:
Argentina: 3:45 p.m. on ESPN2 Argentina, Star+
Bolivia: 2:45 p.m. on ESPN2, Star+
Brazil: 3:45 p.m. No Transmission
Chile: 3:45 p.m. on Fox Sports 1 Chile, Star+
Colombia: 1:45 p.m. on ESPN2, Star+
Ecuador: 1:45 p.m. on ESPN2, Star+
USA (ET): 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+
Spain: 7:45 p.m. in #Vamos
Mexico: 12:45 p.m. on Sky
Paraguay: 3:45 p.m. on Star+, ESPN2
Peru: 1:45 p.m. on Star+, ESPN2
Uruguay: 3:45 p.m. on ESPN2, Star+
Venezuela: 2:45 p.m. on ESPN2, Star+
Jude Bellingham, a must see player!
The Dortmund midfielder is one of the great promises of Borussia Dortmund and the English team. Last season he was one of the players who developed the most, Bellingham is one of Dortmund's new jewels and, after Haaland's departure, he will be one of the players who monopolizes the spotlight. During the Borussia Dortmund season, the midfielder participated in 43 games in all the team's competitions, in these games he scored 6 goals and 14 assists, as well as being part of the squad that participated in the UEFA Champions League. His constant participation in the German First Division has made him become one of the most important references in England for the 2022 World Cup, so he will take advantage of this new season to secure a place in the final call for his team heading to Qatar.
How does the Dortmund arrive?
Borussia Dortmund begins a new stage in the Bundesliga and with the aim of fighting against Bayern Munich. On this occasion, the BVB has presented 7 incorporations, in which Sebastien Haller, Nico Schlotterbeck, Karim Adeyemi, Marcel Lotka, Alexander Meyer, Niklas Süle and Salin Özcan stand out. After the loss of its top figure, the team is planning a major offensive restructuring but the reinforcements in the rest of the positions are not surprising. Dortmund's aspirations are to have an excellent campaign in the Bundesliga and in the rest of the German team's competitions. Dortmund ended the 2021-2022 season in second place, 8 points behind Bayern and losing both direct matches against those from Bavaria. It is for this reason that the forward and the main rear have been reinforced with the aim of not leaving points against their direct rival and avoiding being left out of the Champions League in the Quarterfinals.
Christopher Nkunku, a must see player!
The Leipzig forward is one of the great figures of the team and one of the future promises of the French team. During last season he was one of the top references of the team's offense, he participated in 50 games where he got 32 goals and 20 assists, in all team competitions. The young striker hopes that his constant participation in the Bundesliga will open the doors to more calls with the French national team ahead of the 2026 World Cup, so he will take advantage of this new season to attract the attention of the European team and be able to continue to demonstrate their high level.
How does the Leipzig get here?
Leipzig begins a new stage in the Bundesliga and with the aim of fighting against Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. On this occasion, Leipzig has presented various additions, in which Xaver Schlager, Janis Blaswich, Dennis Borkowski, Tom Krauss and Caden Clark stand out. The team suffered from some youth casualties with great projection but that do not affect the base structure of the team. Leipzig's aspirations are to have an excellent campaign in the Bundesliga and in the rest of the German team's competitions. Leipzig finished the 2021-2022 season in fourth place, 19 points behind champion Bayern, however, the joys came with the DFB-Pokal title, leaving Freiburg, Union Berlin, Hannover 96 and more on the road. It is for this reason that the front and the main rear have been reinforced with the aim of not leaving points against their direct rivals in the Bundesliga and avoiding being left out of the Champions League in the Group Stage.
Where's the game?
The Red Bull Arena located in the city of Leipzig will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within this season of the DFB-Pokal. This stadium has a capacity for 41,100 fans and was inaugurated in 1956.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the RB Leipzig vs. Borussia Dortmund match, corresponding to the duel of the Quarterfinals of the DFB-Pokal 2022-2023. The match will take place at the Red Bull Arena, at 14:45 o'clock.