Feyenoord vs Ajax LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Dutch Cup Match

Tune in here Feyenoord vs Ajax in Dutch Cup
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Feyenoord vs Ajax match in the Dutch Cup.
What time is Feyenoord vs Ajax match for Dutch Cup?
This is the start time of the game Feyenoord vs Ajax of April 05th, in several countries:
Mexico: 12:00 noon CDMX
Argentina: 15:00 hours
Chile: 15:00 hours
Colombia: 13:00 hours
Peru: 13:00 hours
USA: 14:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 13:00 hours
Uruguay: 15:00 hours
Paraguay: 14:00 hours
Spain: 20:00 hours
Where and how Feyenoord vs Ajax live
The match will be broadcast on ESPN.
If you want to watch Feyenoord vs Ajax in streaming, it will be broadcasted on Star+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Antecedents
This will be the 150th meeting between the two clubs, so they will want to start this match with everything and get ahead, in addition to taking the three points, leaving the balance in favor of Ajax with 76 wins, 39 draws and 36 victories for Feyenoord.
Last 5 meetings
In the last 5 duels between the two teams, the dominance has been very balanced, with 3 wins for Ajax, 1 for Feyenoord and 1 draw, leaving the scales very uneven.
Ajax Amsterdam 2-3 Feyenoord Rotterdam, 19 Mar, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
Feyenoord Rotterdam 1-1 Ajax Amsterdam, 22 Jan, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
Ajax Amsterdam 3-2 Feyenoord Rotterdam, 20 Mar, 2022, Dutch Eredivisie
Feyenoord Rotterdam 0-2 Ajax Amsterdam, 19 Dec, 2021, Dutch Eredivisie
Feyenoord Rotterdam 0-3 Ajax Amsterdam, 9 May, 2021, Dutch Eredivisie
How is Feyenoord coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 7-1 against Shakhtar Donetsk, having a streak of 4 wins, 1 draw and 0 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Sparta Rotterdam 1-3 Feyenoord Rotterdam, 2 Apr, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
Ajax Amsterdam 2-3 Feyenoord Rotterdam, 19 Mar, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
Feyenoord Rotterdam 7-1 Shakhtar Donetsk, 16 Mar, 2023, UEFA Europa League
Feyenoord Rotterdam 2-1 FC Volendam, 12 Mar, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 Feyenoord Rotterdam, 9 Mar, 2023, UEFA Europa League
How are Ajax coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have performed very well, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 2-4 against Heerenveen, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Go Ahead Eagles 0-0 Ajax Amsterdam, 2 Apr, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
Ajax Amsterdam 2-3 Feyenoord Rotterdam, 19 Mar, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
Heerenveen 2-4 Ajax Amsterdam, 12 Mar, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
Ajax Amsterdam 1-0 NEC Nijmegen, Mar 5, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
De Graafschap 0-3 Ajax Amsterdam, Mar 2, 2023, Dutch Cup
Watch out for this Feyenoord player
The 21 year old striker from Mexico, Santiago Gimenez has had a good performance, the striker has played his twenty-fifth game in all competitions, 14 as a starter and eleventh as a substitute, managing to score 9 goals in the Eredivisie and 1 assist, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help pass to the final, having 2 goals in the Cup.
Watch out for this Ajax player
The Serbian striker, Dusan Tadic 34 years old has had a good performance, the attacker has played 27 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 8 goals in the tournament and 18 assists in the Eredivisie with Ajax, being crucial to the team, looking to help with the victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being one of the players that attract the most attention for his experience he has with the club and wants to respond to the calls, in addition to wanting to advance to the final, having his first goal in the Cup.