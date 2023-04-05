Manchester United vs Brentford LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Premier League 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow Manchester United vs Brentford live on TV
In a few moments we will share with you the Manchester United vs Brentford live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from Old Trafford. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Manchester United vs Brentford live online
The match will be televised on ESPN.
Manchester United vs Brentford can be tuned in from Star + live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Manchester United vs Brentford can be tuned in from Star + live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Brentford player
Ivan Toney, striker. Englishman of 26 years is being a very relevant player for Brentford this season, the previous season he had a great performance, but for this season in Premier League with 28 games the player has scored 17 goals, the player is approaching what was his record of goals the previous season and as they are playing it is possible that he is among the best scorers, Manchester United seems a motivating rival and no doubt they will take care of this player.
Watch out for this Manchester United player
Marcus Rashford, striker. Manchester United youth player is playing his eighth season with the team and it seems that it will be one of the best in his career, the Englishman had gone through complicated seasons with poor performance and injuries, but now he is on an important scoring streak, the player has become very important and is already key to keep United in the top places, scoring 14 goals in the Premier League.
Back into battle ⚔️ #MUFC || #NEWMUN pic.twitter.com/VsPilurQCG— Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 2, 2023
Latest Brentford lineup
Raya, Jorgensen, Pinoock, Mee, Rasmussen, Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt, Henry, Mbeumo, Wissa.
Latest Manchester United lineup
De Gea, Shaw, Martínez, Varane, Wan-BIssaka, McTominay, Eriksen, Rashford, Fernándes, Antony, Weghorst.
Background
Brentford 4-0 Manchester United
Manchester United 3-0 Brentford
Brentford 1-3 Manchester United
Arbitration quartet
Central: John Brooks. Assistants: Matthew Wilkes, Eddie Smart. Fourth official: Darren England.
Brentford breaks through at the top
Brentford since its promotion in the previous season has proven to be a very good team, getting promoted to the Premier League is complicated, but managing to stay is even more difficult, having been in 13th position last season was a demonstration of the potential that the team had, in the current season, Brentford is in ninth position with 43 points, now the team's goal is not to save itself from relegation, their goal now is to keep that place and they will only get it by closing the season in the best way, their last match ended in a 3-goal draw against Brighton, another team that is going through a great moment, being above Chelsea is great news and having the same points as Liverpool, gives them the motivation to try to finish the season above them, no doubt the best is coming for this team.
Manchester United to overcome poor results
The season for Manchester United has been full of contrasts, the arrival of Erik Ten Hag, as expected, began with many changes at the club, starting players from the previous season left the club and there was a lot of criticism with that, Cristiano Ronaldo, simply was not happy and decided to leave the club after the World Cup, things did not look good for United, but starting the year, the team had a great improvement adding victories wholesale, those victories made them be champion of the Carabao Cup and advance to the next rounds of FA Cup and Europa League, Manchester United was already in third place in the Premier League, but the last results have made them go down to fifth with 50 points, those bad results are two defeats and a draw, their last match was a tough 2-0 defeat against Newcastle, team that is placed in third place, Manchester United has to react if they want to have a place in Champions League and the pressure is bigger, as there are few rounds left.
The Premier League continues
The final part of the Premier League has arrived and the best of the season begins, with many teams looking to improve their position, very close duels are approaching in which a mistake can be the difference, the match between Manchester United and Brentford, has a great particularity, as both urgently need to add the victory after not having the best results recently.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of Manchester United vs Brentford in the Premier League 2023. The match will take place at Old Trafford at 3:00 pm ET.