Vancouver vs LAFC LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Concacaf Champions League Match

Follow here Vancouver vs LAFC Live Score
How to watch Vancouver vs LAFC Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 10:00 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): No transmission
USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Vancouver vs LAFC: match for the in Concacaf Champions League Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Wednesday, april 5, 2023.
|
23:00 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Bolivia
|
Wednesday, april 5, 2023.
|
22:00 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Brazil
|
Wednesday, april 5, 2023.
|
23:00 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Chile
|
Wednesday, april 5, 2023.
|
23:00 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Colombia
|
Wednesday, april 5, 2023.
|
21:00 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Ecuador
|
Wednesday, april 5, 2023.
|
21:00 hours
|
On Star +.
|
Spain
|
Wednesday, april 5, 2023.
|
2:00 hours
|
No transmission.
|
Canada
|
Wednesday, april 5, 2023.
|
22:00 hours
|
No broadcast.
|
USA
|
Wednesday, april 5, 2023.
|
22:00 hours
|
On Fox Sports.
|
Mexico
|
Wednesday, april 5, 2023.
|
20:00 hours
|
On TUDN USA or Fox.
|
Paraguay
|
Wednesday, april 5, 2023.
|
23:00 hours
|
On Star +.
|
Peru
|
Wednesday, april 5, 2023.
|
23:00 hours
|
On Star +.
|
Uruguay
|
Wednesday, april 5, 2023.
|
1:00 hours
|
On Star +.
|
Venezuela
|
Wednesday, april 5, 2023.
|
00:00 hours
|
On Star +.
Players to watch
On the Vancouver side, Simon Becher with 2 games in MLS has scored 3 goals and 1 assist. The young American has only played 1 game in CONCACAF with 1 goal in his account.
How is Vancouver coming?
They are currently in 9th position with 6 points. They are at the bottom of the Playoff standings. Below Timbers and above Houston.
How are LAFC doing?
In the league they are coming off a Colorado tie and a win against Dallas. They are currently third in the league with 9 points above Seattle and St Louis. Below Minnesota.
MLS duel
Only 3 MLS teams remain, LAFC, Vancouver and Philadelphia. Only two teams or one will qualify to the semifinals.
These two teams are in the Western Conference. They have not met since last year in the league. Where Whitecaps won with a Cubas goal at 89'.