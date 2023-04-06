Vancouver vs LAFC LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Concacaf Champions League Match
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
5:00 PM4 minutes ago

Follow here Vancouver vs LAFC Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups LAFC vs Alajuelense live, as well as the latest information from the Banc of California Stadium such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch and interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
4:55 PM9 minutes ago

How to watch Vancouver vs LAFC Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Wednesday, april 5, 2023.

USA Time: 10:00 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): No transmission

USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

4:50 PM14 minutes ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Vancouver vs LAFC: match for the in Concacaf Champions League Match?

This is the start time of the game Vancouver vs LAFC: of Wednesday, April 5, 2023 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Wednesday, april 5, 2023.

23:00 hours

In Star +.

Bolivia

Wednesday, april 5, 2023.

22:00 hours

 In Star +.

Brazil

Wednesday, april 5, 2023.

23:00 hours

In Star +.

Chile

Wednesday, april 5, 2023.

23:00 hours

In Star +.

Colombia

Wednesday, april 5, 2023.

21:00 hours

 In Star +.

Ecuador

Wednesday, april 5, 2023.

21:00 hours

On Star +.

Spain

Wednesday, april 5, 2023.

2:00 hours

 No transmission.

Canada

Wednesday, april 5, 2023.

22:00 hours

No broadcast.

USA

Wednesday, april 5, 2023.

22:00 hours

On Fox Sports.

Mexico

Wednesday, april 5, 2023.

20:00 hours

On TUDN USA or Fox.

Paraguay

Wednesday, april 5, 2023.

23:00 hours

 On Star +.

Peru

Wednesday, april 5, 2023.

23:00 hours

On Star +.

Uruguay

Wednesday, april 5, 2023.

1:00 hours

On Star +.

Venezuela

Wednesday, april 5, 2023.

00:00 hours

 On Star +.
4:45 PM19 minutes ago

Players to watch

For LAFC, Carlos Vela the Mexican captain is the player to follow in 5 games in MLS he has 2 assists and 1 goal. In CONCACAF he has 1 goal.

On the Vancouver side, Simon Becher with 2 games in MLS has scored 3 goals and 1 assist. The young American has only played 1 game in CONCACAF with 1 goal in his account.

Photo: Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Photo: Vancouver Whitecaps FC
4:40 PM24 minutes ago

How is Vancouver coming?

The Canadian team comes from beating Real España with 7 goals to 3. But in MLS they come from 2 draws and a win against Montreal by 5 goals to 0.

They are currently in 9th position with 6 points. They are at the bottom of the Playoff standings. Below Timbers and above Houston.

Photo: Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Photo: Vancouver Whitecaps FC
4:35 PM29 minutes ago

How are LAFC doing?

The current MLS champions are coming off a CONCACAF win against Alajuelense by 4 goals to 2, where Carlos Vela took the team on his back and qualified his team.

In the league they are coming off a Colorado tie and a win against Dallas. They are currently third in the league with 9 points above Seattle and St Louis. Below Minnesota.

Photo: LAFC
Photo: LAFC
4:30 PM34 minutes ago

MLS duel

Both teams from the United States league are facing each other in this CONCACAF stage.

Only 3 MLS teams remain, LAFC, Vancouver and Philadelphia. Only two teams or one will qualify to the semifinals.

These two teams are in the Western Conference. They have not met since last year in the league. Where Whitecaps won with a Cubas goal at 89'.

4:25 PM39 minutes ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 in Concacaf Champions League Match Vancouver vs LAFC LIVE Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo