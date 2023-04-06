Motagua vs Tigres Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Concachampions
Tune in here Motagua vs Tigres Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Motagua vs Tigres match.
What time is Motagua vs Tigres match?

This is the start time of the game Motagua vs Tigres of 4th April in several countries:

Where To Watch Motagua vs Pachuca around the world

Country

Start Date

Local Time

TV Channels and Live Streams

United States

April 5, 2023

20:00

FOX Soccer 1, FOX Soccer 2, FOX Soccer Plus Univision, TUDN, ViX,

Argentina

April 5, 2023

21:00

ESPN, Star +

Bolivia

April 5, 2023

19:00

ESPN, Star +

Brasil

April 5, 2023

21:00

ESPN, Star +

Chile

April 5, 2023

21:00

ESPN, Star +

Colombia

April 5, 2023

19:00

ESPN, Star +

Ecuador

April 5, 2023

19:00

ESPN, Star +

Spain

April 5, 2023

1:00

CONCACAF GO, Youtube, Facebook

Mexico

April 5, 2023

18:00

FOX Sports, FOX Sports 2, FOX Sports 3, FOX Sports Premium

Peru

April 5, 2023

19:00 

ESPN, Star +
Watch out for this Tigres player:

The player to watch for this match will be center forward, André-Pierre Gignac, the current feline killer is a fundamental piece for Tigres, he proved it by giving and opening spaces for the team to generate attack, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the scales in favor of his team.

Watch out for this Motagua player:

The player to watch for this match will be midfielder Eddie Hernández, the current Offensive Midfielder has been an important piece throughout last season for Motagua and he proved it last match, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the scales in favor of his team.

Tigres' last lineup:

N. Gúzman; J. Aquino, I. Lichnovsky, Samir, J. Angulo; F. Gorriarán, Rafael Carioca, J. Vigón, L. Quiñones; N. Ibáñez, A. Gignac.
Motagua's last lineup:

M. Licona, W. Decas, M. Santos, M. Pereira, C. Melendez; I. Lopez, J. Nunez, J. Delgado, G. Triverio; E. Hernandez, L. Campana
Background:

Motagua and Tigres have never faced each other in history, so this will be the first duel between the two teams, and both teams are already familiar with facing opponents from the other's city, as the CONCACAF Champions League has helped both teams to get an idea of the possible approach their opponents have in mind.
About the Stadium:

The Metropolitan Olympic Stadium is a sports venue dedicated to the professional practice of soccer in Honduras and currently serves as the home of Motagua FC, a team that plays its home games there, corresponding to the first division of Honduran soccer.  It was inaugurated on December 5, 1997 for the VI Central American Games, and its facilities are shared with the Olympic Village built during the same period for the Central American Games.

The Honduran National Team plays its home games in this stadium; it should be noted that all the qualifying matches for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar were played here.

They do not want to fail

On the other hand, the Tigres team is obliged to get the victory in this first chapter of the qualifying round, since after what happened in the last match against Orlando, the team coached by Chima already knows the importance of seeking victory in the first 90 minutes, so it is a fact that the first leg will have to be dominated by the Liga BBVA MX team to stay alive on the road to the CONCACAF qualifiers, however, one of the big factors is that Motagua is coming from eliminating the Mexican soccer champion and is living an incredible moment in their local league for which the visiting team has ample possibilities to give the bell and leave them out of the competition, increasing the demand of the university players who have to make an almost perfect game and bring out that offensive power that characterizes them in the Mexican league.
Looking to surprise

The Motagua team is a well-known team as they have almost always been present in the CONCACAF Champions League and now, in this edition, they will once again be looking to go far in the competition, as well as to fight to reach the final and one day conquer the trophy that will take them to the World Cup at club level. In this match, Motagua will have to win at home after having managed to hold on for a draw at the Hidalgo Stadium and eliminate one of the favorite rivals to win the tournament, and now, being at home and with their people, Motagua will have to use this factor to their advantage to leave the felines out and continue their progress in this CONCACAF Champions League, However, Tigres has just knocked out Orlando City in the last round and the felines have experience in eliminating Honduran teams, as they have faced a Honduran team on one occasion and were able to beat them, so the felines will have to be on the lookout for any mistakes that the locals might make and take advantage of their advantage as visitors.
CONCACAF Champions League kicks off

One of the most exciting tournaments in the continent is back, the CONCACAF Champions League returns with all the actions to look for the new champion to be crowned in the North American zone and represent the entire confederation in the next Club World Cup where they seek glory at an international level to be the number 1 among thousands of clubs. In this match, Motagua will host Club de Fútbol Tigres at the Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano to face the first 90 minutes of this playoff, after what happened in the previous tournament with the great victory of the Seattle Sunders over Pumas, taking MLS to the top for the first time in the history of the competition, the UANL Tigres will want to dominate again this competition that once took them to the Club World Cup and return the glory to Liga MX.
Kick-off time

The Motagua vs Tigres match will be played at Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano, in San Pedro Sula, Honduas. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:00 pm ET.
