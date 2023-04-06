England vs Brazil: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Finalíssima
10:00 AMan hour ago

How and where to watch the England VS Brazil match live?

If you want to directly stream it: ViX

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

9:55 AMan hour ago

What time is England vs Brazil match for Finalíssima?

This is the start time of the game England VS Brazil of 6th April 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 3:45 pm: ESPN, Star+

Bolivia 2:45 pm: ESPN, Star+ 

Brazil 3:45 pm: ESPN, SBT, Star+

Chile 2:45 pm: ESPN, Star+ 

Colombia 1:45 pm: ESPN, Star+ 

Ecuador 1:45 pm: ESPN, Star+

USA 2:45 pm ET: ViX

Spain 7:45 pm: RTVE.es

Mexico 1:45 pm: ESPN3, ViX, Star+

Paraguay 2:45 pm: ESPN, Star+

Peru 1:45 pm: ESPN, Star+

Uruguay 3:45 pm: ESPN, Star+

Venezuela 2:45 pm: ESPN, Star+

9:50 AMan hour ago

🗣️Speaks, Pia Sundhage

"England is a very routine team that plays almost with their eyes closed. It will be a good test for us to deal with their way of attacking, but I think we have good arguments to stop this opponent and also to win."
9:45 AMan hour ago

Probable line-up for Brazil

Letícia; Bruninha, Lauren, Rafaelle and Tamires; Ary Borges, Kerolin and Angelina; Adriana, Geyse and Bia Zaneratto.
Photo: Divulgation / CBF
Photo: Divulgation / CBF
9:40 AMan hour ago

Brazil's Situation

The Brazilian National Team arrives for the duel with some absences. Marta, Tainara, Duda Sampaio, Nycole and the top scorer Debinha were not called up due to injuries. 

Two other athletes will not only miss the Finals, but also the World Cup. Striker Ludmila, from Atlético de Madrid, is recovering from a serious injury in her right knee. Goalkeeper Lorena, from Grêmio, will undergo arthroscopy on her left knee.

9:35 AM2 hours ago

🗣️Speaks, Sarina Wiegman

"This is the last chance to see the team in action before the World Cup preparations begin. And competing for a new trophy, in front of a great team and at a packed Wembley is a special moment."
9:30 AM2 hours ago

Probable line-up for England

Mary Earps; Lucy Bronze (Jess Carter), Leah Williamson, Millie Bright and Alex Greenwood; Keira Walsh, Lauren James and Ella Toone; Georgia Stanway, Chloe Kelly and Alessia Russo.
Photo: Divulgation / FA
Photo: Divulgation / FA

 

9:25 AM2 hours ago

England's Situation

England, led by Sarina Wiegman, who was voted the best coach in the world at the FIFA Best of the FIFA World Coach of the Year award, come into the decider confident but with one key casualty. Voted the best player at the European Championship, Arsenal's Beath Mead ruptured the cruciate ligament in her right knee in November and has not played since.

Although without the presence of the star player, England is highlighted in the modality by the high number of goals scored. In the European Championship, they scored 22 goals, being the leaders in the competition. Leah Williamson, also from Arsenal, is a midfield builder and captain of the team, and is a name capable of changing the balance throughout the 90 minutes.

9:20 AM2 hours ago

Promise of a great show

England is currently ranked fourth in the FIFA Women's World Ranking. Brazil, on the other hand, is in ninth position. The match is another big challenge in the preparation for the World Cup, which begins on July 20. The competition will take place in Australia and New Zealand.

Brazil earned its place in the Finalíssima after beating Colombia 2-1 in the Women's America Cup 2022, while England beat Germany also 2-1 in the final of the Women's Euro 2022. It will be the first edition of the international competition, which has already taken place in the men's modality on three occasions. In a partnership between Conmebol and UEFA, the tournament format is a single match.

The Wembley has capacity for 90 thousand fans. All available tickets have been sold.

9:15 AM2 hours ago

Worth the trophy

England and Brazil face each other in search of another trophy. Champions of the women's America's Cup, Pia Sundhage's team faces the champions of the European Championship in a duel valid for the Finalíssima. The match takes place this Thursday, 6th, at 2:45 pm, at Wembley, traditional stadium located in London, capital of England.

9:10 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Finalíssima Match: England vs Brazil Live Updates!

My name is Lucas Barros and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.

