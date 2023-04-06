England vs Brazil: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Finalíssima

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the England VS Brazil match live?
What time is England vs Brazil match for Finalíssima?
Argentina 3:45 pm: ESPN, Star+
Bolivia 2:45 pm: ESPN, Star+
Brazil 3:45 pm: ESPN, SBT, Star+
Chile 2:45 pm: ESPN, Star+
Colombia 1:45 pm: ESPN, Star+
Ecuador 1:45 pm: ESPN, Star+
USA 2:45 pm ET: ViX
Spain 7:45 pm: RTVE.es
Mexico 1:45 pm: ESPN3, ViX, Star+
Paraguay 2:45 pm: ESPN, Star+
Peru 1:45 pm: ESPN, Star+
Uruguay 3:45 pm: ESPN, Star+
Venezuela 2:45 pm: ESPN, Star+
🗣️Speaks, Pia Sundhage
Probable line-up for Brazil
Brazil's Situation
Two other athletes will not only miss the Finals, but also the World Cup. Striker Ludmila, from Atlético de Madrid, is recovering from a serious injury in her right knee. Goalkeeper Lorena, from Grêmio, will undergo arthroscopy on her left knee.
🗣️Speaks, Sarina Wiegman
Probable line-up for England
England's Situation
Although without the presence of the star player, England is highlighted in the modality by the high number of goals scored. In the European Championship, they scored 22 goals, being the leaders in the competition. Leah Williamson, also from Arsenal, is a midfield builder and captain of the team, and is a name capable of changing the balance throughout the 90 minutes.
Promise of a great show
Brazil earned its place in the Finalíssima after beating Colombia 2-1 in the Women's America Cup 2022, while England beat Germany also 2-1 in the final of the Women's Euro 2022. It will be the first edition of the international competition, which has already taken place in the men's modality on three occasions. In a partnership between Conmebol and UEFA, the tournament format is a single match.
The Wembley has capacity for 90 thousand fans. All available tickets have been sold.
Worth the trophy
England and Brazil face each other in search of another trophy. Champions of the women's America's Cup, Pia Sundhage's team faces the champions of the European Championship in a duel valid for the Finalíssima. The match takes place this Thursday, 6th, at 2:45 pm, at Wembley, traditional stadium located in London, capital of England.
