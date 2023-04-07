Monagas vs Boca Juniors LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Libertadores Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Monagas vs Boca Juniors live on TV
How to watch Monagas vs Boca Juniors live?
If you want to watch Monagas vs Boca Juniors live on TV, your option is: BEIN Sports.
If you want to watch it on streaming, your option is: FuboTV.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Monagas vs Boca Juniors?
This is the kick-off time for the Monagas vs Boca Juniors match on April 6, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 21:00 hrs. - Star+
Bolivia: 20:00 hrs. - Star+
Brazil: 21:00 hrs. - Star+
Chile: 21:00 hrs. - Star+
Colombia: 19:00 hrs. - ESPN & Star+
Ecuador: 19:00 hrs. - Star+
Spain: 02:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 18:00 hrs. - Star+
Paraguay: 20:00 hrs. - Star+
Peru: 19:00 hrs. - Star+
Uruguay: 21:00 hrs. - Star+
Key Player- Boca Juniors
Luca Langoni, the 21-year-old striker is the player to watch at Boca Juniors. The youngster was a star in last year's league title, and in the current season he has played 8 games and scored 3 goals.
Key player- Monagas
The 23-year-old Venezuelan midfielder Santiago Herrera is the key man in Jhonny Herrera's team. He has played in all seven league games this season, scoring 3 goals.
Probable Lineups
Monagas: Mosquera; Cummings, Ramirez, Rodriguez, Anderson; Jimenez, Castillo, Quinonez; Navas, Carrion, Arroyo. DT: Jhonny Ferreira.
Boca Juniors: Romero, Figal, Roncaglia, Valdez, Fabra; Varela, Ramirez, Hernandez; Langoni, Villa and Benedetto. DT: Mariano Herron.
Referee designations
Monagas vs Boca Juniors
A: Wilton Sampaio (BRA)
A1: Danilo Manis (BRA)
A2: Bruno Boschilia (BRA)
4th: Paulo Zanovelli (BRA)
VAR: Rodrigo D'Alonso (BRA)
AVAR: Igor Benevenuto (BRA)
History
This will be the first meeting between these two teams in CONMEBOL tournaments.
The Xeneize have faced six different opponents against Venezuelan teams, with a balance of 11 wins and 3 draws for Boca.
News - Boca Juniors
The xeneize team fired their coach, Hugo Ibarra, a few weeks ago, so they start the group stage of the Libertadores Cup with an interim coach.
Boca 0-0 Defensa
Boca is ninth in the Professional League with 14 points. The team from Buenos Aires will have to start the continental event in the best way to recover the lost time.
Last 5 matches
Banfield 1-0 Boca
Boca 2-3 Instituto
Boca 2-1 Olimpo
Barracas Central 0-3 Boca
News - Monagas SC
The Venezuelan team will have its third participation in the Copa Libertadores, after its participations in the 2018 and 2022 editions. Their debut is nothing less than against a giant of the continent, Boca Juniors.
Monagas 1-0 Angostura
In their local league, the Azulgranas are third in the current season with 14 points, the result of four wins, two draws and two defeats.
Last 5 matches
Monagas 1-0 Angostura
Monagas 2-1 Hermanos Colmenarez
UCV 0-2 Monagas
Monagas 1-1 Estudiantes de Merida
Carabobo 3-0 Monagas
The stadium
Monagas Sport Club's stadium, known as Monumental de Maturín, was inaugurated in 2007 to host the CONMEBOL Copa América that same year. It currently has a capacity for 51,000 people and is the largest stadium in Venezuela.
¡Buenos días desde La Joya de Oriente! 🏟#Monagassc #SangreGuerrera 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/fclNMToy6a— Monagas Sport Club (@Monagas_SC) April 5, 2023
Welcome
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Copa Libertadores 2023 group stage match Monagas vs Boca Juniors.
My name is Mario Meza May and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
Don't miss a single detail of the Monagas vs Boca Juniors live stream with VAVEL's comments.