Monagas vs Boca Juniors LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Libertadores Cup Match
Photo: Boca Juniors Oficial

2:00 PM31 minutes ago

Stay tuned to follow Monagas vs Boca Juniors live on TV

In a few moments we'll share with you the starting lineups for the Monagas vs Boca Juniors live match, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Monumental de Maturin
Don't miss a single detail of the Monagas vs Boca Juniors live stream
1:55 PM36 minutes ago

How to watch Monagas vs Boca Juniors live?

If you want to watch Monagas vs Boca Juniors live on TV, your option is: BEIN Sports.
If you want to watch it on streaming, your option is: FuboTV.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
1:50 PM41 minutes ago

What time is Monagas vs Boca Juniors?

This is the kick-off time for the Monagas vs Boca Juniors match on April 6, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 21:00 hrs. - Star+
Bolivia: 20:00 hrs. - Star+
Brazil: 21:00 hrs. - Star+
Chile: 21:00 hrs. - Star+
Colombia: 19:00 hrs. - ESPN & Star+
Ecuador: 19:00 hrs. - Star+
Spain: 02:00 hrs. - 
Mexico: 18:00 hrs. - Star+
Paraguay: 20:00 hrs. - Star+
Peru: 19:00 hrs. - Star+
Uruguay: 21:00 hrs. - Star+
1:45 PMan hour ago

Key Player- Boca Juniors

Luca Langoni, the 21-year-old striker is the player to watch at Boca Juniors. The youngster was a star in last year's league title, and in the current season he has played 8 games and scored 3 goals. 
Photo: Getty Images
1:40 PMan hour ago

Key player- Monagas

The 23-year-old Venezuelan midfielder Santiago Herrera is the key man in Jhonny Herrera's team. He has played in all seven league games this season, scoring 3 goals.
Photo: Monagas SC
1:35 PMan hour ago

Probable Lineups

Monagas: Mosquera; Cummings, Ramirez, Rodriguez, Anderson; Jimenez, Castillo, Quinonez; Navas, Carrion, Arroyo. DT: Jhonny Ferreira.
Boca Juniors: Romero, Figal, Roncaglia, Valdez, Fabra; Varela, Ramirez, Hernandez; Langoni, Villa and Benedetto. DT: Mariano Herron.
1:30 PMan hour ago

Referee designations

Monagas vs Boca Juniors
A: Wilton Sampaio (BRA)
A1: Danilo Manis (BRA)
A2: Bruno Boschilia (BRA)
4th: Paulo Zanovelli (BRA)
VAR: Rodrigo D'Alonso (BRA)
AVAR: Igor Benevenuto (BRA)
1:25 PMan hour ago

History

This will be the first meeting between these two teams in CONMEBOL tournaments. 
The Xeneize have faced six different opponents against Venezuelan teams, with a balance of 11 wins and 3 draws for Boca. 
1:20 PMan hour ago

News - Boca Juniors

The xeneize team fired their coach, Hugo Ibarra, a few weeks ago, so they start the group stage of the Libertadores Cup with an interim coach. 

Boca is ninth in the Professional League with 14 points. The team from Buenos Aires will have to start the continental event in the best way to recover the lost time.

Last 5 matches

Boca 0-0 Defensa
Banfield 1-0 Boca
Boca 2-3 Instituto
Boca 2-1 Olimpo
Barracas Central 0-3 Boca
 

1:15 PMan hour ago

News - Monagas SC

The Venezuelan team will have its third participation in the Copa Libertadores, after its participations in the 2018 and 2022 editions. Their debut is nothing less than against a giant of the continent, Boca Juniors

In their local league, the Azulgranas are third in the current season with 14 points, the result of four wins, two draws and two defeats. 

Last 5 matches

Monagas 1-0 Angostura
Monagas 2-1 Hermanos Colmenarez
UCV 0-2 Monagas
Monagas 1-1 Estudiantes de Merida
Carabobo 3-0 Monagas

1:10 PMan hour ago

The stadium

Monagas Sport Club's stadium, known as Monumental de Maturín, was inaugurated in 2007 to host the CONMEBOL Copa América that same year. It currently has a capacity for 51,000 people and is the largest stadium in Venezuela.

 

1:05 PMan hour ago

Welcome

Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Copa Libertadores 2023 group stage match Monagas vs Boca Juniors.
My name is Mario Meza May and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
