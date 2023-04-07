Rotherham vs West Bromwich LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Championship
Photo: Disclosure/Rotherham

Speak up, Tyler Blackett!

"He did a small amount on the grass, what is it? It’s a bonus and we’ll evaluate it tomorrow. He has to hit certain markers before the game - if he can run and turn and run and pull and hamstring stretch.

"We'll assess this with the physiotherapists tomorrow; in a controlled environment and then we will make a decision in the morning; from Friday."

“It was always a period of one week to ten days. É It is important not to put it at risk and then lose it for a few more days or another week.''

>“Like Tyler, Oli did quite a bit in a controlled environment. He was with the team in a controlled environment in some practices today (Wednesday), but very little objected.''



"He looks better because of the injection, but he also improved last week when he was training and we thought he would be available for the Hull game.''''''''' 39;

"Every day, you get to know the world.   waiting to see if there are any What is a reaction and what is it? Take that reaction and what set it off for what comes next.   There will be a very light session tomorrow. We miss you and we want you back on the field.''

“PK (Kioso) did some practice today with his ankle, unopposed and we will evaluate it. Tom Eaves did some practice today after missing the start of the week with a hip problem.''

"Cam Humphreys is here. He's constantly nursing a knee problem and Shane Ferguson is, even. at one point with a groin problem that he had in the past.''

"Pelts went off midway through the second half with a back injury (in Hull) which has been spasming and he still hasn’t done anything. We will assess you on Friday."

 "In terms of the term, Grant will not be back. He will play this season and (with) Ben Wiles we still have high hopes and expectations that he will.''

"He will do it. You’ll have your first team session next week, what is it like? That's great, because I'm going to see him up close and see how he's doing. moving and fulfilled all the requirements with the physiotherapists. We are really hopeful that he will participate."

Probable Rotherham!

Johansson; Peltier, Wright, Humphreys, Bramall; Lindsay, Coventry, Fosu-Henry; Ogbene, Ferguson, Hugill.
How does Rotherham arrive?

 Rotherham arrive for the clash in the 19º Championship placement, where it has not won for a long time. three matches, two defeats and one draw. It currently has 41 points, two more than the first team within the relegation zone.
Speak up, Brandon Thomas-Asante!

Brandon said, “It was an unrealistic day to be fair. We couldn’t have picked a better day with the weather.''

“The atmosphere was unreal as well. We absolutely loved it. It was a really fun session and we got to see a lot of our fans too, who we love. ''

“ It's really impressive from our supporters and it's really impressive. It's a huge boost as well. We're at the point in the season where seeing things like that and knowing that the fans are still behind us is a big deal. just what we need.''

“We need that 12º man, and we know that we have him.  much more important than people realize.''

“Days like today definitely create unity and unity. ''

“Having the fans around always makes me happy. a boost and we need that for the rest of the season. ''

“Thereá moments in the games where you are You need an extra push and our supporters give us that, which gives us our support. as a team a greater chance of winning games.''

“We have two big games coming up at Easter against Rotherham United and QPR.''

“We go into every game wanting to win, but now, more than ever, we know what’s in the game. in Game. ''

“We know what it’s like. This is expected and this is available. à We want every possible point. We're preparing for this and we're ready for this. We want this more than anything.” 

WBA likely!

Griffiths; Furlong, Ajayi, Pieters, Townsend; Yokuslu, Chalobah, Wallace, Wwift, Recah; Thomas-Asante.
How does the WBA arrive?

West Brom arrives for the game with 56 points and in ninth place in the Championship. The team hasn't lost in years. four duels, where he won two and drew the last two.
CLASSIFICATION!

Photo: Disclosure/Championship
Photo: Disclosure/Championship
The game will be played at New York Stadium

The Rotherham vs West Bromwichs game will be played at New York Stadium, with a capacity of 12.021 people.
