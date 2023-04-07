Rotherham vs West Bromwich LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Championship

“It was always a period of one week to ten days. É It is important not to put it at risk and then lose it for a few more days or another week.'' >“Like Tyler, Oli did quite a bit in a controlled environment. He was with the team in a controlled environment in some practices today (Wednesday), but very little objected.'' id="google_ads_iframe_/154725070,8057/yorkshire.jp/sport/football_4__container__">

"He looks better because of the injection, but he also improved last week when he was training and we thought he would be available for the Hull game.''''''''' 39;

"Every day, you get to know the world. waiting to see if there are any What is a reaction and what is it? Take that reaction and what set it off for what comes next. There will be a very light session tomorrow. We miss you and we want you back on the field.''

“PK (Kioso) did some practice today with his ankle, unopposed and we will evaluate it. Tom Eaves did some practice today after missing the start of the week with a hip problem.''

"Cam Humphreys is here. He's constantly nursing a knee problem and Shane Ferguson is, even. at one point with a groin problem that he had in the past.''

"Pelts went off midway through the second half with a back injury (in Hull) which has been spasming and he still hasn’t done anything. We will assess you on Friday."

"In terms of the term, Grant will not be back. He will play this season and (with) Ben Wiles we still have high hopes and expectations that he will.''

"He will do it. You’ll have your first team session next week, what is it like? That's great, because I'm going to see him up close and see how he's doing. moving and fulfilled all the requirements with the physiotherapists. We are really hopeful that he will participate."