Stoke City vs Bristol City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Championship

Watch Stoke City vs Bristol City Live Score Here
Speak up, Nick Powell!
“It was good, a lot of fun,” action in an interview for the club. “ That's what I'm here for and I hope I can do this for much longer.”
“It was a good start, we had a bad moment about 10 minutes after the break, but we controlled it from there. and when Ki scored that beautiful wonderful goal, the deal was done. I think as a striker he is the best. Is there a game that you play? Likes to play. We like to be in control and we score a lot more goals than we did.
“In the last five or six games we have proved where we should be. I think every year since I've been here we've had a bad run that killed our season, but hopefully we can keep going until the end of the year. the end.''
“We’re been together for years. The three of us (he, Campbell, and Brown) spent a long time together, and we all know each other's strengths and weaknesses. É really nice that now we have width so I can get in and they can take out the defenders. We have two running 8s who love to run so it works out well for the five of us.''
''I'll play anywhere. If he wants to trust me at halfback, I'll play halfback, it doesn’t really bother me”.
Probable Stoke City!
How do Stoke City arrive?
Speak up, Nigel Pearson!
“Thereá There are only question marks on two or three players,” It's the first summer since I've been here that we don't have a lot of players out of contract, so hopefully this summer will be more positive in terms of us. adding to what already exists; we have, instead of replacing the outputs, for lack of a better term.”
“This summer will be the hottest summer ever. It’s important, but players have a lot to play for”, Pearson said.“If they don’t think so, then they’re not going to play straight. Simple enough as far as I'm concerned.
“There is no such thing as dead rubber. In my opinion, there is no such thing as dead rubber. This is always something that matters and, first of all, we want to finish the season well, because if we can't progress further this year, it's about preparing for next year. this is how the mindset should be.
“Players are fully aware and there are There's a lot of competition in our squad. Now it's up to us to try and continue to improve our own standard, that's for sure. That's what it's all about. That's what it's all about. just my take on this – something to play for.''
"They will be looking to make a progression from where they are now. Revisiting things from the past is not always easy. the way forward, let's be honest. I'm fully committed to what I'm doing here, and that's it. It's as simple as that."
"I managed them twice, I managed the King Power (OH Leuven) team in Belgium too," “I really enjoyed working for them. The ship has sailed and I am so happy to be here doing the work I am doing here.'
