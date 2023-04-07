Sevilla vs Celta LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Sevilla vs Celta live online
The match will be broadcasted on TUDN.
Sevilla vs Celta can be tuned in from the live streams of the TUDN App.
What time is Sevilla vs Celta matchday 29 of LaLiga?
This is the kick-off time for the Sevilla vs Celta match on April 7, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 15:00 hours
Bolivia: 15:00 hours
Brazil: 15:00 hours
Chile: 15:00 hours
Colombia: 13:00 hours
Ecuador: 1:00 p.m.
Spain: 18:00 hours
United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 5:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 13:00 hours
Paraguay: 15:00 hours
Peru: 16:00 hours
Uruguay: 3:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 14:00 hours
Japan: 2:00 p.m.
India: 1 p.m.
Nigeria: 1 p.m.
South Africa: 1 p.m.
Australia: 13:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 13:00
Statements Sevilla
José Luis Mendilibar, Sevilla's new coach, spoke ahead of the game: "The players are fine, we have been recovering little by little most of the players who were injured. The internationals are ready to compete tomorrow and so are those who stayed here. Those of us who have been here for two weeks have trained well, we have done good and demanding training sessions, and those who have been arriving have come in well. I'm happy with the training sessions and I hope that my first game with Sevilla FC will be a good one". "All matches are key, they are all three points. You don't do anything by winning today and losing the next four. Winning tomorrow gives confidence. With a new coach they say that those who were playing and those who weren't are getting their act together. Tomorrow's game is important, but I don't know if it's key". "I always feel tingling when the match arrives. If you don't feel tingling, I think it's not good. Of course I have it, it's an important match and I'm going to make my debut on the bench at Sevilla FC, it will be hard for us to sleep today, but we are ready for tomorrow." "We are going to play a match against a complicated opponent, at home and away they have a style of play that is difficult to create options for them and they take advantage of the ones they make. They are very competitive. We have to believe in what we do and think we can do what we have trained. To compete tomorrow, the player is prepared. It's a change what they're doing, but the luck we've had is to be almost two weeks training and not come in on a Tuesday or Wednesday and have to compete that weekend, we've had time." "It's closer that you can lose if you've gone that long without doing it. We can be the first to win at their place. They are strong, they started badly, got confidence and are doing things right, so it's closer that they could lose and let's see if we can be the ones to win at their place after so long." "Marcão has a training rhythm, in which he hasn't had contact with the group and I hope that next week he will have it. Tecatito is with the group, but today he was unable to complete the training session because of his problem with his operation, which prevents him from finishing. We have to see what the medical services say. Gueye is fine, he has done three good training sessions. He left the national team because he had some discomfort and to be with us as soon as possible. Yesterday we gave him rest and Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday he trained. Today he was with us and he was fine".
How does Celta arrive?
Celta tied against Almeria to two goals, giving a pleasant match, however in this match they tried to give a great match and get a very important point.
How does Sevilla arrive?
Sevilla beat Cádiz as visitors two goals to zero, giving a great game and adding three points in their last game of LaLiga.
The match will be played at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium.
The Sevilla vs Celta match will be played at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium, located in Seville, Spain. The stadium has a capacity for 40 000 people.
Welcome to the Sevilla vs Celta live stream, corresponding to the matchday 28 of LaLiga. The match will take place at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, at 15:00.