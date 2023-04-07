Millwall vs Luton Town Live Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch EFL Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the match between Millwall vs Luton Town in EFL Championship?
This is the starting time of the match several countries:
Argentina: 6:30 AM
Bolivia: 6:30 AM
Brazil: 7:30 AM
Chile: 6:30 AM
Colombia: 5:30 AM
Ecuador: 5:30 AM
USA (ET): 6:30 AM
Spain: 13:30 PM
Mexico: 5:30 AM
Paraguay: 6:30 AM
Peru: 6:30 AM
Uruguay: 6:30 AM
Venezuela: 6:30 AM
England : 11.30 AM
Australia : 20:30 AM
India: 15:30 AM
Watch out for this player at Luton
Carlton Morris is the fourth top scorer in the English Silver Division with 16 goals and five assists in his first season with this team. His last goal was on March 15 where he scored the winning goal for Luton against Bristol City;
Watch out for this player at Millwall
Bradshaw is the fifth highest scorer in the EFL Championship with 14 goals and three assists. The 30-year-old striker, a Wales international, has not scored since March 14, when he contributed to his team's victory over Swansea City.
How does Luton arrive?
Luton are coming off a 2-0 win over Watford in their most recent meeting. They have won their last seven games and have not lost since February 18 against Burnley. They are now in fourth place with 67 points and six points behind Sheffield United, who are second, a second place that gives direct promotion to the Premier League.
How is Millwall coming along?
They come from a goalless draw against West Bromwich in their most recent encounter. They have not won since March 14, when they beat Swansea City 2-1. They are currently fifth in the EFL Championship with 61 points, i.e. in the Playoff places.
Background
The head-to-head record is in favor of Millwall who have 27 wins, 14 times Luton have won the match, while 17 meetings have ended in a draw. The last time they met was in February 2023 where the match ended in a 2-2 draw.
Venue: The match will be played at The Den, which was inaugurated in August 1953 and has a capacity of 20146 spectators.
Preview of the match
Millwall and Luton meet in the match corresponding to the 40th round of the EFL Championship.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of the Millwall vs Luton Town match in EFL Championship
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.