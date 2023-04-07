QPR vs Preston North End Live Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch EFL Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
This is the time the game starts in several countries:
Argentina: 9:00 AM
Bolivia: 9:00 AM
Brazil: 10:00 AM
Chile: 9:00 AM
Colombia: 8:00 AM
Ecuador: 8:00 AM
USA (ET): 9:00 AM
Spain: 16:00 PM
Mexico: 8:00 AM
Paraguay: 9:00 AM
Peru: 9:00 AM
Uruguay: 9:00 AM
Venezuela: 9:00 AM
England: 14: 00 AM
Australia : 23:00 AM
India: 18:30 AM
Watch out for this player at Preston North End.
Ched Evans is the team's top scorer with nine goals and one assist. The 34-year-old Welsh striker, who has not featured in Preston's last two matches, has scored in his last two games.
Watch out for this player at QPR
Lyndon Dikes has six goals and three assists this season. The intentional striker with the Scotland national team has yet to find the back of the net this year and his last goal was on November 8 against Huddersfield;
How does Preston North End arrive?
They are coming off a 3-1 home win over Blackpool and have lost only one of their last nine matches. In the EFL Championship standings they occupy the top position with 56 points, five points away from the Playoff places and have a 17-point advantage over the relegation zone;
How is QPR coming along?
They have three consecutive defeats and have won only one game in this 2023, that was on March 11 at home against Watford. Despite their poor run they are 18º with 42 points and three points above the relegation places.
Background
In the balance of clashes between these two teams is in favor of Preston North End who have won 17 times, 13 times QPR have won, while 17 duels have ended in a draw. The last meeting was on December 17, 2022 where Queen Park Rangers won by the minimum thanks to Dunne's goal;
Venue: The match will be played at Loftus Road, located in London. This stadium was inaugurated in 1904 and has a capacity for 18439 spectators.
Preview of the match
Queen Park Rangers and Preston North End meet in the 40th round of the EFL Championship.
