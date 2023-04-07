Salernitana vs Inter Live Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Serie A

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups of the Salernitana vs Inter Milan corresponding to the Serie A, in addition to the latest information that arises from the Arechi Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live online coverage of the match on VAVEL.
How to watch Salernitana vs Inter Milan?
If you want to watch the match Salernitana vs Inter Milan live it can be followed on TV through Paramount+
What time is the match Salernitana vs Inter Milan in Serie A?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 7:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 9:00 hrs.
Brazil: 10:00 hrs.
Chile: 9:00 hrs.
Colombia: 9:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 9:00 hrs.
Spain: 17:00 hrs.
México: 9:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 10: 00 hrs.
Peru: 9:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 11:00 hrs.
England: 15: 00 hrs
EEUU:10:00 hrs.
Australia: 00:00 hrs.
Statement by Paulo Sousa (Salernitana coach)
"Inter has a large and high quality squad with many important solutions. They are a physical team that takes advantage of dead balls. I don't think we can find a tired team, they are in the race for big goals and were created to win in all competitions. We have to compete with our weapons and be intense in pressure and coverages, they need to know how to defend both in high and low blocking. We know it will be a tough game, we have to understand where we can have more space to hurt our opponents and follow our strategic plan. We have to believe in it and display the right determination, conviction and desire to play. We must try to have everyone ready to help us at all times."
Watch out for this player at Inter Milan
Lautaro Martínez has 17 goals and six assists this season, 14 of them in Serie A, which Inter Milan puts him in second place in the scoring charts in the Italian league, only surpassed by Osimhen. However, the Argentina international striker and reigning World Cup champion has not scored since March 5, precisely in Int's last victory.
Watch out for this player at Salernitana
Boulaye Dia is the top scorer of this team this season with 10 goals and four assists. The player is owned by Villarreal, although he plays for the Italian club on loan. The international player with the Senegal national team has scored four goals in the last five matches he has played;
How are Inter Milan coming along?
Inter Milan are coming from a 1-1 draw against Juventus in the first leg of the Coppa Italia. The team coached by Inzaghi has gone five games in a row without a win, the last time they won was on March 5 at home against Lecce. Right now in Serie A they are in fourth position, that is to say right now in the zone that gives access to the UEFA Champions League for next season, although with the same points as Roma who are in fifth position;
How does Salernitana coming along?
Salernitana have now drawn four consecutive matches and are unbeaten in five matches in a row. They are currently fifteenth in Serie A with 28 points and nine points clear of the relegation places;
Background
In total seven times Salernitana and Inter Milan have faced each other with a favorable balance for the latter who have won five times, while twice Salernitana have won. In their last meeting, on October 15, 2022, it ended 2-0 in favor of Inter Milan with goals from Barella and Lautaro Mártinez. The last time Salernitana won this match was in April 1999;
Venue: The match will be played at the Arechi Stadium, which was inaugurated in 1990 and has a capacity of 37800 spectators.
Preview of the match
Salernitana and Inter Milan face each other in the match corresponding to the 29th round of Serie A.
