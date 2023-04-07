Sunderland vs Hull City Live Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch EFL Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow Sunderland vs Hull City live
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Sunderland vs Hull City live, as well as the latest information from the Stadium of Light. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute action with VAVEL's live online coverage.
How to watch Sunderland vs Hull City?
The match between Sunderland and Hull City can be followed on television through ESPN +
However, a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.
At what time is Sunderland vs Hull City in the EFL Championship?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries
Argentina: 8:30 hrs.
Bolivia: 10:30 hrs.
Brazil: 11:30 hrs.
Chile: 10:30 hrs.
Colombia: 10:30 hrs.
Ecuador: 10:30 hrs.
Spain: 18:30 hrs.
México: 10:30 hrs.
Paraguay: 11: 30 hrs.
Peru: 10:30 hrs.
Uruguay: 12:30 hrs.
England: 16: 30 hrs
EEUU:12:30 hrs.
Australia: 01:00 hrs.
Watch out for this player at Hull City
Oscar Estupinan is the eighth highest scorer in the EFL Championship with 13 goals and one assist. The Colombian striker is playing his first season in England's second division and has not scored since March 11 against Coventry City;
Watch out for this player at Sunderland
Amad Diallo, a Manchester United player on loan at Sunderland this season, has nine goals and two assists. The international striker with the Ivory Coast national team has not been a starter for his club since March 4;
How is Hull City coming along?
Hull City have also drawn the last two games they have played and four in a row without a win. Of the last nine matches they have played only one win. Right now in the EFL Championship table they are in the tenth position with 48 points, nine above the relegation zone.
How is Sunderland coming along?
Sunderland have two draws in a row and three games without a win. This team has won only one game of the last eight matches they have played. They are currently twelfth in the EFL Championship with 54 points, seven points off the Playoff places and 15 points clear of the relegation places;
Background
A total of 45 times these two teams have met with a balance of 20 wins for Sunderland, 14 for Hull City, while 11 times the match has ended in a draw. The last meeting between these two teams was on December 17, 2022 in which they drew 1-1.
Venue: The match will be played at the Stadium of Light, which was inaugurated in 1997 and has a capacity of 48707 spectators.
Preview of the match
Sunderland and Hull City meet in the 40th EFL Championship match of the season.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of Sunderland vs Hull City in the EFL Championship.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.