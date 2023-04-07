Reading vs Birmingham Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Championship Match
Photo: Berkshire Live

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
5:00 AM2 hours ago

Tune in here Reading vs Birmingham Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Reading vs Birmingham match.
4:55 AM2 hours ago

What time is Reading vs Birmingham match for Premier League?

This is the start time of the game Reading vs Birmingham of 4th April in several countries

Live Streams

Country

Date

Local Time

TV CHANNEL and Live Streams

USA

April 7, 2023

10:00 ET

Telemundo En Vivo, Syfy, NBC Sports Live Extra, NBC Deportes, NBC Universo, Olympics Channel, USA Network, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports Live Extra, Golf Channel, NBCSN.

Argentina

April 7, 2023

11:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Bolivia

April 7, 2023

9:00 AM

Tigo Sports, Tigo Sports, ESPN 2, ESPN Play, ESPN Internacional.

Brazil

April 7, 2023

11:00 AM

WatchESPN, ESPN, ESPN Brasil.

Chile

April 7, 2023

11:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Colombia

April 7, 2023

9:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Ecuador

April 7, 2023

9:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Spain

April 7, 2023

15:00 

DAZN y Movistar +

Mexico

April 7, 2023

8:00

Paramount +

Peru

April 7, 2023

9:00 

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
4:50 AM2 hours ago

Watch out for this Reading player:

For this match, the player to watch will be the team's center forward; Andy Carroll. The current Reading right winger has been a fundamental piece for the few victories obtained so far this season because without his participation in the field, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers so it will be important to get the victory.

4:45 AM2 hours ago

Reading's last lineup:

J. Lumley; T. Holmes, M. Sarr, L. Moore; A. Yiadom, T. Ince, J. Henrick, C. Casadei, T. Mcintyre; Lucas Joao, A. Carroll.
4:40 AM2 hours ago

Watch out for this Birmingham player:

For this match, the player to watch will be Saints' iconic center forward George Hall. The English striker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert since George Hall knows how to sneak between the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Birmingham. Also, so far this season, the English striker has been of great importance to keep them fighting to move up the table.

4:35 AM2 hours ago

Birmingham's last line-up:

J. Ruddy; A. Trusty, K. Long, M. Roberts, M. Colin; R. Khadra, J. Bacuna, K. Bielik, T. Chong; L. Jutkiewicz, G. Hall. 
4:30 AM2 hours ago

Background:

Reading and Birmingham have met on a total of 40 occasions (15 wins for Reading, 9 draws, 16 wins for Birmingham) where the scales are tipped in favor of the away side. In terms of goals, Birmingham have the advantage with 56 goals scored, while Reading have scored only 50 goals. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 23 of the current season where Birmingham beat Reading 3-2.
4:25 AM3 hours ago

About the Stadium

The Madejski Stadium is a sports venue dedicated to the professional practice of soccer in England and is currently home to Reading, a team that plays its home matches in the English second division or popularly known as Championship. It is located in the city of Reading, England and has a capacity of 24,000 spectators inside its seats.

The highest attendance at the stadium was 24,184 on November 17, 2012 for the Reading vs Everton Premier League match beating the previous record of 24,160 set on September 16, 2012 for the Premier League match with Tottenham Hotspur. The highest attendance for a cup match at the stadium was 24,107 on December 3, 2003 for the Football League Cup match against Chelsea.

4:20 AM3 hours ago

Looking to close well

On the one hand, Birmingham is looking to move up a few more places in the overall table although it is not much use to make the effort because with only 6 games to play, they can no longer aspire for Premier League qualifying places or that allow them to advance to the play offs in England to play the promotion game, however, the good news is that they are almost assured of staying in the Championship because despite not having a good campaign, they are far away from the relegation places and only a misfortune would make them fall to the bottom of the table.
4:15 AM3 hours ago

Closing with dignity

On the one hand, Reading is looking to climb a few more places in the overall table although it is not much use to make the effort since with only 6 games to play, they can no longer aspire for Premier League qualifying places or to advance to the play offs in England to play the promotion game, however, the good news is that they are almost assured of staying in the Championship since despite not having a good season, they are far away from the relegation places and only a misfortune would make them fall to the bottom of the table.
4:10 AM3 hours ago

Towards the end of the season

The Championship continues on its way and is heading towards the end of the season with many emotions as the end of the tournament begins to loom in the background and the championship begins to take shape for the teams that want to secure a place at the top of the table and those who want to save themselves from relegation in this tournament. In this match, Reading receives Birmingham at the Madejski Stadium to define the winner of this duel, on the one hand, Reading has not managed to move away from the red relegation zone and every game is still vital for their survival in the top flight so a victory would help them to reach their goal which is to move away from the relegation places and stay one more season in the Premier, on the other hand, Birmingham are still fighting to climb positions in the Championship and stay with a decent position at the end of the season. Finally, the second part of the 22/23 season will demand a lot from the teams as those who play in several competitions will have a very tight schedule, full of physical wear and tear and with few days of rest to close the season in May, so it will be a big factor to rotate the starting squads in order to avoid any injury to the players. 
4:05 AM3 hours ago

Kick-off time

The Reading vs Birmingham match will be played at Madejski Stadium, in Reading, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 am ET.
4:00 AM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 Championship: Reading vs Birmingham

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo