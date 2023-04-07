Benfica vs Porto: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Primeira Liga

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Benfica vs Porto match live?
What time is Benfica vs Porto match for Primeira Liga?
Argentina 4 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Bolivia 3 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Brazil 4 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Chile 3 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Colombia 2 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Ecuador 2 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
USA 3 pm ET: GolTV Español, Benfica TV INT., GOLTV
Mexico 2 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Paraguay 3 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Peru 2 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Uruguay 4 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Venezuela 3 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Speak up, Sergio Conceição!
A classic between two teams that have won more titles in the last few years. Our focus is to win the game and get three important points, not letting the opponent take them away. We can leave Luz with seven, 13 or the same difference.
Being in this club is to be permanently pressured to give our best. Losing is a problem for us and we don't live victories very much, because we live defeats much more intensely. Seeing my picture on a mural has the value it has, but my focus is on tomorrow's game. I appreciate all the passion that the Porto fans have for such important figures like our president and Master Pedroto, and also for me, at least until the time of the game".
Probable lineup for Porto
Porto's situation
João Mário, Zaidu and Evanilson are in the medical department. Besides the trio, Sérgio Conceição has doubts if he can count on Diogo Costa and Pepe. Both are in transition.
Speak up, Roger Schmidt!
I have already answered a few times about the question of favoritism. It doesn't matter who is favored or not. It's not my obligation to announce who is, or isn't, a favorite. We are completely focused on our game plan, on what we want to do on the field. Of course, the situation in the League is very clear. We have 10 points more in the standings and we are going into the 27th round, playing at home against Porto. Of course, we cannot ignore that it is an important game for both sides. Both we and Porto have a great opportunity. We have to wait for the 90 minutes, then we will have a different situation.
Of course it is a very important game, but for me it is not the most important game. The most important game is always the next one, and the derby is the most important because it is the next one. That is very clear. We have already played big games this season, since the Champions League qualification, we had a lot of pressure there, and now we have another big opportunity, that's how I see it. For the fans, Benfica x Porto is a big game; for me, as a coach, my task is to prepare the players and be able to take advantage of this dynamic. We just have to play at our maximum, that's what we are focused on, especially I, as a coach, have to be very focused on that.
If we win, the probability of being champions will be higher than if we don't win. It's an important game, but until we are champions, I won't feel like a champion.
I'm not going to talk about an isolated thing. Porto is a very good team, with a lot of individual quality, with a very experienced coach, who has won many games in the last years. We have to see the big picture, be prepared for a very focused team that will do everything to play a good game. We know them well, we know their strengths in attack, we know how they play, how they defend. We don't need to focus on a specific strength, what we have to do is be prepared, respect the opponent, all their tactical behavior, but, above all, we have to believe in ourselves, we have to be very focused on what we do. That has been the key throughout the season, we always try to play our game. There are always adjustments to be made in relation to the opponent, but we will play Benfica's way".
