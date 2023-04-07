Benfica vs Porto: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Primeira Liga
10:00 AM30 minutes ago

9:55 AM35 minutes ago

What time is Benfica vs Porto match for Primeira Liga?

This is the start time of the game Benfica vs Porto of 7th April 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 4 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Bolivia 3 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Brazil 4 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Chile 3 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Colombia 2 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Ecuador 2  pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

USA 3 pm ET: GolTV Español, Benfica TV INT., GOLTV

Mexico 2 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Paraguay 3 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Peru 2 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Uruguay 4 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Venezuela 3 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

9:50 AM40 minutes ago

Speak up, Sergio Conceição!

"Diogo Costa looks much better to me, as does Pepe, but Evanilson and Zaidu we don't know. João Mário still has some difficulty. Diogo Costa and Pepe I think will be able to play. Regardless of the conditions, we are aware of the importance of the game.

A classic between two teams that have won more titles in the last few years. Our focus is to win the game and get three important points, not letting the opponent take them away. We can leave Luz with seven, 13 or the same difference. 

Being in this club is to be permanently pressured to give our best. Losing is a problem for us and we don't live victories very much, because we live defeats much more intensely. Seeing my picture on a mural has the value it has, but my focus is on tomorrow's game. I appreciate all the passion that the Porto fans have for such important figures like our president and Master Pedroto, and also for me, at least until the time of the game".

9:45 AMan hour ago
9:40 AMan hour ago

Probable lineup for Porto

Diogo Costa; Manafá, Cardoso, Marcano, Wendell; Pepê, Otavio, Uribe, Galeno; Toni Martinez, Taremi.
9:35 AMan hour ago

Porto's situation

João Mário, Zaidu and Evanilson are in the medical department. Besides the trio, Sérgio Conceição has doubts if he can count on Diogo Costa and Pepe. Both are in transition.

9:30 AMan hour ago

Speak up, Roger Schmidt!

"It's a game between the 1st and 2nd placed teams, in the 27th round, a big game between two top teams, with a lot of quality. We are all willing to play, of course we will try our best to have a great game and win. We had a very good week. Among the players there was a mix of concentration and happiness. We know we will face a very good opponent, but we are very confident. We have played many games of this type in our stadium and we are completely focused on what we have to do on the field.

I have already answered a few times about the question of favoritism. It doesn't matter who is favored or not. It's not my obligation to announce who is, or isn't, a favorite. We are completely focused on our game plan, on what we want to do on the field. Of course, the situation in the League is very clear. We have 10 points more in the standings and we are going into the 27th round, playing at home against Porto. Of course, we cannot ignore that it is an important game for both sides. Both we and Porto have a great opportunity. We have to wait for the 90 minutes, then we will have a different situation.

Of course it is a very important game, but for me it is not the most important game. The most important game is always the next one, and the derby is the most important because it is the next one. That is very clear. We have already played big games this season, since the Champions League qualification, we had a lot of pressure there, and now we have another big opportunity, that's how I see it. For the fans, Benfica x Porto is a big game; for me, as a coach, my task is to prepare the players and be able to take advantage of this dynamic. We just have to play at our maximum, that's what we are focused on, especially I, as a coach, have to be very focused on that.

If we win, the probability of being champions will be higher than if we don't win. It's an important game, but until we are champions, I won't feel like a champion.

I'm not going to talk about an isolated thing. Porto is a very good team, with a lot of individual quality, with a very experienced coach, who has won many games in the last years. We have to see the big picture, be prepared for a very focused team that will do everything to play a good game. We know them well, we know their strengths in attack, we know how they play, how they defend. We don't need to focus on a specific strength, what we have to do is be prepared, respect the opponent, all their tactical behavior, but, above all, we have to believe in ourselves, we have to be very focused on what we do. That has been the key throughout the season, we always try to play our game. There are always adjustments to be made in relation to the opponent, but we will play Benfica's way".

9:25 AMan hour ago
9:20 AMan hour ago

Probable lineup for Benfica

Vlachodimos; Bah, António Silva, Otamendi, Grimaldo; Chiquinho, Aursanes; João Mário, David Neres, Rafa Silva; Gonçalo Ramos.
9:15 AMan hour ago

Benfica's situation

Roger Schmidt will not be able to count on the injured Gonçalo Guedes. The striker is recovering from arthroscopic surgery on his left knee.
9:10 AMan hour ago

Dragons

Porto is second, with 61 points. With 78%, the Dragons are on a sequence of three wins, one draw, and one loss in their last five games.
9:05 AMan hour ago

Eagles

With a 91% success rate, Benfica leads the table with 71 points. The Eagles lost only once in the competition, only to Braga.
9:00 AMan hour ago

Eye on the game

Benfica vs Porto live this Friday (7), at the Luz Stadium at 3 pm ET, for the Primeira Liga. The match is valid for the 27th round of the competition.
8:55 AM2 hours ago

