Sheffield vs Wigan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow Sheffield vs Wigan LIVE
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Sheffield Wednesday vs Wigan live in the EFL Championship, as well as the latest information from Bramall Lane. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Sheffield vs Wigan live in the EFL Championship
The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports.
If you want to watch Sheffield vs Wigan in streaming, it will be tuned by Blue To Go.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
If you want to watch Sheffield vs Wigan in streaming, it will be tuned by Blue To Go.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is Sheffield Wednesday vs Wigan in the EFL Championship?
This is the kick-off time for the Sheffield Wednesday vs Wigan match on April 6 in several countries:
Mexico: 08:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 10:00 hours
Chile: 10:00 hours
Colombia: 09:00 hours
Peru: 09:00 hours
USA: 10:00 a.m. ET
Ecuador: 10:00 a.m. ET
Uruguay: 12:00 hours
Paraguay: 11:00 a.m.
Spain: 21:00 hours
Mexico: 08:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 10:00 hours
Chile: 10:00 hours
Colombia: 09:00 hours
Peru: 09:00 hours
USA: 10:00 a.m. ET
Ecuador: 10:00 a.m. ET
Uruguay: 12:00 hours
Paraguay: 11:00 a.m.
Spain: 21:00 hours
Referee
The central referee in charge of dispensing justice will be Andy Davies, who will have the task of dispensing justice in this match that will undoubtedly be one of the most exciting of this match day 30.
Other games tomorrow
Tomorrow, in addition to this match, Millwall vs Luton, Blackburn vs Norwich, QPR vs Preston, Stoke vs Bristol, Watford vs Huddersfield, these are the most important matches in the EFL Championship.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full roster for this match, which promises to be one of the most uneven due to the current situation of both teams.
Background
The record leans towards Sheffield, as they have met on 5 occasions, leaving a record of 3 wins for Sheffield, a draw and a win for Wigan, so tomorrow Sheffield will be the favorite to take the 3 points in another EFL Championship match day.
How does Wigan arrive?
On the other hand, Wigan comes from defeating QPR 1-0, Wigan has a totally different outlook as they are in the last position with only 34 points and a record of 8 wins, 13 draws and 18 defeats, they will seek to get points to get out of that bad streak and above all from the last place, this way both teams arrive.
How does Sheffield arrive?
Sheffield Sheffield comes from defeating Norwich 1-0, a match that was very close but in the end they managed to get the win, in the general table they are in 2nd position with 73 points and a record of 22 wins, 7 draws and 9 defeats, they are still far from the first position but will seek to remain in that second position of the EFL Championship.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of Sheffield vs Wigan, match day 30 of the EFL Championship. The match will take place at the legendary Bramall Lane pitch at 08:00.