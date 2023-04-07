Lecce vs Napoli LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Serie A Game

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share the initial line-ups for Lecce vs Napoli live for Serie A 2022-2023, as well as the latest information coming from the Stadio Comunale Via del Mare. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Lecce vs Napoli online and live in Serie A 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Lecce vs Napoli match in various countries:
Argentina: 14 hours on ESPN, Star+
Bolivia: 13 hours on ESPN2, Star+
Brazil: 14 hours on Star+
Chile: 14 hours on Fox Sports, Star+
Colombia: 12 hours on ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 12 hours on ESPN, Star+
USA (ET): 13 hours on Paramount+
Spain: 18 hours on DAZN
Mexico: 11 hours on ESPN, Star+
Paraguay: 14 hours on Star+, ESPN
Peru: 12 hours on Star+, ESPN
Uruguay: 14 hours on ESPN, Star+
Venezuela: 13 hours on ESPN, Star+
Gabriel Steferezza, a must see player!
The Lecce winger is one of the most important figures in the team, he seeks to continue his development in the team and keep adding many more minutes to show his quality and help the team fight for the Serie A title and manage to get into to some UEFA competition next season. During this season he has played 20 games, where he has scored 8 goals. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important part of the team's forward line and continue to show his high level throughout the season.
How does Lecce get here?
The Lecce team appears in this Serie A duel with the aim of continuing to climb positions and get away from relegation. So far, the club has made several additions, with Marin Pongracic, Remi Oudin, Giuseppe Pezella and Lorenzo Colombo being the most prominent. The Italian team is in fourteenth place in its league with a record of 5 wins, 8 draws and 8 losses for a total of 23 units and will try to surprise Italy to stay away from the relegation places and stay in first place. . Lecce hopes to get a point against Roma to continue moving away from the bottom of the table.
Hirving "Chucky" Lozano, a must see player!
The Napoli winger seeks to continue being one of the fundamental pieces of the team, this is one of the orchestrators of the offense and he comes to this duel after having started the championship in a great way, placing himself among the best assisters of the team and helping in the generation team offense. The most important thing for him is that the club start to have more consistency on the pitch and better fit in with the likes of Victori Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to form a lethal forward. At the moment he marches with 4 assists and 4 goals in 28 games in all competitions for his team.
How does Napoli arrive?
The Napoli team will face off at Frankfurt in a duel between two of the best in the UEFA Champions League at the moment. Napoli is in very good shape with 5 wins and only 1 loss, with which they managed to win Group A over Liverpool on goal difference. In this season, the team has made several movements, being those of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Giovanni Simeone and Min-jae Kim, the most prominent. Napoli is playing several tournaments, so they expect to have a healthy and strong squad throughout the regular season. Gli Azurri participates in the Champions League, Italian Cup and Serie A. With 62 points scored, Napoli comes to this duel as the absolute leader of Serie A with a record of 20 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss and will try to continue with the good momentum in this campaign to get into the next round.
Where's the game?
The Stadio Comunale Via del Mare located in the city of Lecce will host this duel between two teams looking to continue their 2022-2023 Serie A season in a good way. This stadium has a capacity for 40,600 fans and was inaugurated in 1966.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Lecce vs. Napoli match, corresponding to the matchday 29 of Serie A 2022-2023. The match will take place at the Stadio Comunale Via del Mare, at 1 o'clock.