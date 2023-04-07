Middlesbrough vs Burnley LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Follow here Middlesbrough vs Burnley Live Score
Follow Middlesbrough vs Burnley live score here. Everything you need to know about this EFL Championship matchday 40 game is on VAVEL. In a few more moments we'll bring you more facts, news, images, starting lineups and everything else that comes out of the Riverside Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the Middlesbrough vs Burnley match live on VAVEL USA.
How to watch Middlesbrough vs Burnley Live in TV channel in USA
If you want to watch the game Middlesbrough - Burnley live on TV, your options are: ESPN+
If you want to directly stream it: ESPN App
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Last lineup Middlesbrough
Stefen, Giles, McGree, Archer, Ramsey, Smith, Howson, McNair, Lenihan, Akpom, Hackney.
Last lineup Burnley
Muric, Roberts, Harwood-Bellis, Beyer, Maatsen, Cullen, Brownhill, Benson, Zaroury, Tella, Barnes.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this Middlesbrough vs Burnley will be Darren Bond; Philip Dermott, first row; Shaun Hudson, second row; Matthew Donohue, fourth assistant.
How is Burnley coming along?
On the other hand, the visiting team arrives better than ever to this match and Vincent Kompany's pupils are the sole leaders of the EFL Championship with 84 points after 38 matches played, 11 points ahead of second place Sheffield United. Burnley has a record of 24 wins, 12 draws and 2 defeats. Last matchday, they drew 0-0 against Sunderland AFC.
How is Middlesbrough coming along?
The white team coached by Michael Carrick Gracia, want to close the gap against the leader who is their opponent this afternoon, however, the task is complicated when facing the best team in the EFL Championship. There are 17 points separating them from Burnley so this match is important. Since the start of the season, Middlesbrough have won 20 of the 38 matches played so far in the Championship, with a record of 7 draws and 11 defeats, placing them in position 3 with 67 points. In their most recent match, the Smoggies were beaten 4-2 away to Huddersfield.
Matchday 40
This weekend, we will have the EFL Championship with several matches corresponding to the 40th matchday. The Riverside Stadium will witness the clash of Middlesbrough against Burnley in a very attractive match, as both teams are at the top of the standings and will want to continue adding up this season, so they will try to do it with a victory. Will the locals or the visitors be able to achieve it?
The match will be played at the Stadium Riverside
The Middlesbrough - Burnley match will be played at the Riverside Stadium, in Middlesbrough, England. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 pm (ET).
Welcome, everyone!
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 EFL Championship match: Middlesbrough vs Burnley Live Updates!
My name is Silvia and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. Don't move from here!