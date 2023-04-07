AC Milan vs Empoli LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here AC Milan vs Empoli Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this AC Milan vs Empoli Italian Serie A match.
What time is the AC Milan vs Empoli match for Italian Serie A Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game AC Milan vs Empoli of April 7th in several countries:
Argentina: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 1:00 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 2:00 PM on Star+.
Chile: 2:00 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 1:00 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 1:00 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 3:00 PM on Paramount+.
Spain: 9:00 PM on Movistar+.
Mexico: 1:00 PM on Star+ and ESPN.
Paraguay: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Peru: 2:00 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Empoli last lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Samuele Perisan, Sebastiano Luperto, Adrian Ismajli, Fabiano Parisi, Tyronne Ebuehi, Roberto Piccoli, Razvan Marin, Tommaso Baldanzi, Filippo Bandinelli, Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro and Francesco Caputo.
AC Milan last lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Ciprian Tatarusanu, Fikayo Tomori, Simon Kjaer, Fodé Ballo-Toure, Davide Calabria, Charles De Ketelaere, Ismaël Bennacer, Sandro Tonali, Olivier Giroud, Rafael Leão and Alexis Saelemaekers.
Empoli Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Empoli's attacking attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the match against AC Milan. The Italian midfielder Tommaso Baldanzi (#35), in the 2022-2023 season, has scored 4 goals, making him the team's top scorer. He will be very important for the game because of his experience and his control of the ball on the pitch. Another player is Francesco Caputo (#19), he plays in the forward position and is the team's highest assister with 4 assists in 28 games played. He got his fourth assist last game and could get his fifth on Friday. Finally, the striker Nicolò Cambiaghi (#28) who is a very important player for creating dangerous plays. He is the team's second highest scorer this season with 3 goals in 18 games played and we could see him get his fourth goal against AC Milan.
Empoli in the tournament
The Empoli soccer team started the 2022-2023 season of Serie A (Italy's first soccer division) very well, they are in the fourteenth position of the general table with 12 games won, 5 tied and 6 lost, getting 31 points. The game on Friday will be very difficult as AC Milan is a good team, but Empoli has the talent to fight with them. Their last game was on April 3, 2023, they won 1-0 against Lecce at the Carlo Castellani and in this way they got their sixth loss in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
AC Milan Players to Watch
There are three AC Milan players we should keep an eye on and who play a very important role in the team. The first is striker Olivier Giroud (#9), he is the second highest scorer for the team in Serie A with 8 goals in 25 games played and he scored in the last game against Dinamo Zagreb. Another player is Rafael Leão (#17), he plays in the forward position and at the age of 23 is the team's highest assister in the Italian league with 6 assists in 26 games. And lastly, we should be aware of midfielder Brahim Díaz (#10), he is the third highest scorer in the team with 5 goals in just 24 games played in Serie A. He has been a great player who gives the team a change whenever he is on the field.
AC Milan in the tournament
The Milan soccer team started the 2022-2023 season of Serie A (Italy's first soccer division) very well, they are in the third position of the general table with 15 games won, 6 tied and 6 lost, getting 51 points. . AC Milan seeks to be at the top of the tournament this season, so they must win as many games as possible and take advantage of every opportunity they have. His last match was on April 2, 2023, it ended in a 4-0 win against Napoli at the Diego Armando Maradona. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Giuseppe Meazza is located in the city of Milan, Italy. It will host this match and has a capacity of 80,018 spectators. It was inaugurated on September 19, 1926 and is currently the home of AC Milan and FC Internazionale of Serie A.