LAFC vs Austin LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch MLS Game

In a few moments we will share the initial line-ups for LAFC vs Austin live for Matchday 7 of MLS 2023, as well as the latest information coming from BMO Stadium.
Where and how to watch LAFC vs Austin online and live in the 2023 MLS?
This is the start time of the LAFC vs Austin match in various countries:
- Argentina: 7:30 p.m. on Apple TV
- Bolivia: 6:30 p.m. on Apple TV
- Brazil: 7:30 p.m. on Apple TV
- Chile: 6:30 p.m. on Apple TV
- Colombia: 5:30 p.m. on Apple TV
- Ecuador: 5:30 p.m. on Apple TV
- USA (ET): 7:30 p.m. on Apple TV
- Spain: 12:30 a.m. on Apple TV
- Mexico: 5:30 p.m. on Apple TV
- Paraguay: 7:30 p.m. on Apple TV
- Peru: 5:30 p.m. on Apple TV
- Uruguay: 7:30 p.m. on Apple TV
- Venezuela: 6:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Jon Gallagher, a must see player!
The Austin forward arrives as one of the team's important references and as the striker who should help the results begin to be generated. He managed to contribute 3 goals and 1 assist so far this regular season, becoming the team's top scorer. What Gallagher needs to focus on is being more consistent on the pitch and better combining with the likes of Owen Wolf and Sebastian Driussi for a fearsome offense that will keep up the pace of the season.
How does Austin arrive?
The Texan team closed a good season, fulfilling its promise to advance to the Playoffs in its second MLS season and avoiding being left out like the previous season. For this, the team was reinforced with Gyasi Zardes, Emiliano Rigoni and Charlie Asensio, in addition to having a good base of players such as Owen Wolf, Sebastian Driussi, and Maximiliano Urruti. Those led by Josh Wolff had a good season finishing in second place in the Western Conference with 56 points, after 16 wins, 10 draws and 8 losses. With these results, the Texans were part of the Western Conference Final where they lost to LAFC by a score of 3-0 and were left without the possibility of fighting for the title. Now the team has the mission of repeating the good previous season and looking to get into the 2023 MLS Grand Final, for now, the team is in seventh place with 7 points, after 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 losses.
Carlos Vela, a must see player!
The LAFC striker will seek to continue being a fundamental piece of the team, this is one of the orchestrators of the offense and he comes to this duel after having closed the championship in a great way with 12 goals and 13 assists, being the leader in the offense of the angelenos. The most important thing for him is that the club begins to have more regularity on the pitch and gets along better with players like Denis Bouanga, José Cifuentes and Timothy Tillman to form a lethal front.
How does LAFC get here?
The Los Angeles team enters the BMO Stadium, their home, to face Austin FC and continue their path in the new season of the MLs. They are in third place in the Western Conference with a record of 3 wins and 2 draws to reach 11 points. LAFC will seek to take advantage of the duel to continue climbing positions in search of getting back into the Western Conference Playoffs and seeking their second MLS title. Their latest results were a draw against Colorado and a 1-0 home victory against FC Dallas, as well as reaching the CONCACAF Champions League Quarterfinals where they would face Vancouver. In this season, the team maintained a good base led by Carlos Vela, José Cifuentes, Jesús Murillo and Giorgio Chiellini, in addition to the incorporation of players such as Denis Bouanga and Timothy Tillman. The defending champion will try to repeat his path to the title and remain undefeated in the competition to lead his conference.
Where's the game?
The BMO Stadium located in the city of Los Angeles will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within the 2023 MLS Season. This stadium has a capacity for 22,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2018.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the LAFC vs. Austin match, corresponding to the matchday 7 of the 2023 MLS Season. The match will take place at the BMO Stadium, sharp at 7:30 p.m.