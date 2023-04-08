Puebla vs Toluca LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Puebla vs Toluca Live Score in Liga MX 2023
What time is Puebla vs Toluca match for Liga MX 2023?
This is the start time of the game Puebla vs Toluca of April 7th in several countries:
Argentina: 10:05 PM to be confirmed
Bolivia: 9:05 PM to be confirmed
Brazil: 10:05 PM to be confirmed
Chile: 10:05 PM to be confirmed
Costa Rica: 8:05 PM to be confirmed
Colombia: 8:05 PM to be confirmed
Ecuador: 8:05 PM to be confirmed
United States (ET): 9:05 PM on TUDN
Spain: 2:05 AM to be confirmed
Mexico: 7:05 PM on Azteca 7, Azteca Deportes, ESPN and Star Plus
Paraguay: 10:05 PM to be confirmed
Peru: 8:05 PM to be confirmed
Uruguay: 10:05 PM to be confirmed
Last games Puebla vs Toluca
The Mexicans have not fared well in their last visits to the Cuauhtémoc and proof of this is that they have not won since the Apertura 2016 when they won 2-0.
Toluca 1-1 Puebla | Apertura 2022
Toluca 1-1 Puebla : Clausura 2022
Puebla 1-0 Toluca | Apertura 2021
Toluca 4-4 Puebla | Clausura 2021
Puebla 4-1 Toluca | Apertura 2020
Key Player Toluca
Little by little, Paraguayan Carlos González has silenced the critics with hard work, but above all with goals, as he has scored 6 so far in the Clausura 2023 and is becoming a reference in the attack, being an important piece for the Red Devils to be sub-leaders at the beginning of this season.
Key player Puebla
He came to be playing in the Expansion League and has made the leap in quality to demonstrate that he is a first-class player who has even been sought after by the Guadalajara Chivas. He scored last week in the win against Bravos de Ciudad Juárez, making Martín Barragán the player to watch for the Puebla players.
Last lineup Toluca
1 Tiago Volpi, 4 Valber Huerta, 2 6 Andrés Mosquera, 21 Brayan Angulo, 17 Brian García, 14 Marcel Ruiz, 23 Claudio Baeza, 11 Maximiliano Araujo, 16 Jean Meneses, 32 Carlos González, 19 Edgar López.
Last lineup Puebla
30 Jesus Rodriguez, 5 Diego de Buen, 21 Gastón Silva, 4 George Corral, 10 Federico Mancuello, 6 Pablo González, 18 Luis Arcadio García, 2 Gustavo Ferrareis, 28 Martín Barragán, 25 Omar Fernández, 12 Facundo Waller.
Toluca: Improve defensively
Toluca is going to be in the Liguilla and wants to make it directly into the top 4 of the championship, so they cannot afford to let points slip away. However, as Nacho Ambriz commented, the team needs to be focused at all times, as they already lost a victory against Tijuana with a 3-0 win and almost lost another against Tigres last week, even though they ended up winning 3-2.
Puebla: consolidate its position in the re-qualification zone
La Franja of Puebla returned to winning ways last week by defeating the Bravos of Ciudad Juárez and managed to get into the top 10, so now they must continue to get three points in front of their people to think about the Playoffs, placing special emphasis on the defensive sector, where they have been their main weak point.
The Kick-off
The Puebla vs Toluca match will be played at the Nemesio Diez Stadium, in Puebla, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 21:05 pm ET.
