Tijuana vs Queretaro LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023 Match

Where and how to watch Tijuana Xolos vs Queretaro live online
The match will be broadcasted on TUDN channel.
Tijuana Xolos vs Queretaro can be tuned in from TUDN App live streams.
What time is the Tijuana Xolos vs Queretaro match of the Jornada 14 of the Clausura 2023 Liga MX?
This is the kickoff time for the Tijuana Xolos vs Queretaro match on April 7, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 23:00 hours
Bolivia: 23:00 hours
Brazil: 23:00 hours
Chile: 23:00 hours
Colombia: 21:00 hours
Ecuador: 21:00 hours
Spain: 01:00 hours
United States: 23:00 hours PT and 01:00 hours ET
Mexico: 21:00 hours
Paraguay: 23:00 hours
Peru: 00:00 hours
Uruguay: 18:00 hours
Venezuela: 20:00 hours
Japan: 8:00 p.m.
India: 21:00 hours
Nigeria: 21:00 hours
South Africa: 9:00 p.m.
Australia: 21:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 2:00 a.m.
Querétaro Statements
Miguel Barbieri spoke before the match: "We needed it, the fans who had returned two matches ago and we had not been able to give them the victory in matches in which we had been superior and could have achieved it, so we had that little bit pending with the people who came to the stadium, filled it, cheered and we as a group also needed it and I think it is a good boost for what is coming, for a good end of the tournament, to try to climb and leave the club as high as possible". "It was a personal relief for me because even though we had turned around a very important match and were very close to a victory at home, it wasn't easy my year and a half before returning to the fields; and well, when you score, all those moments come to mind, personally it was something nice. And [...] the second was more of a satisfaction when the match ended and the team got the three points".
How are Querétaro coming into the match?
Querétaro arrives at this duel after obtaining its second victory of the competition, Gerk's team recently achieved its second victory at home, and will be looking to break the away streak in this duel.
How is Xolos coming?
Xolos was thrashed at home by four goals to zero, Herrera's team was defeated by the Rayados de Monterrey, who did not avoid this terrible score.
The match will be played at the Caliente stadium.
The Xolos Tijuana vs Querétaro match will be played at Estadio Caliente, located in Tijuana, Baja California. The stadium has a capacity for 40,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the Tijuana Xolos vs Queretaro live stream, corresponding to the match corresponding to Day 14 of the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX. The match will take place at Estadio Caliente at 23:00.