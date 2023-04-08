Chivas vs Necaxa LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow Chivas vs Necaxa live on TV.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Chivas vs Necaxa live, as well as the latest information from the Akron Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
Where and how to watch Chivas vs Necaxa live online
The match will be broadcasted on TUDN channel.
Chivas vs Necaxa can be tuned in from the live streams on the TUDN App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Chivas vs Necaxa matchday 14 of the Clausura 2023 Liga MX?
This is the kickoff time for the Chivas vs Necaxa match on April 8, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 19:00 hours
Bolivia: 19:00 hours
Brazil: 19:00 hours
Chile: 19:00 hours
Colombia: 17:00 hours
Ecuador: 5:00 p.m.
Spain: 21:00 hours
United States: 7:00 p.m. PT and 9:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 17:00 hours
Paraguay: 18:00 hours
Peru: 20:00 hours
Uruguay: 14:00 hours
Venezuela: 14:00 hours
Japan: 2:00 p.m.
India: 17:00 hours
Nigeria: 17:00 hours
South Africa: 5 p.m.
Australia: 21:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 2:00 a.m.
Chivas Statements
Veljko Paunovic spoke before facing Necaxa: In the end we were able to win the game, I think we generated some very good plays and we played a very complete game. I think you always want to win. If I don't win, I feel bad. I'm not going to sleep today. "I'm here to work and improve, the team has been on an upward line. I am fortunate and it is a blessing to work with this group, although we are leaving with a bitter taste for this great match, for putting on a great show, but a single point tastes like nothing."
Chivas Statements
Alexis Vega spoke before this match: "Pauno is a person who has a lot of leadership, he knows how to manage the players very well. The way he coaches us is something I had never seen before. He is a coach who has a different idea to all the coaches we have had". "He has let me know that if I get to the box I will score many more goals, these are very simple things that have changed us a lot." "How he trains us is something that I had not really seen, he is a coach who has a different idea to all the ones we have had, very simple things that I had never really worked on, it is the reality, he has given me many tools." "Talking with him, with past coaches I almost never reached the box, he has let me know that if I reach the box I will score many more goals, they are very simple things that have changed us a lot." "I am proud and happy that we have a coach of that category and I am sure we are going to support him in a very good way." "He is always looking out for us, not just him but his entire coaching staff. We have had days off and he has asked us not to leave the city, to take care of ourselves, to rest, to eat very well, because there are important matches coming up." "He is a voice with a lot of authority, who is highly respected, before there were issues of some indiscipline, I went through those issues on several occasions, but now I am calm, enjoying the day to day. I am sure that with his arrival, his leadership, less things will happen than what was happening at Chivas.
How is Necaxa coming along?
Necaxa has not had a good tournament under Lillini, the team from Aguascalientes tied their last game against Santos to zero goals, so they will be looking to surprise and beat Chivas.
How are Chivas coming?
Chivas had a very interesting match against Atlas in the clásico tapatío, where Paunovic's team tied to three goals and managed to rescue a valuable point from this match.
The match will be played at Akron Stadium.
The Chivas vs Necaxa match will be played at Akron Stadium, located in Guadalajara, Jalisco. The stadium has a capacity for 40,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the Chivas vs Necaxa match, corresponding to the 14th matchday of the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX. The match will take place at the Akron Stadium at 19:00.