Espanyol vs Athletic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga 2023 Match

Espanyol vs Athletic LIVE Updates: LaLiga 2023 Match
Image: Espanyol

5:00 AM27 minutes ago

Stay tuned for the Espanyol vs Athletic live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Espanyol vs Athletic live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Cornella-El Prat. 
4:55 AM32 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Espanyol vs Athletic live online

The match will be broadcasted on TUDN.

Espanyol vs Athletic can be tuned in from the live streams on the TUDN App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

4:50 AM37 minutes ago

What time is Espanyol vs Athletic matchday 28 of LaLiga?

This is the kick-off time for the Espanyol vs Athletic match on April 8, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 10:15 a.m.

Bolivia: 10:15 a.m.

Brazil: 10:15 a.m.

Chile: 10:15 a.m.

Colombia: 08:15 hours

Ecuador: 8:15 a.m.

Spain: 12:15 p.m.

United States: 10:15 a.m. PT and 12:15 p.m. ET

Mexico: 08:15 hours

Paraguay: 09:15 hours

Peru: 11:15 a.m.

Uruguay: 05:15 hours

Venezuela: 05:15 hours

Japan: 5:15 a.m.

India: 8:15 a.m. 

Nigeria: 8:15 a.m.

South Africa: 8:15am

Australia: 12:15 a.m.

United Kingdom ET: 08:15 a.m.

4:45 AM42 minutes ago

Espanyol Statement

Coach Luis Garcia spoke ahead of this important match: "A very strong team mentally. When things don't work out, it's normal to lose mental strength, but I've seen a team that insisted once and tried to come back to win. I have seen a great predisposition from the players. We are all clear that we want to enjoy the journey and achieve the goal we are all looking for." "The players are very confident and looking forward to the match, knowing that we will have a high level opponent." It's a very Valverde team, a lot of historical essences. They are a very powerful team and we have to be very attentive and daring." "When you score goals, you have to improve offensively to put the opponent in their half. Debuting on the bench with a win would be a great joy, but I'm out of the team." "I came out of training happier than a child after Three Kings Day. I have found an extraordinary legacy of work".
4:40 AMan hour ago

How does Athletic arrive?

Athletic arrives to this match after a one-goal draw against Osasuna, with this score they were eliminated in the semifinal of the Copa del Rey, so they will be looking for goals and good results.

4:35 AMan hour ago

How does Espanyol arrive?

Espanyol lost two goals to one in the match against Girona, García's team will look for goals and minutes.

4:30 AMan hour ago

The match will be played at the Cornella-El Prat Stadium.

The Espanyol vs Athletic match will be played at the Cornella-El Prat Stadium, located in Barcelona, Spain. The stadium has a capacity for 40 000 people. 
4:25 AMan hour ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Espanyol vs Athletic live stream, corresponding to the match corresponding to Matchday 28 of LaLiga. The match will take place at the Estadio Cornella-El Prat, at 10:15 hours.
