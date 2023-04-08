Espanyol vs Athletic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Estadio Cornella-El Prat
Espanyol vs Athletic matchday 28 of LaLiga
This is the kick-off time for the Espanyol vs Athletic match on April 8, 2023
Argentina: 10:15 a.m.
Bolivia: 10:15 a.m.
Brazil: 10:15 a.m.
Chile: 10:15 a.m.
Colombia: 08:15 hours
Ecuador: 8:15 a.m.
Spain: 12:15 p.m.
United States: 10:15 a.m. PT and 12:15 p.m. ET
Mexico: 08:15 hours
Paraguay: 09:15 hours
Peru: 11:15 a.m.
Uruguay: 05:15 hours
Venezuela: 05:15 hours
Japan: 5:15 a.m.
India: 8:15 a.m.
Nigeria: 8:15 a.m.
South Africa: 8:15am
Australia: 12:15 a.m.
United Kingdom ET: 08:15 a.m.
Espanyol Statement
Coach Luis Garcia spoke ahead of this important match: "A very strong team mentally. When things don't work out, it's normal to lose mental strength, but I've seen a team that insisted once and tried to come back to win. I have seen a great predisposition from the players. We are all clear that we want to enjoy the journey and achieve the goal we are all looking for." "The players are very confident and looking forward to the match, knowing that we will have a high level opponent." It's a very Valverde team, a lot of historical essences. They are a very powerful team and we have to be very attentive and daring." "When you score goals, you have to improve offensively to put the opponent in their half. Debuting on the bench with a win would be a great joy, but I'm out of the team." "I came out of training happier than a child after Three Kings Day. I have found an extraordinary legacy of work".
How does Athletic arrive?
Athletic arrives to this match after a one-goal draw against Osasuna, with this score they were eliminated in the semifinal of the Copa del Rey, so they will be looking for goals and good results.
How does Espanyol arrive?
Espanyol lost two goals to one in the match against Girona, García's team will look for goals and minutes.
The match will be played at the Cornella-El Prat Stadium.
The Espanyol vs Athletic match will be played at the Cornella-El Prat Stadium, located in Barcelona, Spain. The stadium has a capacity for 40 000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the Espanyol vs Athletic live stream, corresponding to the match corresponding to Matchday 28 of LaLiga. The match will take place at the Estadio Cornella-El Prat, at 10:15 hours.