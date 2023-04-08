Wolves vs Chelsea Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match
Watch out for this Chelsea player:

For this match, the player to watch will be English midfielder and national team selection; Conor Gallagher. The current Chelsea MC/MCO has played a key role in the few victories obtained so far this season, as without his participation on the field, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, Chelsea would have a much more complicated scenario to overcome.    

Chelsea's final lineup:

E. Mendy; W. Fofana, T. Silva, K. Koulibaly; R. Loftus-Cheek; R. James, Cucurella, C. Gallaher, M. Kovasic; C. Pulisic, R. Sterling.
Watch out for this Wolves player:

For this match, the player to watch will be the emblematic Wolves center forward, from Mexico to the whole world, Raul Jimenez. The Mexican is gradually returning to the level that once led Wolves to fight for great things in the English league, however, that does not prevent El Lobo de Tepeji from being a lethal predator in the box and at any time, give Wolves the advantage to try to win the game. 

Last Wolves line-up:

Jose Sa; M. Kilman, Tote Gomes, J. Castro; R. Nouri, M. Luiz, J. Moutinho, N. Semedo; G. Guedes, R. Jimenez, H. Hwang.
Background:

Wolves and Chelsea have met on a total of 114 occasions (40 wins for Wolverhampton, 30 draws, 44 wins for the Blues) where the scales are tipped in favor of the away side. In terms of goals, Chelsea have the advantage with 198 goals scored, while Wolves have scored only 183 goals. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 10 of the current season where Wolves lost 3-0 to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
About the Stadium

Molineux Stadium is a sports venue dedicated to the professional practice of soccer in England and is currently the home of Wolverhampton Wanderers, a team that plays its home matches in the English Premier League. It is located in the city of Wolverhampton, England and has a seating capacity of more than 30,000 spectators.

The stadium has hosted matches of the England National Team and, more recently of, the England Under-21 National Team, also the first UEFA Cup Final in 1972.

Looking for a Champions League spot

On the one hand, the Chelsea team is giving its best effort to get the best version of the Blues in the remaining 8 games of the season and be able to sneak into the famous Big Six of the Premier League to avoid being left without European competitions, since in case of not achieving the qualifying ticket, Chelsea will have to play all for everything in the Champions League, being one of the most difficult missions due to the great moment in which the other rivals are. The Chelsea team is undoubtedly in a moment of great pressure because the sporting, economic and historical aspects are at stake.      
They need to get the win

Wolves do not want to be relegated to the Championship and remain without being part of the elite category of soccer in England, also, after being eliminated in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, Wolves now has only one goal to focus on; to keep away from relegation and keep their place in the Premier League for at least one more season. Likewise, Wolves are currently only a couple of points away from the fight for relegation and the tranquility in the league, as many teams are in the same situation, increasing the pressure on them. 
The second half of the Premier League goes full steam ahead

The Premier League has already reached the halfway point of the season and now begins the real challenge for all teams, to have a good performance to close the season and seek to achieve the goals set at the beginning of the soccer year, as well as to remain in the top flight of English soccer. In this match, Wolves and Chelsea will face each other, two teams that are currently living two totally different scenarios, as the lycanthropes are fighting to stay in the mid-table zone, facing the fight to avoid relegation with aspirations to climb some more positions in the general table, while the Blues are fighting to get into the 10 places of the general table of the Premier League and try to fight for a position that will allow them to compete in a European competition next season to finish their participation in the current Premier League competition. Finally, the second part of the 22/23 season will demand a lot from the teams as those who play in several competitions will have a very tight schedule, full of physical wear and tear and with few days of rest to close the season in May, so it will be a big factor to rotate the starting squads in order to avoid any injury to the players.
Kick-off time

The Wolves vs Chelsea match will be played at Molineux Stadium, in Wolverhamptom, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 am ET.
