Fulham vs West Ham Live Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Premier League

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Fulham vs West Ham live in the Premier League, as well as the latest information from the Cravage Cotage.
Where and how to watch Fulham vs West Ham live in Premier League
The Fulham vs West Ham match will not be broadcast on television.
What time is the Fulham vs West Ham match in the Premier League?
This is the kick-off time for the Fulham vs West Ham match on April 08 in several countries:
Mexico: 08:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 10:00 hours
Chile: 10:00 hours
Colombia: 09:00 hours
Peru: 09:00 hours
USA: 10:00 a.m. ET
Ecuador: 10:00 a.m. ET
Uruguay: 12:00 hours
Paraguay: 11:00 a.m.
Spain: 21:00 hours
Others games tomorrow
Tomorrow, in addition to this match, there will also be Manchester United vs Everton, Aston Villa vs Notthingham, Brentford vs Newcastle, Leicester vs Bournemouth, Tottenham vs Brighton, Wolves vs Chelsea and Southampton vs Manchester City.
Referee
The central referee in charge of dispensing justice will be Jarred Gillett, who will have the hard task of bringing order to this match that looks to be very close.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full roster for this match that promises to have plenty of goals and excitement.
Background
The record leans towards West Ham, as they have met on 15 occasions, leaving a record of 9 wins for West Ham, 3 draws and 3 victories for Fulham, despite this, the favorite to win is Fulham due to the good moment they are experiencing in the standings.
How is West Ham coming along?
On the other hand, West Ham comes from a 5-1 defeat against Newcastle, a match where they were badly beaten, in the general table they are in the 15th position with 27 points and a record of 7 wins, 6 draws and 15 defeats, they will be looking for a win to get out of the bad streak and to be able to aspire to the 12th position.
How does Fulham arrive?
Fulham comes from losing 2-1 against Bournemouth, a game where they were not superior at any time and fell by one goal, in the general table they are in 10th position with 39 points and a record of 11 wins, 6 draws and 11 losses, they will look for 3 points that would help them to continue climbing positions in the general table.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of Fulham vs West Ham, match day 30 of the Premier League. The match will take place at the mythical Cravege Cotage pitch at 08:00.