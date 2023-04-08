Freiburg vs Bayern Munich: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Bundesliga

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Freiburg vs Bayern Munich match live?
What time is Freiburg vs Bayern Munich match for Bundesliga?
Argentina 10:30 am: Star+
Bolivia 9:30 am: Star+
Brazil 10:30 am: Onefootball
Chile 9:30 am: Star+
Colombia 8:30 am: Star+
Ecuador 8:30 am: Star+
USA 9:30 am ET: ESPN+
Spain 3:30 pm: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 2
Mexico 7:30 am: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Paraguay 9:30 am: Star+
Peru 8:30 am: Star+
Uruguay 10:30 am: Star+
Venezuela 9:30 am: Star+
Speak up, Tuchel!
We also need a reaction. We always need that. There were positive things in the game as well. We were eliminated and we have to accept that, but we also have positive things.
Both the display and the will and willingness were enough to dominate the game. We didn't allow anything and we were punished with two long distance shots. Freiburg defended very compactly. We lacked the necessary precision.
We work on this through videos and training. I'm happy to see that the team is motivated. We have improved in some areas since the Borussia Dortmund game.
The balancing act is to find the mix, to also let players who want to show themselves play. I believe in the composition of the squad, even for the highest level."
Probable lineup for Bayern
Bayern's situation
Speak up, Christian Streich!
We also needed luck. You can't do everything perfectly. It was a great event for the fans - and for us too because we are going to the semifinals. Now we have to make sure we find exactly the right balance. And we know what a huge task we face. Physically and mentally. We'll talk about it, then we'll get into the game and I want to play a great game. Not too euphoric, to be clear.
You can score a goal against Bayern at any time. So it's about how you deal with it. Glück's goal was not luck. The finish was pure quality. It takes a bit of luck for it to go in like that. But luck also needs a Benzema. The goal is a miss. And we defended every other situation. That was very good. on Lienhart and Kübler's chances: 50:50. It is important that we reflect on what helped us in Munich. Let each individual player go into the tunnel for himself. Let them be fully focused.
Bayern didn't play badly on Tuesday. We were good. And fortunately we lacked a bit of precision. That is the most logical reaction. He (Musiala) doesn't want anyone to touch him in that situation. It could very well have been the other way around. If you are not totally angry, then when? When we play a good game, I'm calmer than ever. Then I get completely balanced."
