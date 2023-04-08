Freiburg vs Bayern Munich: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Bundesliga
Image: VAVEL Brazil

2:00 AM24 minutes ago

How and where to watch the Freiburg vs Bayern Munich match live?

If you want to directly stream it: ESPN+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

1:55 AM29 minutes ago

What time is Freiburg vs Bayern Munich match for Bundesliga?

This is the start time of the game Freiburg vs Bayern Munich of 8th April 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 10:30 am:  Star+

Bolivia 9:30 am: Star+

Brazil 10:30 am: Onefootball

Chile 9:30 am: Star+

Colombia 8:30 am: Star+

Ecuador 8:30 am: Star+

USA 9:30 am ET: ESPN+

Spain 3:30 pm: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 2

Mexico 7:30 am: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Paraguay 9:30 am: Star+

Peru 8:30 am: Star+

Uruguay 10:30 am: Star+

Venezuela 9:30 am: Star+

1:50 AM34 minutes ago

Speak up, Tuchel!

"It's a big disappointment. We need to learn from this defeat and use it as motivation. We are focused on what lies ahead, with another difficult game as we continue to fight for the Bundesliga title. Choupo-Moting is likely to be unavailable as he is still suffering from a knee problem. Mathys Tel has not recovered. Dayot Upamecano will serve a yellow card suspension this weekend.

We also need a reaction. We always need that. There were positive things in the game as well. We were eliminated and we have to accept that, but we also have positive things.

Both the display and the will and willingness were enough to dominate the game. We didn't allow anything and we were punished with two long distance shots. Freiburg defended very compactly. We lacked the necessary precision.

We work on this through videos and training. I'm happy to see that the team is motivated. We have improved in some areas since the Borussia Dortmund game.

The balancing act is to find the mix, to also let players who want to show themselves play. I believe in the composition of the squad, even for the highest level."

1:45 AM39 minutes ago
1:40 AM44 minutes ago

Probable lineup for Bayern

Sommer; Cancelo, Pavard, De Ligt, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sané, Musiala, Mané; Müller.
1:35 AMan hour ago

Bayern's situation

Thomas Tuchel will not have at his disposal the injured Lucas Hernández (knee), Neuer (recovering from a broken leg), Tel (muscle problem), while Choupo-Moting is a doubt. Upamecano, meanwhile, will serve a suspension because of his five yellow cards.
1:30 AMan hour ago

Speak up, Christian Streich!

"We were very upset after the Berlin game against Mainz. Because we had the feeling that we lost two points in the two games. Then we went to Munich. The most difficult game on the field because you are playing against the best team in Germany. But it's not the hardest game for us, coaches, because the expectations are different.

We also needed luck. You can't do everything perfectly. It was a great event for the fans - and for us too because we are going to the semifinals. Now we have to make sure we find exactly the right balance. And we know what a huge task we face. Physically and mentally. We'll talk about it, then we'll get into the game and I want to play a great game. Not too euphoric, to be clear.

You can score a goal against Bayern at any time. So it's about how you deal with it. Glück's goal was not luck. The finish was pure quality. It takes a bit of luck for it to go in like that. But luck also needs a Benzema. The goal is a miss. And we defended every other situation. That was very good. on Lienhart and Kübler's chances: 50:50. It is important that we reflect on what helped us in Munich. Let each individual player go into the tunnel for himself. Let them be fully focused.

Bayern didn't play badly on Tuesday. We were good. And fortunately we lacked a bit of precision. That is the most logical reaction. He (Musiala) doesn't want anyone to touch him in that situation. It could very well have been the other way around. If you are not totally angry, then when? When we play a good game, I'm calmer than ever. Then I get completely balanced."

1:25 AMan hour ago
1:20 AMan hour ago

Probable lineup for Freiburg

Flekken; Sildillia, Ginter, Gulde, Günter; Eggestein, Höfler; Doan, Höler, Grifo; Gregoritsch.
1:15 AMan hour ago

Freiburg's situation

Christian Streich is still without Kyereh, who is recovering from a ruptured cruciate ligament. On the other hand, Kübler, in transition, and Lienhart, with thigh problems, are doubts.
1:10 AMan hour ago

Bavarians

Still digesting the elimination from the Pokal, Bayern Munich turns its attention to the league, where they figure first place with 55 points, two more than Borussia Dortmund.
1:05 AMan hour ago

Breisgau-Brasilianer

Freiburg are coming from a historic qualification, precisely against Bayern, when they won by come-from-behind for the first time at the Allianz Arena and stamped their place in the semifinals of the DFB Pokal. In the Bundesliga, the Breisgau-Brasilianer are in fourth place with 46 points.
1:00 AMan hour ago

Eye on the game

Freiburg vs Bayern Munich live this Saturday (8), at the Europa-Park Stadion at 9:30 am ET, for the Bundesliga. The match is valid for the 27th round of the competition.
12:55 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Bundesliga Match: Freiburg vs Bayern Munich Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
