Real Madrid vs Villarreal LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match

Real Madrid vs Villarreal in LaLiga
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Real Madrid vs Villarreal match in the LaLiga.
What time is Real Madrid vs Villarreal match for LaLiga?
This is the start time of the game Real Madrid vs Villarreal of April 08th, in several countries:
Mexico: 13:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 15:00 hours
Chile: 15:00 hours
Colombia: 13:00 hours
Peru: 13:00 hours
USA: 14:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 13:00 hours
Uruguay: 15:00 hours
Paraguay: 14:00 hours
Spain: 20:00 hours
Where and how to watch Real Madrid vs Villarreal live
The match will be broadcasted on SKY.
If you want to watch Real Madrid vs Villarreal in streaming, it will be tuned by Blue to Go.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Antecedents
This will be the 49th meeting between the two clubs, so they will want to start this match with everything and come out on top, in addition to taking the three points, leaving the balance in favor of Madrid with 27 wins, 16 draws and 5 victories for Villarreal.
Last 5 encounters
In the last 5 duels between the two teams, the dominance has been very unbalanced, with 2 wins for Real Madrid, 1 for Villarreal and 2 draws, leaving the scales very uneven.
Villarreal 2-3 Real Madrid, 19 Jan, 2023, Copa del Rey
Villarreal 2-1 Real Madrid, 7 Jan, 2023, Spanish Primera Division
Villarreal 0-0 Real Madrid, 12 Feb, 2022, Spanish First Division
Real Madrid 0-0 Villarreal, 25 Sep, 2021, Spanish First Division
Real Madrid 2-1 Villarreal, 22 May, 2021, Spanish First Division
How is Real Madrid coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 6-0 against Real Valladolid, having a streak of 4 wins, 0 draws and 1 defeat, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Barcelona 0-4 Real Madrid, Apr 5, 2023, Copa del Rey
Real Madrid 6-0 Real Valladolid, 2 Apr, 2023, Spanish Primera Division
Barcelona 2-1 Real Madrid, 19 Mar, 2023, Spanish Primera Division
Real Madrid 1-0 Liverpool, 15 Mar, 2023, UEFA Champions League
Real Madrid 3-1 Espanyol, 11 Mar, 2023, Spanish Primera Division
How is Villarreal coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 0-3 against Osasuna, having a streak of 2 wins, 2 draws and 1 defeat, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Villarreal 2-0 Real Sociedad, Apr 2, 2023, Spanish Primera Division
Osasuna 0-3 Villarreal, 19 Mar, 2023, Spanish First Division
Villarreal 0-1 Anderlecht, 16 Mar, 2023, UEFA Europa Conference League
Villarreal 1-1 Real Betis, 12 Mar, 2023, Spanish Primera Division
Anderlecht 1-1 Villarreal, 9 Mar, 2023, UEFA Europa Conference League
Watch out for this Real Madrid player
France's striker, Karim Benzema 35 years old has performed well, the striker has played his seventeenth game in all competitions, 17 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 14 goals in LaLiga and 3 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through.
Watch out for this Villarreal player
The Spanish striker, Jose Luis Morales, 35 years old, has had a good performance, the attacker has played 9 games as a starter and 17 as a substitute, managing to score 6 goals in the tournament and 0 assists in LaLiga with Villarreal, being crucial for the team, looking to help with the victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being one of the players that most attract attention for his experience he has with the club and wants to respond to the calls.
Only absence
Ferland Sinna Mendy is still recovering from his injury. He is currently the only absentee in Carlo Ancelotti's team. The left-back is suffering from a soleus injury that will keep him out for several weeks. To replace him, the Italian will field Camavinga, who played a great match against FC Barcelona and always performs at fullback.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Real Madrid vs Villarreal LaLiga match. The match will take place at the Santiago Bernabéu at 15:00.