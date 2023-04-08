Celtic vs Rangers: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Scottish Premiership

ADVERTISEMENT
If you want to watch the game Celtic vs Rangers live on TV, your options is: none.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and CBS Sports Network app.
What time is Celtic vs Rangers match for Scottish Premiership?
This is the start time of the game Celtic vs Rangers of 8th April 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 8:30AM in Star+
Bolivia: 7:30AM in Star+
Brazil: 8:30AM in ESPN, Star+
Chile: 7:30AM in Star+
Colombia: 6:30AM in Star+
Ecuador: 6:30AM in Star+
USA (ET): 7:30AM in CBS Sports Network
Mexico: 6:30AM in Star+
Paraguay: 8:30AM in Star+
Peru: 6:30AM in Star+
Uruguay: 8:30AM in Star+
Venezuela: 7:30AM in Star+
Old Firm Derby
There are 280 games between Celtic and Rangers, with 114 wins for Celtic, 96 for Rangers, and 70 draws. In the Scottish Premiership there are 237 games, with 92 wins for Celtic, 80 for Rangers, and 65 draws. Celtic has played Rangers 142 times at home, with 75 wins, 35 draws, and 32 losses. In the Premiership there are 119 games, with 59 wins, 32 draws, and 28 defeats.
Probable Rangers
The probable Rangers team for the match is: McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Davies and Barisic; Lundstrum, Jack, Cantwell, Tillman and Kent; Colak.
Probable Celtic
Celtic's probable line-up for the match is: Hart, Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, and Taylor; Mooy, McGregor, and O'Riley; Jota, Furuhashi, and Maeda.
Injuries
On the Celtic Abada side, Forrest and Ralston remain out with injuries, while Hatate is a doubt for the match. On the Rangers side Roofe, Lawrence, Davis, Helander and Ofoborh are the injured out of the match.
Scottish Premiership
Celtic leads the Scottish Premiership with a good gap at the top, with 85 points from 30 games. Rangers are just below them with 76 points, opening up a huge lead for Hearts, third with 45 points, above Aberdeen with 44, St Mirren with 41, Hibernian with 40, and Livingston with 39.
Last Matches: Rangers
Rangers come into this game with three straight wins. In the Scottish Cup, at home, the victory was on March 12, over Raith Rovers, 3-0, with goals from Goldson, Nolan (own goal), and Arfield. On the 18th the victory was 4-2 away to Motherwell, with goals from Tavernier, Sakala, Cantwell and Tillman, while Van Veen and Mugabi scored. And finally, on Saturday, the victory was at home, 2-0, over Dundee United, with two goals from Tillman.
Last Matches: Celtic
Celtic come into this match on the back of three straight wins in their last few games. On March 11 they beat Hearts 3-0 in the Scottish Cup, away from home, with goals from Mooy, Furuhashi, and Carter-Vickers. On the 18th, now at home, the victory was 3-1 over Hibernian, with Campbell opening the scoring for the visitors, while João Filipe equalized, Hyeon-gyu turned and Haksabanovic closed the score. And on Sunday, the away win was over Ross County by 2-0, with goals from João Filipe and Bernabei.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022-23 Scottish Premiership match: Celtic vs Rangers Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.